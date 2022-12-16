ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk Credit Union Executive Honored

By HN News
 5 days ago
Suffolk Credit Union EVP Charles Schembri (pictured at ceremony earlier this month) has been named a 2022 40 Under 40 honoree by Long Island Business News, recognizing him as one of the region’s most distinguished business leaders.

Mr. Schembri oversees the credit union’s member-facing channels, including its branches, contact center, digital platform and operations teams.

“Charles is an innovative leader who has made a significant impact in enhancing Suffolk Credit Union’s member experience,” commented President and CEO Michele Dean. “We are thrilled that he is being recognized with this prestigious honor, one that also underscores the efforts of our leadership team as we help our members meet their financial goals.”

