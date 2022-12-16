Tri-Cities Wash. — The Boutique Adventurer is one of many who are naming Tri-Cites and surrounding area wineries among the top 26 in the state of Washington for 2022. Leaders from Visit Tri-Cities say, a big part of the wine culture locally, is because this is the place where the grapes actually grow, saying not only can you taste the wines, you can walk through vineyards, and talk to the people who are making the product here in our area.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO