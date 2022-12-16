ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Don't travel Friday unless absolutely necessary, Wisconsin DOT says

MADISON, Wis. — With possible whiteout or blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills in store later this week, Wisconsin transportation officials are urging people not to travel Friday. The winter storm, which is expected to begin late Wednesday night and carry into Friday, will bring periods of snow along...
Evers on his second term in 'a purple state'

MADISON, Wis. — The closeness of this November’s election did not surprise Gov. Tony Evers, nor the fact that while he won reelection, Wisconsinites sent more Republicans to the state Legislature than they did two years ago. “We are a purple state,” Evers said. What turned the...
Wisconsin DHS confirms state's first pediatric flu death of season

MADISON, Wis. — A child in Wisconsin died from influenza, the Department of Health Services confirmed Tuesday. Officials did not provide any further information about the child, including their age. This marks the first pediatric flu-associated death of the season in the state. Across the nation, 30 pediatric flu...
