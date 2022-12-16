ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Brittney Griner Releases First Statement & Photos Since Arriving In The U.S., Thanks Her Wife Cherelle, Joe Biden & Casey Wasserman, Says She Will Return To The WNBA

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago

Brittney Griner spoke out today for the first time since being freed from a Russian penal colony.

“It feels so good to be home! The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help,” the WNBA star wrote, posting photos of herself getting off a plane and also hugging her wife Cherelle in what appears to be an airplane hanger.

The Olympic gold medalist was arrested at Moscow Airport on February 17, after she was found to be in possession of two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is a banned substance in Russia .

She was released last week  in a prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. There were critics of the swap who questioned whether the swap should have included U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. Griner addressed Whelan’s case.

“President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too,” she wrote. “I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you. I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home. Every family deserves to be whole.”

Griner also thanked her wife, Vice President Harris, Secretary Blinken, the entire Biden-Harris Administration and “ Casey Wasserman and my whole team at Wasserman.” Griner is repped by Lindsay Kagawa Colas at Wasserman, whom she also thanked personally. Kagawa Colas worked to keep up the public pressure to bring Griner home.

Here is Griner’s full statement:

It feels so good to be home! The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn. I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.

I am grateful to each person who advocated for me, especially my wife, Cherelle Griner, my family, Lindsay Kagawa Colas and Casey Wasserman and my whole team at Wasserman, Vince Kozar and the Phoenix Mercury, the players of the WNBA, and my entire WNBA family, Terri Jackson and the WNBPA staff, my Russian legal team Maria Blagovolina and Alex Boykov, the leaders, activists, and grassroots organizations, Gov. Richardson and Mickey Bergman of the Richardson Center, the Bring Our Families Home Campaign, Roger Carstens and the SPEHA team, and of course, a special thank you to President Biden, Vice President Harris, Secretary Blinken and the entire Biden-Harris Administration.

President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too. I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you. I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home. Every family deserves to be whole.

As I transition home to enjoy the holidays with my family, I want to acknowledge and thank the entire PISA staff and medical team at the San Antonio Fort Sam Houston Base. I appreciate the time and care to make sure I was okay and equipped with the tools for this new journey.

I also want to make one thing very clear: I intend to play basketball for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say ‘thank you’ to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon.

Love always,

BG #42

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Sonya Eddy Dies: ‘General Hospital’ Actress Was 55

Sonya Eddy, best known for her long run as head nurse Epiphany Johnson on ABC’s General Hospital among dozens of other credits, has died. Octavia Spencer announced Eddy’s passing on Instagram. Spencer said Johnson died Monday, but did not reveal details about her cause of death. She was 55. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️ My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!,” Spencer captioned her post next to a photo of Eddy. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Marcus Coloma Exits 'General Hospital'...
Deadline

Jamie Lopez Dies: WE TV’s ‘Super Sized Salon’ Star Was 37

Jame Lopez, star of WE TV’s Super Sized Salon and founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture, has died. The television personality was 37. News of Lopez’s death was confirmed by the beauty salon’s Instagram account which also shared a carousel of photos in honor of the late entrepreneur. “On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez,” read the post. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery The post continued, “We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us...
Deadline

Marcus Coloma Exits ‘General Hospital’ After 3 Years

Marcus Coloma is leaving General Hospital at ABC after 3 years on the soap. The actor portrayed Nikolas Cassadine on the daytime program. “Marcus Coloma will no longer be playing the role of Nikolas Cassadine. His last airdate will be at the end of January,” a representative for the show told Soap Opera Digest. Daytime Confidential was the first to report the news of Coloma’s exit adding that the actor opted not to film his final scenes after he learned he had been cut. Deadline has reached out to ABC for comment and will update when we hear back from them. Coloma’s acting credits...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Wife Allison Holker Had Multiple Projects In Works Before His Death, Including HGTV Barbie Dream House Show

Before the passing of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, HGTV had big plans for the popular dancer/personality and his wife/dancer Allison Holker. Besides developing their own show called Living the Dream that would help first time buyers find a home, the couple was scheduled to go into production on a limited series similar to the channel’s A Very Brady Renovation from 2019 — except in this case, the couple would oversee the construction of full-sized Malibu Barbie Dream House. There was even talk at one point of finding a house in Malibu to renovate, but HGTV settled on a place in Santa...
Deadline

James Gunn Shoots Down Claim Gal Gadot Was “Booted” From DC Universe After ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Axing

James Gunn and Peter Safran have been tasked to shake up the DC Universe and in doing so have scrapped several ideas from the past regime like Henry Cavill’s return as Superman and Patty Jenkins’ take on Wonder Woman 3. Many fans have speculated that with the axing of the third installment of the Wonder Woman film, Gal Gadot had been “booted” from DC. However, Gunn provided some clarity about Gadot and where she currently stands. “I’m not sure where you’re getting that we ‘booted’ Gal,” Gunn replied. Gunn’s response could be interpreted in two ways: 1. Gadot is still working with...
Deadline

Fox News Ignores Joe Biden’s Christmas Address As POTUS Pleads For Poison Politics To End This Holiday Season

“I sincerely hope this holiday season will drain the poison that has infected our politics, and set us against one another,” an optimistic President Joe Biden said this afternoon in a Christmas address to the nation. However, if the politically nimble Democrat in the White House hoped to break through the echo chamber of our national discourse, Fox News Channel burst that wish While CNN, MSNBC and the rest of the usual cable suspects carried POTUS’ speech live, the Rupert Murdoch-owned outlet played Scrooge and ignored the whole thing. Focusing on topics like the crisis at the southern border and the...
Deadline

James Gunn Responds To Ray Fisher After ‘Justice League’ Star Slammed DC Head For “Fake Grace On Twitter”

Ray Fisher, known for his portrayal of superhero Cyborg in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, is putting new DC co-head James Gunn on blast. Fisher recalled a tweet where Gunn was seemingly showing “support” for Joss Whedon after the actor accused him of creating a toxic work environment on the set of Justice League. “The way @JamesGunn uses fake grace on Twitter is really funny,” Fisher tweeted. “Him going to bat for Joss Whedon, pseudo-apologizing for it, and then deleting it immediately before taking his new DC job is not. Refusing to apologize for toxic behavior seems to be a job...
Deadline

Diane McBain Dies: Elvis Presley’s ‘Spinout’ Co-Star, ‘Surfside 6’ Actor Was 81

Diane McBain, whose quick rise to fame as a young Warner Bros. contract player in the early 1960s soon had her starring in the ABC series Surfside 6 and co-starring opposite Elvis Presley in 1966’s Spinout, died of liver cancer today at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California. She was 81. Her death was announced by her friend Michael Gregg Michaud. McBain and Michaud co-authored her 2014 memoir Famous Enough. “It is with great sadness that I report actress Diane McBain lost her battle with liver cancer and passed away on December 21, 2022,” Michaud...
HAWAII STATE
Deadline

Alex Cross Series Adds Siobhan Murphy In Recurring Role

EXCLUSIVE: Siobhan Murphy (Murdoch Mysteries) is set to recur in the Amazon Original series Cross. She will star opposite Aldis Hodge, who brings to life the titular Alex Cross. Murphy will portray Tania Hightower, a driven, unstoppable journalist who works as a news reporter for the Post. Hightower’s beat includes all of Washington D.C., but her passion, loyalty and interest lies less in the political class and more in the often overlooked population of our nation’s capital.  From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, Cross is described as a complex and twisted thriller created by producer and writer Ben Watkins and based on the best-selling Alex Cross book series by James Patterson. Alex is...
Deadline

All That Baz: How Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ Tells The Truth Behind An Icon Who “Just Wanted To Love And Be Loved In Return”

The night Baz Luhrmann premiered his film Elvis at the Cannes Film Festival, all eyes were on Priscilla Presley. She had turned 77 the day before, and in the 45 years since her former husband’s death, she’d suffered many cartoonish caricatures and lame imitations of the man she loved. But that night, as the credits rolled, she cried. Luhrmann was relieved; after all, Presley’s blessing wasn’t something the director took for granted. “I really mean this with great respect, because now we’re like family,” he says, “but she got a little bit vocal about her doubts. She said, ‘I don’t know,...
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Sailing Past $500M Global Box Office

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has grossed $497.1M globally through Monday, well on its way across the half a billion mark worldwide when Tuesday’s take is tallied.  Already, the 20th Century Studios/Disney sci-fi adventure sequel has helped push the Walt Disney Studios past the $4B worldwide mark for 2022. While it came in under projections at the weekend, Way of Water is expected to see strong leg-out as we enter the holiday period. At the international box office, Way of Water did $38.8M on Monday, which equates to 15% of the Friday-Saturday-Sunday offshore opening weekend (including China) and 17% when excluding...
Deadline

New $848M Netflix Studios Monmouth At Former New Jersey Army Base Is A Firm Go; Co-CEO Ted Sarandos Sees “Billions In Economic Output” From 12 Sound Stages – Update

UPDATED with government approval. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced that state officials have formally approved plans for Netflix to turn the former Fort Monmouth Army base into a state-of-the-art production facility. The streaming giant will invest about $848 million in the redevelopment project, with construction to be completed in two phases over several years. Gov. Murphy said the “transformative investment will serve as a cornerstone in our efforts to create a thriving industry from whole cloth,” adding that the outpost five miles from the Jersey Shore will generate “an entirely new ecosystem” consisting of industry work, housing, hotels and ancillary...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Deadline

‘Harry & Meghan’: The Mansion Featured In Successful Docuseries Wasn’t Their Real Home

Viewers who tuned in to see Harry & Meghan, Netflix’s widely successful docuseries about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were led to believe the couple is living high on the hog in a luxurious Santa Barbara mansion. Many of the scenes featured the duo running around with son Archie and hiding Easter eggs in a humongous backyard with stunning views. Commence bubble burst: they don’t own the fancy manse featured in the six-episode series. It’s actually a 12,804 square foot home in Montecito, Calif. that’s currently selling for $33.5 million. It’s been on the market for over a year...
Deadline

ITV Content Boss Kevin Lygo Brands Jeremy Clarkson Column “Awful” But Says He Will Remain Host Of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’

ITV Content Boss Kevin Lygo has become the first senior ITV exec to respond to Jeremy Clarkson’s controversial Meghan Markle column, branding the article “awful” but stating he will keep his job as host of Who Wants to be a Millionaire?. Clarkson’s article “did not represent our values,” Lygo told journalists at a Broadcasting Press Guild lunch yesterday afternoon, adding: “It was awful and he has acknowledged that. I don’t know what he was thinking.” Friday’s Sun column, which said Markle should be “made to parade naked  through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds throw lumps of excrement at...
Deadline

Marcus Coloma On Leaving ‘General Hospital’: “I Get So Sad When I Think About It”

Marcus Coloma has confirmed his exit from General Hospital after reports of him leaving the daytime soap emerged, which Deadline has verified. “The show can confirm that Marcus Coloma will no longer be playing the role of Nikolas Cassadine. His last airdate will be at the end of January,” read the statement provided by ABC. Coloma took to Instagram to acknowledge he would no longer be part of the long-running soap he joined in 2019 in the role of Nikolas Cassadine. After reading from the aforementioned statement, Coloma said, “It’s hard to even say it. I get so sad when I think about...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Rian Johnson Defends ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s “Slightly Goofy Humor” – Watch

When Rian Johnson’s Star Wars film The Last Jedi was released in 2017, it came in as a critically acclaimed box office hit, earning four Academy Award nominations and grossing upwards of $1.3B worldwide. Diehard fans of the franchise, however, took umbrage with the title, very loudly calling out their issues with everything from its plot to its tone. After wading into the public discourse surrounding The Last Jedi a fair number of times in the five years since, Johnson has once again spoken about his intentions with the film and the thinking that informed it — this time, in a...
Deadline

Edie Falco Thought ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Was A Box Office Flop As She Believed It Was Released Years Ago

Edie Falco is one of the stars of Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to James Cameron’s epic. Since The Sopranos alum filmed the movie several years ago she had thought it had been released and flopped at the box office after not hearing much buzz. During an appearance on The View on Friday, December 16, Falco recounted she had come to terms with the thought that Avatar hadn’t done well until someone told her it had not been released yet. “I saw the first one when it was out, and that’s going back some time. And the second Avatar, the...
Deadline

‘Back On The Record With Bob Costas’ Not Returning For Season 3 On HBO

EXCLUSIVE: HBO is not moving forward with a third season of Back On the Record With Bob Costas. “Bob Costas and his team have delivered insightful and quality sports programming with ‘Back on the Record,’ and we are proud of its multiple Sports Emmy nominations,” HBO spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “Bob is an important part of HBO Sports’ history and Back on the Record was an excellent chapter in that story.” Back On the Record, a four-episodes-per-year interview series featuring Costas in in-depth conversations with sports, entertainment and pop culture figures, marked the veteran sportscaster and TV host’s...
Deadline

Allison Holker Calls Late Husband tWitch “Her One And Only” In Heartfelt Instagram Post

Allison Holker — the wife of the late Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss — posted a heartfelt goodbye message to her husband who died Dec. 13. “My one and only,” she wrote. Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much.” It’s the first message from Holker since she announced via social media that her husband had passed. He left behind his wife, two daughters and a son. Boss, who was 40, had a successful career serving as a deejay and producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, as well as a contestant-turned-judge on So You Think You Can Dance and a host of The Real Dirty Dancing. His previous...
Deadline

Sorry, Cowboys: There Won’t Be An Original ‘Yellowstone’ Episode On Christmas Day

Nothing sounds sweeter than an hour-long visit with the Duttons on Christmas Day. Sadly, America’s favorite ranchers won’t be around: Paramount revealed today there is no original episode planned for Dec. 25. The eighth episode, which is called “A Knife And No Coin,” won’t air until New Years Day at 8 p.m. It’s also the midseason finale. In case anyone suffers from withdrawals, Paramount is airing a Dutton Family Holiday Marathon on Christmas Day starting at 10 a.m. ET/PT. The network will show episodes of Yellowstone, as well as the first episode of 1923 and episodes one and two of 1883....
Deadline

Deadline

149K+
Followers
41K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy