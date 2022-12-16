Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech
Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
‘Dead on arrival’: McCarthy threatens to tank McConnell’s agenda if Senate GOP votes for omnibus
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to tank the legislation of Senate Republicans who back the omnibus spending bill being considered this week, setting up a showdown with his counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
NPR
A member of the Jan. 6 committee on its final hearing
After more than a year, the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol held its final meeting today and voted unanimously to refer former President Trump for criminal charges. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JAMIE RASKIN: We understand the gravity of each and every...
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
Full List of Republicans Who Sat During Zelensky's Speech
Seven House Republicans "repeatedly remained seated" during standing ovations for President Volodymyr Zelensky.
On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal
Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress. Welcome to On…
Drew Griffin dead: Don Lemon breaks down in tears announcing death of CNN colleague
CNN Senior Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin died at the age of 60 after a battle with cancer, according to the network.
NPR
After referring Trump for charges, the Jan. 6 panel is set to release its full report
Nearly two years after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the Democratic-led House committee investigating the attack is set to release its full report Thursday. The report's release would come three days after panel members held their final business hearing Monday, where they referred former President Donald...
NPR
Jan. 6 committee votes on criminal referrals against Trump
The Democratic-led House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack voted on criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice. The House January 6 panel has officially referred former President Donald Trump for criminal charges related to the attack on the Capitol and Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss. The Democratic-led panel today outlined a series of charges it is sending to the Department of Justice. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, is the panel's chair, and he said this about Trump.
NPR
Republican political strategist on the final Jan. 6 committee hearing
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Republican political strategist Ron Bonjean about the final Jan. 6 committee hearing. The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol has delivered its final report to Congress and voted to issue criminal referrals against former President Trump - four recommended charges of obstruction or conspiracy or participating in an insurrection, which adds to the pile of legal and political troubles facing Trump, who has already announced his bid to become president again.
NPR
Outgoing Republican congressman Fred Upton praises the Jan 6. committee
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Rep. Fred Upton as he prepares to retire, about the lasting effects of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.
NPR
Congress is trying to wrap up its work for the rest of the year
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill aim to approve a massive $1.7 trillion government funding measure that includes aid for Ukraine. And the House Jan. 6 committee is expected to issue its final report soon.
NPR
Rep. Gallagher's committee will push back against increased Chinese aggression
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, chairman of the China select committee, about the economic and security challenges posed by Beijing.
NPR
A House panel votes to publicly release a report on Trump's tax returns
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Democratic Rep. Don Beyer about former President Donald Trump's tax records. Beyer sits on the House Committee on Ways and Means that voted Tuesday to release the documents.
NPR
Zelenskyy and Biden emphasize their partnership ahead of congressional address
Follow live updates on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip here. President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy underscored their continued partnership against Russia in the war in Ukraine during a meeting at the White House on Wednesday. In a joint press conference, Biden said Zelenskyy's trip came amid escalated attacks...
NPR
Recent legal and political challenges could derail Trump's 2024 presidential run
NPR's A Martinez speaks with former GOP Rep. Francis Rooney of Florida about former President Donald Trump's political future, and whether there's a place for him in the Republican Party.
NPR
The IRS did not audit Trump during his presidency's first 2 years
After the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee announced the Internal Revenue Service failed to audit former President Donald Trump during the first two years of his presidency, it voted along party lines to release its findings, as well as all additional documentation. Part of that release late Tuesday night...
NPR
South Korea sets up a Truth and Reconciliation commission to investigate adoptions
South Korea says it will investigate hundreds of adoptions out of the country that may have involved fake records. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Kaomi Lee, one adoptee whose case is under review.
NPR
Interview: Vice President Kamala Harris
Her life is about to change: with Democrats expanding their control in the Senate, Vice President Harris tells NPR's Asma Khalid that she won't need to stay as close to Washington as she has in the administration's first two years — when she was her party's tie-breaking vote in the chamber. Harris says she will expand her travel in support of activists and organizers working to advance abortion access and voting rights.
