White Sox Sign Andrew Benintendi to 5-Year Deal, Per Reports

The 28-year-old now owns the largest free-agent contract in White Sox franchise history.

After a slow start to the offseason , the Chicago White Sox finally added an outfielder. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN , the White Sox have signed Andrew Benintendi to a five-year deal.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Benintendi split time with the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees in 2022. In 126 games between the two AL clubs, he slashed .304/.373/.399 with five home runs and 51 RBIs, good for a 122 wRC+ .

With only one true outfielder previously on the roster, the White Sox were in dire need of help at the corner spots . Luis Robert has centerfield locked down and prospect Oscar Colas is an option in right field, so Benintendi figures to slot into left field.

The 28-year-old will reunite with Pedro Grifol in Chicago. The White Sox' new manager previously served as the bench coach in Kansas City, where Benintendi spent a season and a half.

Andrew Benintendi's contract with the Chicago White Sox is reportedly worth $75 million, making it the largest free-agent contract in franchise history.