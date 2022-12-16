ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Man assaults employee during robbery of Dollar Tree store on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in the Dec. 5 robbery of a store on the West Side. According to San Antonio police, an employee of a Dollar Tree in the 1100 block of Culebra Road noticed a man concealing store items. The employee, a 29-year-old man, confronted the suspect, who then physically assaulted the store employee, causing bodily injury. The suspect fled the location on foot with the stolen items.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for driver who hit 16-year-old girl at crosswalk on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the driver who struck a 16-year-old girl last month and left her on the side of the road. A Crime Stoppers report states that the girl was walking along South Walters Street on Nov. 14 and was crossing Martin Luther King Drive when she was hit by a black SUV.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Families mourn loss of two teens in deadly hit-and-run crash

SAN ANTONIO – The families of two teenage boys killed in a hit-and-run crash on the East Side are asking anyone with information to come forward. Jordan Canedo, 15, and James Solis, 17, were hit in the 2700 block of Rigsby Ave. on Friday. The driver who struck them has not been caught.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Driver killed in rollover crash on West Side highway ramp

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was killed and a passenger was injured during a rollover crash on the West Side on Wednesday morning. San Antonio police said the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. at Loop 410 West near the Highway 151 exit ramp. Details about what caused the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Heating lamp for chickens causes house fire on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A heating lamp that was being used for chickens caused a fire at a Northeast Side home overnight, according to San Antonio firefighters. The fire started just before 11:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Briarcrest, near Bulverde Road. The owner of the home was...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Police investigating attempted break-in of far North Side ATM

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for suspects following an attempted break-in of an ATM early Monday morning. The attempted robbery happened around 4:45 a.m. at a Randolf-Brooks Federal Credit Union near Loop 1604 and Bitters Road on the city’s far North Side. According to police,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

5 San Antonio men indicted in burglary ring that targeted Ford pickup trucks

SAN ANTONIO – Five San Antonio men have been indicted for their roles in a burglary ring that targeted Ford pickup trucks. Alejandro Arias, 24, Andrew Riojas, 24, Victor Valenciana, 28, Aureliano Villarreal, 26, and Richard Hernandez, 24, face multiple charges in connection with the ring, which operated from July 2021 to January 2022, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

