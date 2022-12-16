ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COMING SOON: 16 openings we can’t wait to try in 2023

There are always openings of the newest hot spots happening in Birmingham. To get excited for the new year, we’ve rounded up sixteen new restaurants, coffee shops and more opening in 2023. 1. MELT Lane Parke. MELT’s Avondale location is closing, but the cheesy goodness isn’t going anywhere. MELT...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Best of Birmingham-Area’s Christmas Lights And Displays 2022 (Photos)

Over the past month Birmingham freelance photographers Solomon Crenshaw Jr. and Joe Songer crisscrossed the Birmingham metro to shoot the sparkling sights of the holiday season with its dazzling decorations and lights and inflatables and the warmth of Christmas. Here’s some of what they captured. This slideshow requires JavaScript.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 restaurants open on Christmas Day in Birmingham

Finding somewhere open on Christmas day can be tough. Have no fear—you can still find a delicious meal in The Magic City on December 25. Keep reading for seven restaurants that will be open for business on Christmas this year. 1. Jack Brown’s Burgers and Beer. After all...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

12 candlelight services on Christmas Eve in Birmingham

‘Tis the season to bring your whole family to a candlelight service. Read on to learn how you can have a Christmas Eve filled with peace and hope at a church in The Magic City. 1. Asbury United Methodist Church. With traditional candlelight services and a modern one at 6PM,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

How to cover your outdoor faucets with things you have around the house

Alabama’s bracing for brutally cold weather and it has plenty of people scrambling to make sure their have all their bases covered – literally. It’s recommended you cover outdoor faucets to help prevent them from freezing as temperatures in Alabama are set to dip into the single digits. But if you don’t have any of the pre-made hard or soft covers, don’t worry. Tuscaloosa Emergency Management Agency has provided a quick DIY method. All you need are plastic bags, old t-shirts or rags and packing or duct tape.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

Slice Pizza + 7 other new openings and coming soon businesses

It has been an exciting week for Birmingham when it comes to new openings and coming soon businesses. From reopenings to new locations, there is a lot to look forward to. Keep reading to find your new favorite spot in The Magic City. 1. EVEREVE | The Summit. Women’s fashion...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa family receives major gift in time for Christmas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A miracle just in time for Christmas for a family that’s had a tough year. You may recall - Kara Martin and her four children were involved in a serious wreck in July. Two of Martin’s children were critically injured. Now, a major gift...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?

Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

One person jumps from window to escape fire at Birmingham apartment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person had minor injuries after jumping from a window during an apartment fire in Birmingham. Crews with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the Elyton Village Housing Community at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and saw flames showing from one apartment. The BFRS...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

After 21 years, the Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend’s final race takes place Feb. 10-12, 2023—register now

It’s the final countdown… after a remarkable 21-years, the Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend holds its final race in Birmingham, February 10-12, 2023. Over the years, the race has been more than just a marathon, uplifting The Bell Center in their mission to provide crucial therapy services to local children and families. Read on to learn why you should sign up to run.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man drags and kicks puppy, reward is up for identification

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Greater Birmingham Humane Society and the Jefferson County Sheriff Office are looking for a person caught on security camera abusing a dog Monday night. The security camera footage is from the Center Point McDonalds. A person called GBHS after seeing the dog getting hurt, and GBHS...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

