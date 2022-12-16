Unloaded gun confiscated from Hinesville elementary school student

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — An unloaded gun was confiscated on Friday from a student at a Hinesville elementary school.

The Lyman Hall Elementary School student brought the gun to school to show it off to their classmates, according to the Liberty County School District (LCSD). The school district and police are still determining what the punishment will be for the student.

LCSD said students were not in danger at any time and applauded the classmates for telling teachers as quickly as they did.

No further details were released.