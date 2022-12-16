Read full article on original website
Related
fox47.com
Medical examiner releases names of women killed in Janesville fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Medical examiners have identified the two people killed in a fire in Janesville last week. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department says 55-year-old Johanna Tabor and 35-year-old Sarah Benoit of Janesville died when the home on the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive caught fire at about 1:14 p.m. on Friday, December 16.
fox47.com
Metro buses will stick to their schedule as much as possible this week, city says
MADISON, Wis. — Despite the incoming winter storm that is expected to create travel headaches over the next couple of days, the City of Madison says it anticipates its Metro buses to run at full service. The city says riders may see delays depending on how much snow falls,...
fox47.com
MMSD closing all buildings, cancels MSCR programs and activities for Thursday
MADISON, Wis. — All Madison Metropolitan School District buildings, programs, and activities will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, the district announced Wednesday afternoon. While classes were already not going to be held due to winter break, which began Wednesday, the district says all buildings will now be closed. Additionally, all MSCR programs and activities for Thursday are canceled, all MMSD scheduled facility rentals for Thursday are canceled, and all scheduled COVID clinics in MMSD buildings for Thursday and Friday are canceled.
fox47.com
Health care workers prepare for winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — Medical professionals are recommending those with non-emergency health needs consider video visits amid a winter storm expected to bring blizzard-like conditions to the Midwest. At SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, staff members prepared to potentially sleep at hotels or even the hospital itself to...
fox47.com
Rock Co. warming sites prepare to open as temps drop
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — A number of warming centers and overnight shelters are preparing to open as temperatures are expected to dip below zero in the next day or two as part of the large winter weather system moving through the area. There are several locations across the county...
fox47.com
Last minute final exam changes, blizzard force UW students to hustle home for holidays
MADISON, Wis. — Even though the University of Wisconsin-Madison will be open through Friday as usual, many professors adjusted or canceled their exams so students could safely travel ahead of the winter storm. But it still resulted in a scramble to find last-minute flights or buses. “I am trying...
fox47.com
LIST: Local businesses and services closing due to winter storm
The following local businesses and services have announced they are closed due to inclement weather:. American Red Cross — Holiday Blood Drive is canceled due to winter storm. More info here. Henry Vilas Zoo Lights – light show at Henry Vilas Zoo is canceled for Thursday and Friday; ticket...
fox47.com
Proposed zoning change gets pushback from neighborhoods near UW campus
MADISON, Wis. — A city-led plan to change a decades-old zoning law in Madison in the name of housing equity is being described by some as well-intended but they’re not convinced it will have the desired effect. One-third of the city of Madison doesn’t allow more than two...
Comments / 0