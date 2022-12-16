Read full article on original website
29-year-old Louisville man already in custody facing federal charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man, already in custody for a deadly shooting, is now facing federal charges. Dajuan Simonton was indicted on a weapons charge. Police say the 29-year-old was involved in the kidnapping of Jermaine Sprewer in September of last year. Spewer's body was found days after...
Southern Indiana man convicted of setting home on fire with family inside receives 12-year sentence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man recently convicted for setting his home on fire with his family inside learned his fate in a southern Indiana courtroom. Jamal Long, 24, will spend the next twelve years in jail. According to Charlestown City Police Department, Judge Abraham Navarro sentenced Long to the...
'I don't even want to go out if it's dark outside': Teens arrested in brutal carjacking of 70-year-old woman in Jeffersontown
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — There’s been two arrests in a brutal carjacking that left a 70-year-old woman in need of stitches in her head. Tuesday, Jeffersontown Police told WHAS11 that a 14 and 16 year old have been arrested. The carjacking happened on Friday, Dec. 9 around 9:30 p.m....
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting Louisville cab driver in 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend decades in prison for shooting a cab driver more than two years ago. Roggerick Miller was sentenced to 30 years without parole by a judge on Monday. "I have no reason to believe their deliberations were anything but appropriate, that they...
Kentucky man, woman charged with attempted murder after alleged 'physical abuse' of 2-month-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A mother and father are in jail and facing attempted murder charges after their two-month-old was allegedly physically abused in Brandenberg. Kayla Hayes, 23 of Brandenburg, and Noah Helton, 20 of Elizabethtown, have been taken into custody. On Nov. 9, a child arrived at Norton Children’s...
LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. On Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. and found 19-year-old Eric Williams shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. Shortly thereafter, officers were...
Coroner identifies 2 men shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men who were shot and killed on Sunday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood have been identified by officials. Edward McClain, 69, and Johnie Davidson Sr., 68 were identified as the two victims who were found dead in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Person killed in Chickasaw Park identified as a 15-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person found dead over the weekend in Chickasaw Park has been identified as a Louisville teenager. Ja’Maury Johnson, 15, died of a gunshot wound , according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police officers called to the park on Southwestern Parkway...
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have identified an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood. The felony theft happened Dec. 6 at the Academy Sports store on Outer Loop, according to police. Earlier this afternoon, LMPD shared pictures of a person of interest...
PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED DRUG DEALER SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR HOME DETENTION AND PROBATION VIOLATIONS
SCOTT COUNTY (December 16, 2022) – Kevin Fox of Scottsburg was sentenced to prison for violating the terms and conditions of his home detention and probation. Mr. Fox was originally convicted for Dealing in Methamphetamine, served time in prison for that offense, and was serving a stint on home detention when these new violations occurred.
70-year-old woman brutally attacked during carjacking in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 70-year-old Louisville woman was brutally attacked during a carjacking outside a local restaurant. It was Karen Graham's first day as a part-time DoorDash driver when she stopped to pick up an order at a McDonald's in Jeffersontown when she was attacked. "They came up from...
Former Eastern High School student killed in wrong-way crash; Man charged with murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police charged a 26-year-old man with murder after a former Eastern High School student was killed in a wrong way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway over the weekend. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Porfirio Cruz Hernandez is charged with murder,...
LMPD: Man arrested, charged with murder, DUI in fatal wrong-way crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal wrong-way crash that happened over the weekend. Porfirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was arrested on Monday and has been charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license. According to...
Indiana man, woman arrested for shoplifting during Shop With a Cop event
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two people were arrested after allegedly shoplifting at an Indiana Meijer while dozens of sheriff’s deputies were present for a Shop with a Cop event. More than 50 law enforcement officers from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Clark County FOP 181 participated in this year’s Shop With a Cop event on […]
‘It’s a bizarre case’: LMPD investigate double homicide in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two men were found dead in the St. Denis neighborhood. Sunday morning around 9 a.m., LMPD spokesmen Dwight Mitchell said calls came in to assist EMS for a medical run in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive. Officers arrived and found...
Kentucky permanently removes children from facility where young boy died in July
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) announced that it will permanently remove children from a Louisville psychiatric residential treatment facility after a little boy died earlier this year. Officials say 7-year-old Ja'Ceon Terry died at Uspiritus-Brooklawn on July 17. His cause...
7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
Louisville father speaks out after son attacked by another parent
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father is speaking out after his 12-year-old son was attacked by another parent near a school bus stop. “I lost my mind. Like, that's all I seen was red,” said Gregory Evans Sr. Evans Sr. says that was his reaction when his son...
Parent of JCPS student suing principal with history of abuse complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother is suing her son's principal, who has a history of abuse complaints against him. "I don't understand how he was put in charge of a school," said Kelley Hatchell. Inside Hartstern Elementary School, Hatchell said her son was abused by principal Duan Wright.
Jeffersonville Police officer urging mindful social media posting after weekend rumor caused alarm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Social media can be a tool for law enforcement. But, at other times, it can cause chaos for them to clean up. It's a place where gossip can spread, and recent rumors online caused such a panic, a Jeffersonville Police officer made a post of his own, calling for people to be more mindful of what they post.
