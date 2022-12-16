Read full article on original website
streakingthelawn.com
The Plus/Minus: UVA women’s basketball falls to Duke in Durham
This was always going to be a trap game; and really, when could going to Cameron ever be considered a “trap game?” After an 11-day exam break and then barely breaking a sweat against Morgan State, the women will get an 8-day holiday break before hosting Georgia Tech. This game always had the feel of a one-off game in the middle of the bleak midwinter. And on this night, the Virginia Cavaliers played like it too.
streakingthelawn.com
Five takeaways from UVA Basketball’s frustrating defeat to Miami
The Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team dropped its second consecutive game with the 66-64 loss to the #22 Miami Hurricanes putting Tony Bennett’s team’s record at 8-2 so far this season. With the loss, we’ve got five takeaways. This is the team’s floor. Last season...
streakingthelawn.com
UVA Signing Day: Live updates for Virginia football
It’s signing day in Charlottesville and the Virginia Cavaliers are making moves. Here are the 18 high school players who had committed to UVA before signing day started; if we know when their school’s signing ceremony will be, it’s here too:. Kamren Robinson - LB, Virginia (6:00pm...
streakingthelawn.com
COMMITMENT: Suderian Harrison
NOTABLE OFFERS: Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Vanderbilt. The commitment came late but Christmas came early for UVA. Suderian Harrison announced at his signing ceremony on National Signing Day that Charlottesville would be his home for his college career. Louisville had been the primary competitor for Harrison’s commitment but a late push by the Virginia staff reeled him in for the Hoos.
streakingthelawn.com
The Big Preview: UVA hits the road at Miami
Following their first loss of the season, the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team returns to action with their first ACC road game of the season. The ‘Hoos travel to South Beach for a matchup with the #22 Miami Hurricanes. The Canes are 11-1, with a loss to Maryland...
streakingthelawn.com
NSD 2023 Player Profile: Jason Hammond
NOTABLE OFFERS: Ole Miss, Iowa State, UCF, Pitt, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest. St. Thomas Aquinas is a good school for UVA to build a pipeline to, and Hammond is one of three commits in this class from STA. One of the later additions to the class of 2023, Hammond brings multiple state championships with him to Charlottesville.
streakingthelawn.com
UVA Basketball versus #22 Miami GAME THREAD
Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight’s game!. • Virginia is 15-12 all-time vs. Miami in the series that began in 1965-66. • UVA has a six-game winning streak vs. Miami, including a three-game winning streak at Watsco Center. • The Cavaliers are 4-7...
