Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

29-year-old Louisville man already in custody facing federal charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man, already in custody for a deadly shooting, is now facing federal charges. Dajuan Simonton was indicted on a weapons charge. Police say the 29-year-old was involved in the kidnapping of Jermaine Sprewer in September of last year. Spewer's body was found days after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. On Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. and found 19-year-old Eric Williams shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. Shortly thereafter, officers were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies 2 men shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men who were shot and killed on Sunday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood have been identified by officials. Edward McClain, 69, and Johnie Davidson Sr., 68 were identified as the two victims who were found dead in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Person killed in Chickasaw Park identified as a 15-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person found dead over the weekend in Chickasaw Park has been identified as a Louisville teenager. Ja’Maury Johnson, 15, died of a gunshot wound , according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police officers called to the park on Southwestern Parkway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have identified an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood. The felony theft happened Dec. 6 at the Academy Sports store on Outer Loop, according to police. Earlier this afternoon, LMPD shared pictures of a person of interest...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY

