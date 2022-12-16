Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Stolen airport taxi involved in high-speed Gettysburg state trooper chase
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg recovered an airport taxi stolen from Richmond, Virginia, after a high-speed chase. Pennsylvania State Police say on Dec. 18 at 12:37 a.m., a traffic stop was attempted on a taxi traveling 99 mph. The vehicle fled northbound on U.S. 15, passing vehicles on the shoulders at speeds exceeding 120 mph.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police increase enforcement for holidays
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Thursday, Dec. 22 that they will have increased enforcement over the Christmas holiday season. According to the PSP, this heightened enforcement period will start on Friday, Dec. 23, and will conclude on Dec. 26. This effort is dedicated...
abc27.com
Franklin County residents scammed out of over $100K
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say two people in Chambersburg were scammed out of over $100,000. State Police say two unknown people contacted the Chambersburg residents, one claiming to be from Microsoft and another from Chase Bank Security. The two suspects are believed to be men with...
Grinch sidekick charged: Old Lycoming Township Police
Williamsport, Pa. — The second in the pair of the Lycoming County blow mold thieves was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property. Lane Sarcinella was charged for stealing more than 60 blow molds at the beginning of December, thanks to the efforts of Old Lycoming and Williamsport Police Offices. Her partner, identified as Christopher Fraunfelter, was charged with the same offenses recently. ...
Driver identified in deadly Altoona crash
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person has lost their life and two were taken to the hospital after an overnight car crash in Altoona. It has been confirmed that the deadly crash happened at the 1100 block of Altoona’s 10th Avenue expressway at 1:55 a.m. The driver of the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta, later identified […]
abc27.com
Female body found at Harrisburg Sunken Garden
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A female body has been recovered in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg Police, the body was recovered at the Harrisburg Sunken Garden on N. Front Street on Thursday. Officers were seen removing evidence from the area and deploying a drone over the garden. Police say the...
abc27.com
Mifflin County man charged with woman’s death, kidnapping
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Mifflin County man has been charged in the death investigation of a 25-year-old woman. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Michael Kennedy of Yeagertown was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and other charges relating to the death of Paige Nikole Kibe. Kibe’s...
Susquehanna Township home explosion caught on video
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Susquehanna Township family lost their home in a gas explosion last week, just minutes after they were warned to evacuate. The explosion was caught on a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera:. FOX43 spoke to two neighbors who were in their homes when the explosion happened.
abc27.com
Historical barn destroyed by fire in Adams County
LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A local landmark was destroyed by fire in Littlestown, Adams County on Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to Alpha Fire Company Fire Chief Scott Small, the owners of the building and employees were notified by a passerby that smoke was coming from the roof. At that time, the second-floor ceiling fell into the space, which caused the business to fill with smoke.
Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
Teen missing from Pine Grove Furnace State Park located safe
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 19-year-old was found safe after going missing Monday in a state park in Cumberland County. Crews from multiple agencies searched through the night before finding him Tuesday afternoon. The South Central Pennsylvania Task Force (SCTF) says Luke Rissler was reported missing at 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. He was last […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Quigley Pleads Guilty to Involvement in Laundromat, Skills Machine Break-in
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A former Woodland man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his involvement in the break-in of a laundromat and Pennsylvania Skills machine. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) According to police, in the early hours of February 2, 2020, Derek Zane Chadd Prince, 36,...
abc27.com
Cumberland County coffee shop announces closing
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Capital Joe, a coffee shop and cafe based in Mechanicsburg, recently announced that it would be closing its doors effective Jan. 31, 2023. Capital Joe, founded back in 2016, recently left a message on the front door of its Mechanicsburg-based location, informing customers that it would be closing its doors.
Police: Couple attempts to purchase truck with $15,000 check that bounced
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A couple was arrested for writing a $15,000 check to a car dealership when they knew they didn't have the money, police say. Tonya Marie Struble, 39, and Casey Jay Zimmerman, 36, both of Mifflinburg, were at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Monroe Township on Aug. 25 to buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Trooper Adam Romig of state police at Selinsgrove says Struble wrote the check as a down payment for the truck for Zimmerman. ...
Centre Daily
Family dog returned to cabin without 19-year-old in PA. He’s found safe 2 days later
UPDATE: A 19-year-old who went missing in the Pennsylvania woods has been found safe, officials said. Luke Rissler left his parent’s cabin at Pine Grove Furnace State Park and was last seen heading toward a bathroom in the afternoon on Dec. 19. The family dog went with Rissler, but when it returned to the cabin without him, his parents reported him missing, news outlets reported.
therecord-online.com
Mill Hall man charged with home repair fraud
MILL HALL, PA – Mill Hall police report that Gene Raymond Lagoe Jr of Mill Hall/Oswego, NY was taken into custody Tuesday evening on Mann Ave. in the borough on felony charges of home improvement fraud and related offenses,. Police said Lagoe had fled the area when he learned...
Girl reported missing from Dauphin County
This post has been updated to reflect corrected information shared by police. Update 9:50 p.m.: Police say Manjilla Gurung has been found. Police in Swatara Township are looking for a 12-year-old girl who rode the bus to middle school on Monday, but never made it to class. Manjilla Gurung, a...
Portion of White Deer Pike to close on Wednesday in Union and Northumberland counties
White Deer, Pa. — A portion of Route 1010 (White Deer Pike / West Brimmer Avenue) will be closed Wednesday in White Deer Township, Union County and Watsontown, Northumberland County for a utility project. On Dec. 21, White Deer Pike will be closed between Route 1011 (Old Route 15) in White Deer Township, Union County and Route 405 in Watsontown while Windstream replaces wires across the roadway. A detour using local roadways will be in place while crews work. The detour will be in place between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting. Drivers are cautioned to be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.
WGAL
One person killed, two firefighters injured in fire in Chambersburg, Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — One person died, and two firefighters were injured in a fire Monday night in Chambersburg, Franklin County, according to the fire chief. Chief Dustin Ulrich said in a news release that an officer on patrol discovered a garage fire on Brumbaugh Avenue around 10:40 p.m. When firefighters arrived a few minutes later, they found a well-advanced house fire.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police remind pet owners of basic needs this winter season
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With colder temperatures approaching, it is important to remember that your pets will also be enduring the cold along with you. The Pennsylvania State Police are reminding pet owners that not properly providing their pet with basic needs can result in animal neglect and/or cruelty charges.
Comments / 10