Libertarian legal group teams up with Central District family to mount another challenge against Seattle’s Mandatory Housing Affordability program

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
capitolhillseattle.com
Olympia 2023 legislative agenda will include renewed effort to ban assault weapons, new push to hold gun sellers liable
Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced proposals this week that would ban assault weapons in the state and make sellers liable for negligent gun sales. The group of bills for the upcoming legislative session in Olympia would renew Ferguson’s push for a ban “on the sale, manufacture...
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle Convention Center’s $2B ‘Summit’ expansion — a big bet on a chunk of downtown and reshaping a connection to Capitol Hill — to debut in January
Seattle’s $2 billion convention center expansion that has reshaped one of the key connections between Capitol Hill and downtown Seattle will host its first event in January. The expansion debuts in an uncertain era for the convention industry and work-related travel. The developers of the project have announced a...
Tacoma city leaders will make over $300k annually come 2023
Tacoma City Manager Elizabeth Pauli will make more than $309,000 in 2023, according to a report by the Tacoma News Tribune. This will be Pauli’s second raise in less than a year at an increase of 7.5%. Pauli is the first woman to serve as city manager in Tacoma. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average raise in America is 5.1%.
thurstontalk.com
COVID Relief Funding Awarded to PSE Clears More Than $20 Million in Unpaid Customer Bills
Puget Sound Energy (PSE) helped thousands of customers this holiday season pay off millions in past due bills. The Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) awarded PSE $20.4 million in COVID relief funding authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act, passed in 2021. The money went toward paying off or reducing unpaid electric and natural gas utility bills for nearly 36,000 current and former customers.
KOMO News
Town Hall: The state of the homelessness crisis in King County
SEATTLE — KOMO News convened a town hall meeting to discuss the state of homelessness in King County. People experiencing homelessness has become a crisis and there are efforts being made to help those living unhoused get the resources they need. The participants in the town hall are:. Jon...
q13fox.com
AG Ferguson announces lawsuits against 3 pharmacy chains for their role in opioid crisis
SEATTLE - Washington state Attorney General (AG) Bob Ferguson announced lawsuits against three national pharmacy chains for their role in the opioid epidemic on Wednesday. During the 11:00 a.m. press conference, AG Ferguson announced that he had filed lawsuits against Albertsons, Kroger and Rite Aid - saying that the three companies fueled the opioid crisis in Washington state. Those companies also acquired pharmacy chains like Safeway, QFC, Fred Meyer and Bartell Drugs.
Washington homeless population surpassed most states in 2022
As winter weather blankets the region, a new federal report ranks Washington as having one of the largest populations of people experiencing homelessness, with half of those people living unsheltered. Driving the news: The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's annual homelessness assessment, released this week, shows that Washington...
Inslee Proposes Funding For Central Washington Rail Project
Rail service in central Washington could improve thanks to a budget proposal in Olympia. Governor Jay Inslee has included nearly $15 million in funding in his recently released 2023-25 Budget for the Connell Rail Interchange Project. That price tag includes $10 million in funding already appropriated by the Legislature in 2015, plus an additional $5 million in the upcoming biennium for an actual total of $14.5 million that would be available. If approved by lawmakers, the $14.5 million would fully complete this important infrastructure project.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Snohomish County officials urge residents to review accuracy of broadband coverage in new federal maps
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers is urging residents and businesses to review the accuracy of their broadband coverage in the recently released Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) National Broadband Map. The federal government will use this map to distribute billions in funding to close broadband access gaps throughout the country. Potential inaccuracies in the map could mean the County loses access to significant funding to expand broadband access to under- and unserved households.
capitolhillseattle.com
New owner lined up for 15th Ave’s Smith — UPDATE
2023 could bring a new start for a longtime part of the 15th Ave E food and drink scene with new ownership lined up for Smith. A new owner with designs on keeping the restaurant’s longtime recipe of quality food and drink in place is finalizing a deal for the Linda Derschang-founded neighborhood pub. Victor Gonzalez is an industry veteran who confirmed his plans with CHS and said he would have more details on the change in ownership soon. Gonzalez said he is planning to take over Smith but is not planning major changes.
capitolhillseattle.com
A rough road to RapidRide G for residents and businesses along Madison
With reporting by Jadenne Radoc Cabahug, CHS intern. Construction has reached about 40% completion on the project to transform Madison between the waterfront and Madison Valley across downtown, First Hill, and Capitol Hill into a new “rapid bus transit” corridor. The three-year project is a surprisingly complete overhaul with everything from the city’s sidewalks and intersections to its water and sewer mains being ripped up and replaced along the 2.4-mile route.
Pallet Shelter completes 100th deployment on Tulalip Indian Reservation
News Release Pallet Shelter Today, Pallet Shelter (Pallet), announced the 100th deployment of its temporary shelters to combat homelessness on the Tulalip Indian Reservation, 30 minutes north of Seattle and west of Marysville, Washington. The new village is comprised of 25 insulated shelters, ...
Washington State Eatery Named #1 On Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives
Where Is Guy Fieri's Favorite Place To Eat In Washington State?. One Washington State diner has been crowned #1 in the state for its delicious food and its simple concept that you yourself could replicate. Where Can I Find The Best Bowl Of Chili In Washington State?. Guy Fieri's TV...
Chronicle
Commerce Department Awards $75 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funds
The Washington state Department of Commerce and Washington state Arts Commission recently announced that the latest round of Working Washington Grants have resulted in the allocation of $75 million to thousands of Washington small businesses and nonprofits, including recipients in Thurston County. About $45 million of the grant was set...
beckerspayer.com
Regence BlueShield of Washington, Optum-owned clinics extend current contract as negotiations continue
Regence BlueShield of Washington and Optum-owned Polyclinic and Everett Clinic have extended their current contract through Dec. 23 as the two sides attempt to work out a deal to keep 19,000 patients in-network, The Seattle Times reported Dec. 19. The contract between the payer and the Seattle-based clinics was set...
seattlerefined.com
2 major King County cities ranked among happiest in America
Some of the happiest people in the country reside in King County, according to a new study by SmartAsset. The financial technology company ranked one major King County city third in the United States for happiest places in America and another metro in the top 15. Bellevue ranked No. 3...
Washington Examiner
University of Washington’s questionable fetal tissue program loses legal battle
Pro-life undercover journalist David Daleiden won a major victory for transparency and against the abortion lobby last week when the University of Washington agreed to turn over documents related to its fetal tissue agreement with Planned Parenthood. The university must give Daleiden documents relating to its “acquisition or use of...
Puyallup contractor accused of defrauding creditors, falsifying documents
Troubled Puyallup contractor Thomas Weems is at the brink. He filed for business and personal chapter seven bankruptcy after owing more than $1 million to his former customers. Now, in a 22-page document, the U.S. Trustee accuses Weems of defrauding creditors and falsifying documents in his filing. “I did read...
q13fox.com
Washington lawmakers proposing new legislation to reduce gun violence
SEATTLE - Washington lawmakers are looking at ways to reduce a spike in gun violence-- a trend that many cities are now seeing. Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson said they will be announcing new legislation soon to help curb gun violence. One of the people speaking at...
Businesses, offices & services delayed or closed due to snow
Some city offices, as well as businesses and services, are closed or delayed on Tuesday due to past and continuing snowfall. Bellevue - City offices are closing at noon. Bellingham - Many city facilities are closed Tuesday, including Arne Hanna Aquatic Center and all library locations. Some city services are available online only, such as utility billing and the permit center. Other services may be delayed. Find more information at this link.
