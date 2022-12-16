ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech

Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
NPR

A member of the Jan. 6 committee on its final hearing

After more than a year, the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol held its final meeting today and voted unanimously to refer former President Trump for criminal charges. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JAMIE RASKIN: We understand the gravity of each and every...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
The Hill

On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal

Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress.   Welcome to On…
NPR

Jan. 6 committee votes on criminal referrals against Trump

The Democratic-led House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack voted on criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice. The House January 6 panel has officially referred former President Donald Trump for criminal charges related to the attack on the Capitol and Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss. The Democratic-led panel today outlined a series of charges it is sending to the Department of Justice. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, is the panel's chair, and he said this about Trump.
NPR

Republican political strategist on the final Jan. 6 committee hearing

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Republican political strategist Ron Bonjean about the final Jan. 6 committee hearing. The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol has delivered its final report to Congress and voted to issue criminal referrals against former President Trump - four recommended charges of obstruction or conspiracy or participating in an insurrection, which adds to the pile of legal and political troubles facing Trump, who has already announced his bid to become president again.
NPR

Congress is trying to wrap up its work for the rest of the year

Audio will be available later today. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill aim to approve a massive $1.7 trillion government funding measure that includes aid for Ukraine. And the House Jan. 6 committee is expected to issue its final report soon.
NPR

Zelenskyy and Biden emphasize their partnership ahead of congressional address

Follow live updates on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip here. President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy underscored their continued partnership against Russia in the war in Ukraine during a meeting at the White House on Wednesday. In a joint press conference, Biden said Zelenskyy's trip came amid escalated attacks...
NPR

The IRS did not audit Trump during his presidency's first 2 years

After the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee announced the Internal Revenue Service failed to audit former President Donald Trump during the first two years of his presidency, it voted along party lines to release its findings, as well as all additional documentation. Part of that release late Tuesday night...
NPR

Interview: Vice President Kamala Harris

Her life is about to change: with Democrats expanding their control in the Senate, Vice President Harris tells NPR's Asma Khalid that she won't need to stay as close to Washington as she has in the administration's first two years — when she was her party's tie-breaking vote in the chamber. Harris says she will expand her travel in support of activists and organizers working to advance abortion access and voting rights.
