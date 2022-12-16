Read full article on original website
The Witcher 3 Gets Second Hotfix, Patch Notes Revealed
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt got another quick hotfix this week to take care of some more issues affecting things like the overall stability of the game as well as more specific adjustments like ones for the Steam Deck platform. This update follows another hotfix released not long ago that did more of the same, and like the first one, this latest hotfix is only applicable to the PC version of the game.
Henry Cavill to Get "Heroic Sendoff" in The Witcher
The Witcher Season 3 will be the final one for series star Henry Cavill, and Netflix is aiming to end things on a high note. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Lauren Hissrich revealed that the team aims to deliver "the most heroic sendoff" for Cavill's take on Geralt of Rivia. A big part of Season 3 will revolve around events from the Andrzej Sapkowski book Time of Contempt (with one pretty notable location from Blood of Elves). While the season wasn't written with Cavill's departure in mind, Hissrich does see this as an ending of sorts for the character, with Geralt having a new mission in Season 4.
Wonder Woman: James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot Exit Rumors
The future of DC's movies, television shows, and more has been in a new territory, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are steering the ship at DC Studios. After news broke last week that Gunn will be writing a new reboot of Superman, which will not be starring previous Superman actor Henry Cavill. This, combined with speculation that Jason Momoa could ultimately be done as Aquaman after next year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — but could potentially return to the DC Universe as the alien bounty hunter Lobo, has led to some speculation about whether or not other existing actors in the franchise will be exiting. One prevailing theory has been that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman might join that club, especially after the news that Patty Jenkins' incarnation of Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward.
The Witcher Season 3 Reveals First Episode Title and New Setting
When Season 3 of The Witcher arrives on Netflix next year, viewers will get to see an exciting new location from the novels of Andrzej Sapkowski. According to reporting from Entertainment Weekly, the first episode of the season will be titled "Shaerrawedd," and will see Geralt and Ciri arrive in the Shaerrawedd ruins from the novel Blood of Elves. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Lauren Hissrich discussed the location's creation, and the effort that went into making sure they got it right.
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Focuses on The Trunks From The Future
Trunks has remained a major part of the Dragon Ball franchise since first hitting the series as a part of Dragon Ball Z. With his future self's status up in the air, the current Trunks is set to take the lead in the latest arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga, but one cosplayer has decided to revisit the past by calling on the future. While the current series gave us a new take on Future Trunks, his original aesthetic remains a fan favorite.
Resident Evil Fans Get RE4 Remake for Cheap Thanks to Pricing Mistake
Some Resident Evil fans awaiting the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake got a pretty incredible deal on the game this week thanks to a pricing error on the part of one retailer. The pricing mistake in question took an unprecedented 75% off the cost of the game, though any attempted purchases are typically refunded whenever something like this happens. That's not entirely the case here, however, with the retailer, GamersGate, saying that it's actually going to honor some of these purchases.
New Xbox Exclusive Dethrones Minecraft as Most Popular Game on Xbox Game Pass
A new Xbox console exclusive released this month via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X has dethroned Minecraft as the most popular game on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass. It's unlikely to sit on the throne for long, but it's an impressive achievement for the new game, which is far from a marque release, but is managing to make noise in a fairly quiet December. While the game is an Xbox console exclusive it doesn't actually come via Xbox, but Squanch Games, who presumably received a hefty check from Xbox to make it exclusive to Xbox consoles at launch and to release straight into Xbox Game Pass.
Apex Legends Leak Hints at Major Class Reworks
The Apex Legends community is abuzz over the possibility of a sweeping class rework thanks to leaks that suggested that sort of thing may be happening soon in an upcoming season. According to these leaks, the existing classes will be overhauled with new passives shared by Legends within that class alongside the addition of totally new classes to better categorize the growing roster of Legends. Some reworks for existing characters were mentioned within these leaks, too.
Nintendo Switch Holiday Event Reveals Surprise Stealth Release
This week, Nintendo has been hosting a special House of Indies holiday event, which has seen multiple reveals. Some games have also gotten an immediate release on Nintendo Switch, giving users the chance to check out something completely new that same day! On the third day, Nintendo pulled back the curtain on Sail Forth, the latest game from developer Festive Vector. The title is available on the Switch eShop right now, but it's worth noting that the game has also released on a whole bunch of other platforms, including PlayStation 4, Steam, Xbox One, and the Epic Games Store.
James Gunn Reveals Major Problem DC Studios Won't Have as Zack Snyder Did
James Gunn is confident he and Peter Safran will not run into the same problems which Man of Steel director Zack Snyder ran into while working on moves based on DC Comics. Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League movies suffered in their theatrical forms due to changes mandated by Warner Bros. throughout their production. By the time it was released, Justice League had morphed into a near-entirely different film with a new director at the helm. However, this is not expected to happen, anymore. Gunn said he won't be running into any "studio interference," as Snyder did, now serving as the co-head of DC Studios.
Dragon Ball Super Finally Connects Its Anime and Manga Timelines
Dragon Ball Super has finally connected its anime and manga timelines. For years now, Dragon Ball Super has been very murky about how the events of its anime series, manga, and two feature-films (Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero) all fit into canon. Well, now that the Dragon Ball Super manga has finally ended its hiatus and started a new story arc, it's been made clear that all the recent events of the Dragon Ball manga and movies are all part of the same universe!
Superman Fan Art Imagines Wolfgang Novogratz as James Gunn’s Man of Steel
Warner Bros. Discovery has been going through a major transitional period due to the recent merger completing. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav made it his mission to find a Kevin Feige type leader for their new DC Studios imprint, and they found it in James Gunn and Peter Safran. Gunn and Safran recently delivered an official slate of projects that includes a Superman movie that's being written by the director and will not feature Henry Cavill. The new Superman movie will focus on a much younger Man of Steel who just arrived in Metropolis and is working at the Daily Planet. Fans have been wondering who could play the character with names like David Corenswet, Jacob Elordi, and even Wolfgang Novogratz. The latter of the names has starred in a bunch of Netflix movies and even has the look to play Superman. One artist took it upon themselves to design what the actor could look like as the iconic DC character.
New PS5 Game Teased by Demon's Souls Developer
Bluepoint Games seems to be dropping hints about an unannounced PlayStation 5 game. The studio has released a new image celebrating the holiday season, with four gifts, only three of which are unwrapped. The three unwrapped gifts are connected to games that Bluepoint has worked on. The team developed the remakes of Shadow of the Colossus and Demon's Souls, and also served in a support capacity on God of War Ragnarok. All three of those games are represented by gifts in the image, while the fourth would seem to indicate a game that has yet to be announced. Clearly the team has something to announce in 2023!
Epic Games Leaks Surprise Free Game
Next month, Epic Games will shut down the online servers for several games, including multiple entries in the Rock Band series, 1000 Tiny Claws, and Unreal Tournament 3. However, it seems the publisher has big plans for the latter game in the form of a new version called Unreal Tournament 3 X. It seems that a Steam page for the game was posted ahead of an official announcement, though it's listed as "currently unavailable and will be available in the future." The listing also makes it clear that the game will be "completely free" and will offer crossplay between releases on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and GOG!
Dragon Ball Takes a Page From Frankenstein With New Arc
Dragon Ball Super's manga has released a new chapter, as it took a brief hiatus after the conclusion of the Granolah The Survivor Arc and the introduction of "Black Frieza". With the new arc following Goten and Trunks as they try their hand at protecting the city as new superheroes Saiyaman X1 and Saiyaman X2, the storyline takes place before the start of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, with the infamous Dr. Hedo creating androids that look quite like Frankenstein's monster.
Epic Games Store Makes 3 Classic Fallout Games Free
The Epic Games Store on PC has today made a collection of three different Fallout games completely free to obtain. As expected, Epic's PC storefront made a new game free this morning as a way of continuing its promotion to tie-in with the holidays. And while Epic has only been handing out one lone game at a time as part of this deal so far, users can now snag three completely different titles associated with Fallout.
PlayStation's New Freebie Is For a Game Not Even Out Yet
PlayStation is giving out a new freebie to fans of a game that is not even out yet. During the PS4 generation, and so far during the PS5 generation, PlayStation has consistently released very high-quality games. Between the likes of God of War, God of War Ragnarok, Bloodborne, The Last of Us Part 2, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Demon's Soul, and Marvel's Spider-Man you have some of the best games of the last decade. Right below this tier is an even wider range of great, but perhaps not as exemplary, games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal. Neither of these lists are exhaustive of course, as neither even includes Death Stranding, perhaps the most unique game PlayStation released over the last decade. Like any Hideo Kojima game, it has lots of hardcore fans, all of which will appreciate these new freebies for DS2, aka Death Stranding 2.
Dragon Ball Deliverance Is the Anime's Most Epic Fan-Film Yet: Watch
Dragon Ball is one of the biggest anime series in the world, and over the years, the franchise has put out plenty of content. From TV series to video games and films, Goku and Vegeta have covered just about every kind of medium. Of course, this includes fan films as Dragon Ball has millions of followers at this point. And now, the team behind Frame One just gave the IP its best film to date.
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury Has Wrapped Filming
Power Rangers is already getting the buzz started for its upcoming 30th Anniversary Special, but fans are also looking forward to the next chapter of the mainline series with Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. The new season will bring back the cast of Dino Fury as well as executive producer Simon Bennett, and while we have to wait a bit longer for more details on the season, we do know the show has finished filming. Bennett shared that the wrap party for the show took place on December 9th, and you can find his full post below.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Shows Off the Villains With Cool Art
My Hero Academia has reached the climax of the first half of the sixth season, and the anime is showing some major love for the villains this time around with some cool new cover art! Much like how they took the center stage for an arc during the fifth season of the series, the villains have been getting a lot of spotlight over the course of Season 6's episode thus far. As the anime takes on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from the manga series, fans have seen how each of the villains has made some big moves against all of the heroes.
