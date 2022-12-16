ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bombshell Interview with Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Pal Played at Tory Lanez Trial: ‘He Was Shooting’

By Nancy Dillon
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49jtAz_0jlNEj7j00

In a damaging day for Tory Lanez ’s defense, jurors heard audio from the blow-by-blow interview that Megan Thee Stallion ’s former friend Kelsey Harris gave to prosecutors last September in which she vividly recalled the shooting that left Megan with gunshot wounds to both feet.

The recording was played in a courtroom in downtown Los Angeles Friday after Harris took the witness stand this week and disavowed key aspects of her September statement implicating Lanez.

Harris, also known as Kelsey Nicole, was heard on the recording calmly corroborating Megan’s prior testimony that Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, opened fire on the “Sweetest Pie” rapper during a drunken roadside dispute in the predawn hours of July 12, 2020.

Jurors listened with rapt attention to the Sept. 14, 2022 interview, following along with a transcript. In the audio, Harris recalled leaving a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house in a Cadillac Escalade with Megan, Peterson and a driver identified as Jauquan Smith shortly before the incident.

Speaking steadily with few interruptions from prosecutors during most of the interview, Harris, 27, said a fight broke out inside the SUV and that she stepped in to defend Megan when Peterson started disrespecting her.

“I said, ‘You’re not going to talk to my friend like that,’” Harris recalled on the recording. “Honestly when I argue, I can say things that are hurtful too.”

She said Peterson then told her he was from Canada, “insinuating” Canadians “were gangsters.”

“He said, ‘My n—-, I’ll shoot you,’” Harris told prosecutors. “He said that to me, and he reached like he was going to grab something, reached toward the middle console, but he never pulled anything.” She said Peterson never opened the console.

“I was like, ‘Okay, if you shoot me, I guess it’s my time to go. If you shoot me just know I have people that will ride behind me, my support,’” she responded, according to her interview.

Harris told prosecutors Megan then got of the SUV, returned a short time later, and that the fighting resumed.

“At this point they’re arguing about each other’s artistry. She’s telling him, ‘You’re only this and that because you’re on a remix as Jack Harlow,’” Harris told prosecutors. “They were just hitting each other over their careers.”

Harris said Peterson then ordered Smith to stop the vehicle because he wanted the women out. “This is my car,” he purportedly said, according to Harris.

Smith pulled over, and Megan “jumps out of her seat” first, Harris said.

“I get out of my side and no sooner do you know, you start hearing gunshots going off. I looked up maybe about the second or third gunshot. You see Tory, he’s now in the front seat. I guess he must have jumped over in a smooth transition, and he’s leaning over the door,” she said, saying the door was open at this point.

“He’s shooting over the top of the door,” Harris told prosecutors. “(He’s) leaning over the front passenger door, and he was shooting the gun.”

Harris described her own position as being outside the car but still behind her passenger door, in very close proximity to the gunfire.

“(Megan) was walking away when this happened, but by the third or fourth shot, she was facing towards us, and I would describe it as like a deer in headlights (look),” Harris said.

“The way Tory was angling the gun, it wasn’t like straight, it was like, down, definitely in her direction,” she said. Harris told prosecutors she didn’t hear Peterson say anything.

Peterson listened to the recording while seated at the defense table on the fifth day of his felony assault trial.

The “Luv” rapper has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges in the high-profile case: assault with a firearm causing great bodily injury; concealing a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and the recently added count of discharging a firearm with gross negligence .

If convicted as charged, the Alone at Prom rapper is facing the possibility of 22 years and eight months in prison and subsequent deportation since he’s a citizen of Canada.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford ruled late Thursday that he would allow jurors to hear the full recording after he initially excluded it. Prosecutors played a small portion of it Wednesday, but Herriford appeared to shut it down during a sidebar. Harris repeatedly said she remembered making her September statement but stated she hadn’t been truthful.

Herriford changed his mind Thursday and allowed the recording to come in after prosecutors said Peterson’s defense lawyer had “opened the door” by “impugning” the prosecution’s “integrity” during his cross-examination of Harris. The lawyer, George Mgdesyan, had asked Harris whether prosecutors misled her into thinking she wouldn’t have to testify at trial if she told them what they “wanted to hear.”

In his opening statement, Mgdesyan introduced the theory that Harris could have been the shooter, but investigators never tested the gun for her DNA.

Though she refused to implicate Peterson during her combative turn on the witness stand Wednesday and Thursday, Harris called the defense theory that she pulled the trigger “ridiculous.” She also vehemently denied taking an “hush money” from Peterson during both her September interview with prosecutors and her live testimony.

In the recording played Friday, Harris told prosecutors that Peterson assaulted seconds after the shooting when she “went into defense mode” and stepped in front of Peterson to block his path to Megan bleeding in a driveway.

“My adrenaline was so high. I don’t know if he was hitting me with a closed first of slapping me, it was just a physical altercation,” she said, adding that Smith picked her up and moved her, allowing Peterson to make his way to Megan.

Harris said she jumped into the driver’s seat of the SUV and “jerked” the vehicle to “cause a distraction.”

“It worked,” she said. “It did exactly what I wanted it to. It got Tory away from Megan. … He got to me really quick and started pulling me by my hair. He was pulling me by my hair really hard.”

Harris said she wasn’t in fear for her life when the shooting happened, but “then I became afraid for my life when he started pulling my hair really, really hard. …He was pulling my neck and my hair.”

She said the “tug of war” broke a necklace she was wearing and caused her fake nails to break off. She said Peterson finally snapped out of when she said, “Tory, what are we doing?”

Harris spoke largely uninterrupted during the recorded interview, describing the alleged events with lots. of detail in chronological order, a marked departure from her live courtroom testimony, where she repeatedly said she couldn’t remember what happened.

Harris also broke down crying at points but told prosecutors she was eager to tell her side of the story because she felt like Megan abandoned her after the shooting, declining to clear her name in statements on social media.

“I have nothing to hide,” Harris told prosecutors. “My purpose in speaking my truth is that I just want to free myself from this.”

After playing the recording, prosecutors called a pair of LAPD criminologists to the witness stand Friday. One testified that the four bullet casings recovered at the scene of the shooting were matched to the 9mm semiautomatic handgun recovered from the floor of the Escalade where Peterson had been seated. The other criminologist told jurors that DNA testing on the gun was inconclusive as the Peterson, but that Peterson’s DNA was not detected on the gun’s magazine.

The defense then called its own DNA expert out of order Friday afternoon. He testified that he agreed with the findings of the LAPD testing but added that while Peterson couldn’t be ruled out as having contributed to the mix of DNA found on the gun, he would have expected a clear, conclusive result if Peterson actually fired the weapon five times. The defense expert, Marc Scott Taylor from Technical Associates, also said the mix of DNA on the gun included a profile for an unidentified woman.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Tory Lanez Declines to Testify at Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Speaking directly to the judge for the first time during his felony assault trial in Los Angeles, Tory Lanez declined to testify in his own defense on Wednesday. The move followed after prosecutors said they had a stockpile of possible impeachment evidence lined up against the rapper charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion in both feet during an alcohol-fueled fight on a residential street in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020. The proposed evidence included Lanez’s alleged assault of fellow musician August Alsina in September, which the judge previously excluded, as well as music video in which Lanez plays a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Tory Lanez Trial: Witness Says One Muzzle Flash Near Female, Then Male ‘Was Firing Everywhere’

The man who says he witnessed the street-level shooting that landed Megan Thee Stallion in the hospital testified Tuesday that he saw an initial muzzle flash near two women fighting then a “very agitated” man alleged to be Tory Lanez “firing everywhere.” Sean Kelly, who was in his bedroom shortly after 4 a.m. on July 12, 2020, told jurors he peered out his window on Nichols Canyon Road in Los Angeles and saw four people fighting and shouting at each other during a “quite violent” confrontation. Kelly was called as a defense witness at Lanez’s felony assault trial because he told...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Kid Cudi Reveals Collaborative Album With Travis Scott Isn’t Happening: ‘The Moment Has Passed’

Kid Cudi revealed Wednesday that his long-rumored album-length collaboration with Travis Scott — dubbed “The Scotts,” for Cudi’s given name Scott Mescudi and Travis Scott — is no longer happening. The rapper hopped on Twitter Wednesday to answer fan questions and when someone inquired about the status of the Scotts’ album, Cudi broke the bad news: “Naw im not doin that. The moment has passed.” However, Cudi didn’t rule out future music from the Scotts, adding that he’d “Def!!” be into future collaborations with Travis Scott. Scott and Cudi previously worked together in 2016 on “Through the Late Night” and “Way Back”...
Rolling Stone

Rapper Who Posed at Capitol Riot for Album Cover Sentenced to Prison

A rapper who posed at the Capitol riots for an album cover will spend five months behind bars. On Monday, a federal judge sentenced Antionne Brodnax, who performs as Bugzie the Don, to five months in prison after he entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and used a photo of himself posing in front of the Capitol building as the cover for his LP, The Capital, according to WUSA, a CBS affiliate. Last year, Brodnax pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts, and prosecutors asked that he spend 21 months in prison due to his stacked criminal record. The rapper’s...
MARYLAND STATE
Rolling Stone

Damon Albarn Remembers Late Terry Hall With Heartfelt Piano Cover

Damon Albarn is remembering his late friend Terry Hall of the Specials through his music. On Tuesday, the Gorillaz musician posted a video of himself playing piano to the Specials’ “Friday Night, Saturday Morning” as a tribute to Hall, who died Monday at age 63. “Terry, you meant the world to me,” Albarn wrote on Twitter alongside the video, which saw him performing a melancholic piano version of the 1980 hit. “I love you.” Hall and Albarn held a friendship for many years. Hall joined Blur for a performance of “Nite Klub” in 1996 on French TV channel Mon Taratata a...
Rolling Stone

Scott Peterson Denied New Trial for Murder of Laci Peterson

Scott Peterson was denied a new trial in the 2002 murder of his pregnant wife, Laci, on Tuesday, CBS News reports. He will remain in jail to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole. Laci Peterson went missing on Christmas Eve 2002 while she was eight months pregnant with their son she had named Connor. Scott Peterson claimed that she was killed sometime after he left their Modesto, California home on the morning of December 24th, 2002, to go fishing in the San Francisco Bay. He soon became a prime suspect following growing police and public suspicion. After months of...
MODESTO, CA
Rolling Stone

RBD Are Officially Reuniting 15 Years After Their Farewell Tour

RBD is back! On Monday, the beloved Mexican pop group announced that they will be officially reuniting in the new year, and fans think that a 2023 tour might be on the way. After each of the original band members — Alfonso Herrera, Anahí, Dulce María, Christian Chávez, Christopher von Uckermann, and Maite Perroni — made their profile pictures blank Instagram, fans began to speculate that something might be in the works. “Get your ties ready,” read a teaser on the band’s website alongside a countdown to January 19, 2023, and RBD’s signature red tie. RBD was originally formed in 2004...
OK! Magazine

Valerie Bertinelli Is 'Looking For A Lasting Relationship & Someone To Grow Old With' After $2.2 Million Divorce Settlement: Source

Valerie Bertinelli might take one more shot at love if the perfect guy swoops into her life, a friend believes.After finally declaring victory on her $2.2 million divorce settlement from ex-husband Tom Vitale, the One Day at a Time star simply "wants someone stable, settled and who is comfortable in their own skin.""She's looking for a lasting relationship, someone to grow old with. She just wants the simple things: companionship and someone she can trust and feel safe with," the close pal of Bertinelli continued to dish to a news publication on Thursday, December 22, in regard what the 62-year-old...
Rolling Stone

An Island Christmas! Dinah Jane Welcomes Common Kings, Sammy Johnson for Holiday Special

Dinah Jane, Common Kings, and Sammy Johnson make it easier to imagine a holiday season in the tropics. On Thursday, the former Fifth Harmony star welcomed her fellow Polynesian musicians for a mash-up performance of “He Still Loves Me” by Beyoncé and Walter Williams and the holiday classic “This Christmas.” “This one was special to me,” Dinah Jane tells Rolling Stone. “I’m so glad Sammy J and Common Kings were available and ready to invite the islands into your homes this holiday season.” Johnson opens the rendition with his soothing vocals over a warm beat led by Common Kings before Jane...
Rolling Stone

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Merch After Pop Star Called It ‘Trash’

In a pop-star/fashion kerfuffle way less depressing than anything Kanye West’s been involved in lately, H&M has yanked a line of Justin Bieber merch after the pop star called the designs “trash” on social media. In a statement shared with Rolling Stone, the fast-fashion behemoth said they would stop selling the Bieber items in stores and online “out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber.” A rep for Bieber did not immediately return a request for comment. The decision was announced one day after Bieber slammed the line on Instagram Stories, calling the merch “trash” and telling his fans flatly, “I...
Rolling Stone

Ana de Armas Fans Score Legal Victory After Suing Universal Over Deceptive ‘Yesterday’ Trailer

Ana de Armas’ appearance in the trailer for the 2018 Beatles film Yesterday, despite ultimately being cut from the film, has resulted in a federal ruling that movie studios who deceive audiences with misleading movie trailers can be sued for false advertising. The move comes after two of the actress’ fans filed a federal class action lawsuit against Universal Pictures. “Universal is correct that trailers involve some creativity and editorial discretion, but this creativity does not outweigh the commercial nature of a trailer,” U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson wrote in his ruling. “At its core, a trailer is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

The Most Damning Things Jan. 6 Witnesses Have Said About Trump

The House Jan. 6 committee is slated to release its final report this week, bringing an end to its 18-month investigation into the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and the violent siege of the Capitol as lawmakers were certifying President Biden’s victory. The committee has obtained troves of documents, texts, and phone records; interviewed over 1,000 witnesses; and held a series of high-profile public hearings featuring live testimony from people close to the effort to subvert democracy. The primary takeaway from all of this, the panel has made clear, is that Donald Trump is responsible. “The...
Rolling Stone

Dave Grohl and Pink Blast Through ‘Get the Party Started’ for ’Hanukkah Sessions’

For the second night of Hanukkah Sessions, Dave Grohl joined Pink and songwriter-producer Greg Kurstin on stage to perform “Get the Party Started.” After enlisting filmmaker director Judd Apatow to belt the big opening number with a cover of Blood, Sweat and Tears’ “Spinning Wheel,” Pink took to the stage to sing her 2001 hit song. Before jumping into the performance, the artist spoke to the crowd, saying, “My name’s Alicia. I’m a Jew.” While there were a few missed lines, the pop star got the audience up on their feet and singing the lyrics before ending with a superb finish. As Pink bid...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Daniel Seavey Says a Stalker ‘Tried to Kiss’ Him After Breaking Into His House Again

Daniel Seavey is still shaken up after a stalker broke into his house (again) and attempted to kiss him. On Instagram Tuesday, the former Why Don’t We singer alleged that the same woman who broke into his house over the summer while he was away, broke into his house again over the weekend. This time, while he was there. “Two nights ago, my stalker broke into my house, this time while I was home,” Seavey wrote on his Instagram Story. “She came into my room and hovered over me in my bed while I was falling asleep and tried to kiss...
Rolling Stone

Pusha T No Longer Tied to Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music as Label President

Kanye West’s record label G.O.O.D. Music is no longer headed by Pusha T. Founded in 2004, the label boasted an early roster that included West, Common, and John Legend, but the Clipse rapper’s recruitment in 2010 marked the start of a 12-year run with the label, including seven as label president, and a close bond with the founder himself. In a recent interview with XXL, Pusha T revealed that there’s no longer anything tying him to West personally or professionally. “My relationship with him has never been like everybody else’s in regard to the filter,” the rapper explained, sharing that...
Rolling Stone

Journey’s Neal Schon Files Cease-and-Desist Against Jonathan Cain for Playing Band’s Music at Trump Events

Journey’s internal legal battles have spilled into Trump territory as guitarist Neal Schon has filed a cease-and-desist against his bandmate Jonathan Cain to prevent the latter from performing their hit “Don’t Stop Believin’” at Mar-a-Lago. In November, Cain performed the band’s 1981 hit at an event at Donald Trump’s country club alongside backup singers that included Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Kari Lake; Cain himself is a member of Trump’s inner circle, as his wife Paula White, a televangelist, served as Trump’s spiritual advisor.  In an effort to prevent similar viral and embarrassing moments featuring Journey’s music from happening, Schon...
Rolling Stone

Lea Michele and Darren Criss Give New York City the Gift of Christmas Carols on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Tis the season for riding through New York City performing Christmas-themed karaoke from the comfort of your car. On a new bonus clip of Carpool Karaoke, former Gleeks Lea Michele and Darren Criss reunited to cruise through the streets of the city, singing songs from their respective holiday albums Christmas in the City and A Very Darren Crissmas. “It’s Christmas, like Darren Crissmas,” Michele offers mid-“Christmas in New York,” the first song queued up on the aux for the holiday special. Amid light teasing about singing too high or being flat, the pair sing their way through New York City,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Specials Singer Terry Hall Died After Pancreatic Cancer Battle, Bassist Says

The Specials frontman Terry Hall died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to a new Facebook post from the seminal British ska outfit’s bassist Horace Panter. In a note on Facebook, Panter explained how quickly Hall’s health deteriorated over just a few months this fall. His diagnosis also came just as the Specials were gearing up to to record the reggae album they’d originally planned to cut in 2020 before the pandemic.  According to Panter, the plan was to record the LP in Los Angeles in November. They’d booked Roger Rivas as a co-producer and tapped Shepard Fairey to do the...
Rolling Stone

Finneas Isn’t Afraid to Break Norms in an Ever-Changing Music Industry

It’s hard to believe Finneas O’Connell — the multi-Grammy winning songwriter, producer, and musician who’s worked with everyone from Justin Bieber to Tove Lo to his younger sister, Billie Eilish — ever doubted a successful career in music; a profession he was motivated to achieve following a Green Day show, Finneas’ first live concert, at the age of 11. “I just remember thinking, ‘That’s clearly the greatest job there could possibly be,’” Finneas says. “And, it just never left me.” Throughout the remainder of his childhood Finneas honed his craft, stressing over a self-dubbed calling. “I only defined professional musician as...
Rolling Stone

Sinema Expected Staffers to Handle Her Grocery Shopping, Internal Memo Reveals

Grocery runs, hotel pool specifications, weekly massages, Wi-Fi repairs, and an abundance of room-temperature water are just some of the demands placed on Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema’s staffers, according to a document obtained by The Daily Beast. The 37-page memo to staffers provides detailed instructions to those working for Sinema — and in the process, gives an inside look at the senator’s life both in and out of work.  A spokesperson for Sinema, Hannah Hurley, indicated to The Daily Beast that the alleged memo “is not in line with official guidance from Sen. Sinema’s office and does not represent official policies...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

98K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy