Jamie Lopez, the driving force behind Babydoll Beauty Couture and star of "Super Sized Salon" has died ... TMZ has learned. Sources close to Lopez tell us she'd been hospitalized in Las Vegas and died over the weekend as a result of heart complications. A rep for BBC said in a statement, "We regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez. We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss."

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO