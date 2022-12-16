Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Related
KEPR
Holidays can be a lonely time for seniors, here's what you can do
SEATTLE, Wash. — While the holiday season is supposed to bring people together, a new report from University of Washington (UW) Medicine shows feelings of loneliness and loss are widespread. The study said that the holidays can be the loneliest for seniors, in part because of loss suffered during...
KEPR
'Brief' security breach at Sea-Tac airport impacts checkpoint wait times
SEATTLE — A “brief” security breach at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport impacted security checkpoint wait times Thursday morning on what is expected to be a busy holiday travel day. Sea-Tac Airport spokesperson Perry Cooper said someone went through an employee checkpoint without proper verification Thursday morning. All security...
KEPR
Washington AG files suit against 3 major pharmacy chains for role in opioid epidemic
SEATTLE — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit Wednesday against three pharmacies for their alleged roles in the state's opioid epidemic. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior court, Ferguson asserts that Albertsons, Kroger, and Rite Aid pharmacies served as the "last line of defense in the opioid supply chain" and failed to prevent the "overuse of opioid prescriptions."
KEPR
Spread holiday cheer to Washington's foster youth through unique shopping experience
SEATTLE — The holidays can be a lonely time of year for kids in foster care. A Seattle-based organization is trying to make their season brighter with a unique shopping experience just for them. Children, youth and young adults who have experienced foster care and their caregivers can shop...
KEPR
Homelessness up 10% in Washington since start of the pandemic, reports say
WASHINGTON — A report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) found that 22,923 people were experiencing homelessness in Washington state in January 2022, which is an increase of 10% since 2020. The national total of people experiencing homelessness was reported as 582,462, an increase of...
KEPR
Freezing rain could cause power outages across the US. Here's what you can do to prepare
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Temperatures are plunging far and fast Thursday as a winter storm forms ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country. With that comes the chance for power outages as the rain can freeze on power...
KEPR
Homicide detectives investigating deadly fire in Seattle
SEATTLE — A 70-year-old woman is dead after a residential fire in south Seattle on Wednesday and now Seattle police homicide detectives are investigating. According to the Seattle Fire Department, the fire began around 10 a.m. on the 5900 block of 23rd Avenue South in the Beacon Hill area.
KEPR
Tri-Cities wineries ranked as some of the best in the state of Washington
Tri-Cities Wash. — The Boutique Adventurer is one of many who are naming Tri-Cites and surrounding area wineries among the top 26 in the state of Washington for 2022. Leaders from Visit Tri-Cities say, a big part of the wine culture locally, is because this is the place where the grapes actually grow, saying not only can you taste the wines, you can walk through vineyards, and talk to the people who are making the product here in our area.
KEPR
Wind chill advisory expects 25-30 below zero winds for central Washington
YAKIMA, Wash.-- A wind chill advisory is predicting as low as 25 to 30 below zero winds for much of central Washington. The advisory takes effect at 10pm on Wednesday and ends 10am on Friday. Cities in the Yakima Valley and Kittitas Valley are expected to experience the chills, according...
KEPR
Automotive Experts give tips to keep your vehicle running strong in the winter
Tri-Cities Wash. — Temperatures are dropping to single digits, and maybe even into the negatives this week, we talked to local automotive professionals on how to keep your vehicle in good working order throughout the season. Leaders in the field say that dead batteries are one of the most...
KEPR
Search underway for man accused of groping joggers in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police are looking into multiple accounts of a man who reportedly groped several women jogging around Seattle. The most recent incident happened on Saturday when a woman reported to the police that a man had grabbed her while she was jogging along Lake Washington Boulevard at Lakeside Ave South.
KEPR
Car impaled by utility pole after crashing on icy roadway in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A busy street in Bellevue was the scene of several spinouts and collisions Tuesday morning. The Bellevue Police Department tweeted at one point, "Highland drive is a mess!" Several cars collided near 137th Place Southeast and Highland Drive before noon Tuesday. One vehicle was impaled by...
KEPR
Man arrested in Redmond during shoplifting attempt had fentanyl pills, gun and stolen car
REDMOND, Wash. — Redmond police arrested a convicted felon on Sunday evening for attempting to shoplift nearly $1,200 in merchandise. Sunday around 7:30 p.m., Redmond police officers responded to a department store where a man was attempting to shoplift. The store’s loss prevention employee informed officers that the shoplifter was a known thief.
Comments / 0