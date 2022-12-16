Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Semi truck collision leaves highway filled with brewCristoval VictorialTampa, FL
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Company Works on Revolutionizing Healthcare Staffing ProblemsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden HistoryModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
fox13news.com
Freeze watches issued for parts of Tampa Bay area ahead of coldest Christmas in decades
TAMPA, Fla. - Get ready for a weather roller coaster. Friday is one of those days when the high temperature will occur around midnight, then, they will fall off a cliff during the afternoon. A freeze watch has been issued for most of the Bay Area between Saturday and Sunday....
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area man shows appreciation to essential workers through Lunch For Heroes
TAMPA, Fla. - Patrick Rhodes has a heart of gold. He gives his time to show appreciation to essential workers. "I have two jobs, and I'm able to squeeze in time to give back," said Rhodes. "I think we can all set aside an hour or so to reach back to our community."
fox13news.com
Advocates pushed for more affordable housing this year as Tampa Bay area saw record rent, home prices
TAMPA, Fla. - It's been a wild year for the Tampa Bay area housing market in 2022, and housing advocates said there’s been success and challenges still to overcome heading into the new year. Families and community advocates pushed for more affordable places to live as the region experienced...
fox13news.com
Group joins search for missing Oregon man whose truck was found in Hernando County
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The search for a missing man from Oregon who was driving to the Tampa Bay area is nearly two weeks old, but there are new efforts being made to try and find him. The family of 34-year-old Timothy Braddy said they last heard from him on December...
fox13news.com
Fish Hawk boy with rare form of leukemia cleared for life-saving transplant after sister was found to be match
TAMPA, Fla. - When 12-year-old Colton King was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia, his 16-year-old sister turned out to be the perfect donor match for a bone marrow transplant. Now, he's cancer free and in remission, which means doctors can now move forward with what could be a life-saving bone marrow transplant.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay animal shelters waive adoption fees to clear space amid continued overcrowding
TAMPA, Fla. - Overcrowding at animal shelters has made headlines across Tampa Bay since early this year, much of it stemming from increased pet surrenders due to economic hardship and the effects of rampant inflation. To help clear the shelters at year’s end, many facilities are waiving adoption fees and...
fox13news.com
When do iguanas fall from trees in Florida (and will it happen on Christmas Day)?
MIAMI, Fla. - Although they may not be native to Florida, iguanas do have something in common with actual Sunshine State residents. They just aren't used to the cold weather. In previous years when the temperatures are forecast to drop into the low 40s, the National Weather Service Office in Miami issues a "falling iguana" warning to residents. The unique weather alerts have been issued in the last two Florida winters.
fox13news.com
Florida officials make moves to expanding medical marijuana licenses
Florida has a large medical marijuana market, totaling just over a billion dollars in sales during the first seven months of this year. Now, the state might expand the market, potentially doubling its size.
fox13news.com
Man's truck found by Hernando County deputies four days after Oregon family report him missing
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - A missing man's truck was found by Hernando County deputies on December 13 near Weeki Wachee High School – four days after his family in Oregon reported him missing. The family of 34-year-old Timothy Braddy said it's unlike him to be out of touch with them,...
Unexpected turkey run turns into $4 million lottery jackpot for Michigan woman
A Michigan woman said losing a debate about who would go to the store to buy a Thanksgiving turkey led to her winning a $4 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
fox13news.com
Students can earn college credits, get pilot's license after Sunlake High expands aeronautics magnet program
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Pasco County students can earn college credits and get a pilot’s license before graduating high school after Sunlake High School expanded its aeronautics magnet program this year. Matthew Santos, 17, is one of several seniors working toward his private pilot’s license through the dual...
fox13news.com
Florida named the fastest-growing state in the country by U.S. Census Bureau
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida was the fastest-growing state from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022, with its population increasing by 1.9 percent, according to a report issued Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Florida had an estimated 22,244,823 residents as of July 1, up from 21,828,069 a year earlier.
Visit the World’s Largest Amish Shopping Village in Ohio
Most people are unaware that Ohio is actually home to the world's largest Amish shopping mall. The region of northeastern Ohio is known for its active and thriving Amish population that welcomes and invites those outside of the community to come and experience a slice of Amish culture.
fox13news.com
Florida moving forward with new rules to grant additional marijuana licenses statewide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - State health regulators on Monday set in motion a process to issue up to 22 more medical-marijuana licenses, in a highly anticipated move that could double the size of Florida’s medical-cannabis industry. The state Department of Health also published an emergency rule that would make it...
Ohio night camera captures unknown objects and light
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Ohio witness at Southington reported images captured on a night camera that appear to show an unknown object with lights at about 10 p.m. on May 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Has Been Named the Best in South Carolina
South Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
South Carolina man turns $15 lottery prize into $375,000 jackpot
A South Carolina man turned a $15 lottery prize into a $375,000 windfall by reinvesting his original winnings into another scratch-off ticket.
This Ohio actor has given away $600 million
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
This Massive Drive-Through Light Show in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
