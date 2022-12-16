ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobcats in FCS semifinal action: How to catch Saturday's game

By MTN News
KBZK News
 6 days ago
BOZEMAN — The Montana State University Bobcats hit the road this week, traveling to Brookings, South Dakota for the FCS semifinal game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

This is the first time the Cats have been on the road in about a month.

Fans of the Bobcats can watch the game, which kicks off at 2 pm MST on Saturday, Dec. 17 on television, broadcast on ESPN2, or stream it with an ESPN+ subscription. For radio listeners, tune into the Bobcat Radio Network.

The weather for the game looks brisk, with a forecast of 7 degrees with winds 10-20 mph.

MTN News and MTN Sports will share updates on social media with halftime and final scores.

