Santa Barbara, CA

Downtown Santa Barbara's Big Christmas Brass Show & Youth Makers Market tomorrow

By Ashlee Owings
KSBY News
KSBY News
 6 days ago
The Santa Barbara community is invited to two free events happening in the downtown area tomorrow afternoon.

Come on out and attend the Big Christmas Brass Show and the Youth Makers Market.

From noon to 3 p.m. you can enjoy a free, special holiday performance by Big Brass Tuba in Storke Placita next to McConnell’s Ice Cream between 722-724 State Street. Seating will be provided. For questions about the show please email Erik@downtownsb.org.

The community is also invited to the Youth Makers Market on that same block.

For more information about future events happening downtown please click here .

