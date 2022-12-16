ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore, TX

Kilgore off-duty police officer no-billed after fatal shooting at Longview emergency room

By Cynthia Miranda
 5 days ago

KILGORE, Texas ( KETK ) – A Kilgore off-duty police officer was no-billed after a fatal shooting at a Longview emergency room, the Kilgore Police Department said.

A 61-year-old man died on Nov. 27 after he allegedly pulled a gun on Sgt. Joshua Vercher and threatened him, authorities said.

1 man shot, injured in Smith County

Vercher had a security job at Hospitality ER and the altercation happened in the parking lot around 9 p.m.

“As the struggle intensified the officer pulled his weapon and fired in an attempt to stop the aggression, striking the suspect,” officials said. “Immediately following the shooting the officer summoned ER staff who attempted life-saving measures.”

A Gregg County grand jury for the 124th District Court heard evidence and saw body camera footage of the incident before unanimously deciding on a no-bill for this case. This means the grand jury concluded there was not enough evidence to indict someone for an alleged crime.

3 injured after 5-vehicle crash involving school bus in Longview

“It is extremely unfortunate that an individual lost his life during this encounter, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. The investigation has revealed this individual was in a mental health crisis at the time of the encounter,” said Todd Hunter, Kilgore Chief of Police.

Officials also wanted to remind people that if they need help, they can call 988 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

