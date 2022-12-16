Read full article on original website
Related
Bham Now
COMING SOON: 16 openings we can’t wait to try in 2023
There are always openings of the newest hot spots happening in Birmingham. To get excited for the new year, we’ve rounded up sixteen new restaurants, coffee shops and more opening in 2023. 1. MELT Lane Parke. MELT’s Avondale location is closing, but the cheesy goodness isn’t going anywhere. MELT...
Bham Now
Christmas lights, shows, candlelight services + more this weekend—Dec. 23-25
‘Tis Christmas weekend in The Magic City. As you’re celebrating the season with your loved ones, stop by one of these events happening in Birmingham, December 23-25. Candlelight services: Celebrate the season with your family at these Christmas Eve services. Holiday cheer: Check out local artist Java Lewis’ festive...
birminghamtimes.com
Best of Birmingham-Area’s Christmas Lights And Displays 2022 (Photos)
Over the past month Birmingham freelance photographers Solomon Crenshaw Jr. and Joe Songer crisscrossed the Birmingham metro to shoot the sparkling sights of the holiday season with its dazzling decorations and lights and inflatables and the warmth of Christmas. Here’s some of what they captured. This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Bham Now
7 restaurants open on Christmas Day in Birmingham
Finding somewhere open on Christmas day can be tough. Have no fear—you can still find a delicious meal in The Magic City on December 25. Keep reading for seven restaurants that will be open for business on Christmas this year. 1. Jack Brown’s Burgers and Beer. After all...
Bham Now
12 candlelight services on Christmas Eve in Birmingham
‘Tis the season to bring your whole family to a candlelight service. Read on to learn how you can have a Christmas Eve filled with peace and hope at a church in The Magic City. 1. Asbury United Methodist Church. With traditional candlelight services and a modern one at 6PM,...
Bham Now
LeNell’s named among best spirits shops in the US by Wine Enthusiasts Magazine
LeNell’s Beverage Boutique is proving to be the crème de la crème. This spot in Norwood was just named among the best spirits shops in the country by Wine Enthusiasts Magazine. Read on to learn all about this cheers-worthy news. Cheers to LeNell’s Beverage Boutique. After...
10 places in Birmingham are offering free Christmas dinner to those fighting hunger
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. As the holiday season approaches several organizations in Birmingham are working diligently with volunteer assistance to ensure no one has an empty stomach on Christmas day. There are dozens of nonprofit organizations and churches in metro...
Meet the Hollister Family- Winners of the 2022 Light Up Tuscaloosa Christmas Lights Display Contest
Congratulations are in order for the Hollister family of Northport, the 2022 Light Up Tuscaloosa Christmas Lights Display winners. Michael Hollister, a lifelong landscaper and his wife, Rhonda, the assistant principal at Tuscaloosa County High School, have been decorating their home for 20 years, making each year grander with their decorations.
Bham Now
Stone Hollow was just recommended by Oprah—see how this Pepper Place store is on a roll
The Pepper Place favorite, Stone Hollow Farmstead, is on a holiday roll receiving three different national recognitions and awards. From their delicious bloody mary mixes to beautiful flowers, this mother-daughter duo does it all. Keep reading to see which of their products got featured. National recognition. Every year, Oprah announces...
How to cover your outdoor faucets with things you have around the house
Alabama’s bracing for brutally cold weather and it has plenty of people scrambling to make sure their have all their bases covered – literally. It’s recommended you cover outdoor faucets to help prevent them from freezing as temperatures in Alabama are set to dip into the single digits. But if you don’t have any of the pre-made hard or soft covers, don’t worry. Tuscaloosa Emergency Management Agency has provided a quick DIY method. All you need are plastic bags, old t-shirts or rags and packing or duct tape.
Bham Now
Slice Pizza + 7 other new openings and coming soon businesses
It has been an exciting week for Birmingham when it comes to new openings and coming soon businesses. From reopenings to new locations, there is a lot to look forward to. Keep reading to find your new favorite spot in The Magic City. 1. EVEREVE | The Summit. Women’s fashion...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa family receives major gift in time for Christmas
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A miracle just in time for Christmas for a family that’s had a tough year. You may recall - Kara Martin and her four children were involved in a serious wreck in July. Two of Martin’s children were critically injured. Now, a major gift...
Bham Now
A-Train Station, Tortugas Pizza, Davenport’s earn 95 + food service scores in November
Several Birmingham-area restaurants—including A-Train Station on Birmingham’s West End, Mountain Brook’s Davenport Pizza Palace and Tortugas Pizza across from Regions Field received 95 and above on their food service scores this past November . Since 2018, Bham Now has reported the Jefferson County Department of Health restaurant...
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
wvtm13.com
One person jumps from window to escape fire at Birmingham apartment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person had minor injuries after jumping from a window during an apartment fire in Birmingham. Crews with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the Elyton Village Housing Community at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and saw flames showing from one apartment. The BFRS...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet Kyla Carr: Owner of Birmingham’s 1st Flash Selfie Lounge
Whenever Birmingham’s Kyla Carr is feeling a little down she can hop on a private jet and travel anywhere in the world. “I just sit there, prop my phone up and I tell myself I’m on a private jet headed to whatever destination that comes to mind,” she said.
Bham Now
After 21 years, the Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend’s final race takes place Feb. 10-12, 2023—register now
It’s the final countdown… after a remarkable 21-years, the Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend holds its final race in Birmingham, February 10-12, 2023. Over the years, the race has been more than just a marathon, uplifting The Bell Center in their mission to provide crucial therapy services to local children and families. Read on to learn why you should sign up to run.
This Alabama City Named Was Named The Most Unhappiest in America
If you're trying to convince a family or friend to move to the state of Alabama, the results of this new study might not help your case. Can you believe, an Alabama city has been named the most unhappiest city in the whole United States?!. I'm not saying Alabama has...
West Alabama Buys Supplies For Upcoming Bitter Cold Christmas
The simple facts this Christmas in West Alabama are, well, Baby, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE!. Low temps in the TEENS over the next several days in the region. Friday and Saturday night lows are 13 and 18 degrees. Ok, that's cold for Alabama. I would argue that is cold for any...
wbrc.com
Man drags and kicks puppy, reward is up for identification
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Greater Birmingham Humane Society and the Jefferson County Sheriff Office are looking for a person caught on security camera abusing a dog Monday night. The security camera footage is from the Center Point McDonalds. A person called GBHS after seeing the dog getting hurt, and GBHS...
