San Antonio, TX

New York Post

Brittney Griner is going to sleep great in her 3,000-square-foot home

Brittney Griner is on her way back to the US, where she owns a 3,000-square-foot property in sunny Arizona. When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018 when she purchased it for $475,000, records obtained by The Post show. Features include an open entryway that leads to a den, living and formal dining areas, and a gourmet kitchen with an upgraded granite...
PHOENIX, AZ
TheDailyBeast

'SNL' Breaks Down Why Brittney Griner Deal Was Actually a 'Great Trade'

“Well, it was shaping up to be a good week for Joe Biden. He got Brittney Griner back, he kept marriage gay, and he’s only got 14 more sleeps till Santa,” Colin Jost said at the top of Saturday Night Live’s latest edition of “Weekend Update.” But just when Biden “thought he had it all under control,” he added, “Kyrsten Sinema was like, ‘Hold my wig.’”Noting that this week saw the Arizona senator’s defection from the Democratic Party just days after the Democrats secured a 51-seat majority, Jost joked, “Explains Sinema, ‘Pay attention to me.’”From there, Jost moved on to...
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Chuck Norris Honors Late 'Walker, Texas Ranger' Costar With Emotional Tribute

Chuck Norris headed over to social media to offer up an emotional tribute to his late co-star, Clarence Gilyard. Norris and Gilyard worked together on Walker, Texas Ranger. Gilyard died on Monday after a lengthy illness. He was 66 years old. On the show, Gilyard played James “Jimmy” Trivette opposite Norris’ Ranger Cordell Walker. Both Norris and Gilyard worked together for nearly 200 episodes. On the show, Trivette had his focus on the tech world while Walker went old-school and by the book.
TEXAS STATE

