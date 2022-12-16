Read full article on original website
San Antonio woman reportedly shot in head leaving Northeast Side bar
The woman is in critical condition.
Family briefly stuck in backyard during fire at North Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a North Side home briefly kept a family trapped in their backyard overnight. San Antonio firefighters said the overhang of the front porch at a home in the 1500 block of Lee Hall caught on fire at 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The fire had...
Man assaults employee during robbery of Dollar Tree store on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in the Dec. 5 robbery of a store on the West Side. According to San Antonio police, an employee of a Dollar Tree in the 1100 block of Culebra Road noticed a man concealing store items. The employee, a 29-year-old man, confronted the suspect, who then physically assaulted the store employee, causing bodily injury. The suspect fled the location on foot with the stolen items.
SAPD searching for driver who hit 16-year-old girl at crosswalk on East Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the driver who struck a 16-year-old girl last month and left her on the side of the road. A Crime Stoppers report states that the girl was walking along South Walters Street on Nov. 14 and was crossing Martin Luther King Drive when she was hit by a black SUV.
Woman in critical condition after she is shot while leaving Northeast San Antonio bar
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman survived being shot as she left a Northeast side bar. KSAT-12 reports the victim was in her car with some friends. They had just left Two Rivers Tavern on O’Connor Road just before midnight when someone on a motorcycle rolled up and started shooting.
Big rig driver trying to avoid crash on Southeast Side highway hits house across the road
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are blaming another driver’s road rage for causing a big rig driver to lose control on a Southeast Side highway and hit a nearby house. The crash happened before 8 a.m. Thursday morning near Interstate 37 and Hot Wells Boulevard. Police believe...
Families mourn loss of two teens in deadly hit-and-run crash
SAN ANTONIO – The families of two teenage boys killed in a hit-and-run crash on the East Side are asking anyone with information to come forward. Jordan Canedo, 15, and James Solis, 17, were hit in the 2700 block of Rigsby Ave. on Friday. The driver who struck them has not been caught.
Fire breaks out in chicken coop, destroys home on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters say a light used to keep chickens warm is the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on San Antonio’s Northeast side. The fire was reported at around 11:30 P.M. Wednesday from the 4000 block of Briarcrest. The flames had already...
Man robs Walmart Neighborhood Market at gunpoint; Crime Stoppers needs help identifying him
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in identifying a man wanted for robbing a Walmart Neighborhood Market on the West Side at gunpoint. According to San Antonio police, the robbery happened at around 9:55 a.m. on Dec. 4 in the 9500 block of West Military Drive.
Driver killed in rollover crash on West Side highway ramp
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was killed and a passenger was injured during a rollover crash on the West Side on Wednesday morning. San Antonio police said the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. at Loop 410 West near the Highway 151 exit ramp. Details about what caused the...
Man detained, portion of Loop 410 at Hwy 90 on West Side to reopen, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken into custody by San Antonio police following an incident that led to an hours-long closure on Loop 410 at Highway 90. Details on what happened are very limited, but police said the highways will reopen shortly to traffic, as of around 4 p.m. Thursday.
Heating lamp for chickens causes house fire on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A heating lamp that was being used for chickens caused a fire at a Northeast Side home overnight, according to San Antonio firefighters. The fire started just before 11:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Briarcrest, near Bulverde Road. The owner of the home was...
Teenager hospitalized, another arrested in shooting on San Antonio’s West Side
SAN ANTONNIO (KTSA News) — A 17 year old is in the hospital after he was shot while he and another teen were playing with a gun. San Antonio Police were called to the 7200 block of Marbach Road near West Military Drive just before midnight Sunday. Police were...
Driver killed in Loop 410 crash overnight was not wearing seatbelt, police say
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A 25-year-old woman who was killed in a rollover crash on a West side highway early Wednesday morning was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, San Antonio police said. Officers found the woman, identified as Sabrina Lynn Gracia, outside the wreckage of her car...
10 places to order tamales for the holidays on the South Side of San Antonio
Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. San Antonio surely likes to include tamales in their holiday festivities but the...
Man broke into ex-girlfriend’s apartment on North Side, forced her to withdraw money from ATM
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who broke into his ex-girlfriend’s North Side apartment and forced her to withdraw money from an ATM. Police said the man entered the woman’s apartment through a sliding glass door on Tuesday morning in the 11700 block of Parliament Drive, near Blanco Road and West Avenue.
San Antonio man accused of hitting aunt in face with shovel during argument
SAN ANTONIO – A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his aunt and striking her with a shovel, according to records. On July 5, 2022, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 15100 block of Pioneer Meadow for an assault in progress. Deputies say Jesse Maldonado...
1 teen hospitalized, another teen in custody after shooting on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One teenage boy is in the hospital and another is in custody following a shooting at a home on the city’s West Side overnight, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around midnight at a home in the 7200 block of Marbach Road, not far from West Military Drive.
Police investigating attempted break-in of far North Side ATM
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for suspects following an attempted break-in of an ATM early Monday morning. The attempted robbery happened around 4:45 a.m. at a Randolf-Brooks Federal Credit Union near Loop 1604 and Bitters Road on the city’s far North Side. According to police,...
5 San Antonio men indicted in burglary ring that targeted Ford pickup trucks
SAN ANTONIO – Five San Antonio men have been indicted for their roles in a burglary ring that targeted Ford pickup trucks. Alejandro Arias, 24, Andrew Riojas, 24, Victor Valenciana, 28, Aureliano Villarreal, 26, and Richard Hernandez, 24, face multiple charges in connection with the ring, which operated from July 2021 to January 2022, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office states.
