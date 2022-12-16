Libertarian legal group teams up with Central District family to mount another challenge against Seattle’s Mandatory Housing Affordability program

2023 could bring a new start for a longtime part of the 15th Ave E food and drink scene with new ownership lined up for Smith. A new owner with designs on keeping the restaurant’s longtime recipe of quality food and drink in place is finalizing a deal for the Linda Derschang-founded neighborhood pub. Victor Gonzalez is an industry veteran who confirmed his plans with CHS and said he would have more details on the change in ownership soon. Gonzalez said he is planning to take over Smith but is not planning major changes.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO