Seattle, WA

KEPR

Holidays can be a lonely time for seniors, here's what you can do

SEATTLE, Wash. — While the holiday season is supposed to bring people together, a new report from University of Washington (UW) Medicine shows feelings of loneliness and loss are widespread. The study said that the holidays can be the loneliest for seniors, in part because of loss suffered during...
KING COUNTY, WA
KEPR

'Brief' security breach at Sea-Tac airport impacts checkpoint wait times

SEATTLE — A “brief” security breach at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport impacted security checkpoint wait times Thursday morning on what is expected to be a busy holiday travel day. Sea-Tac Airport spokesperson Perry Cooper said someone went through an employee checkpoint without proper verification Thursday morning. All security...
SEATTLE, WA
KEPR

Washington AG files suit against 3 major pharmacy chains for role in opioid epidemic

SEATTLE — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit Wednesday against three pharmacies for their alleged roles in the state's opioid epidemic. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior court, Ferguson asserts that Albertsons, Kroger, and Rite Aid pharmacies served as the "last line of defense in the opioid supply chain" and failed to prevent the "overuse of opioid prescriptions."
SEATTLE, WA
KEPR

Homicide detectives investigating deadly fire in Seattle

SEATTLE — A 70-year-old woman is dead after a residential fire in south Seattle on Wednesday and now Seattle police homicide detectives are investigating. According to the Seattle Fire Department, the fire began around 10 a.m. on the 5900 block of 23rd Avenue South in the Beacon Hill area.
SEATTLE, WA
KEPR

Tri-Cities wineries ranked as some of the best in the state of Washington

Tri-Cities Wash. — The Boutique Adventurer is one of many who are naming Tri-Cites and surrounding area wineries among the top 26 in the state of Washington for 2022. Leaders from Visit Tri-Cities say, a big part of the wine culture locally, is because this is the place where the grapes actually grow, saying not only can you taste the wines, you can walk through vineyards, and talk to the people who are making the product here in our area.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEPR

Search underway for man accused of groping joggers in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police are looking into multiple accounts of a man who reportedly groped several women jogging around Seattle. The most recent incident happened on Saturday when a woman reported to the police that a man had grabbed her while she was jogging along Lake Washington Boulevard at Lakeside Ave South.
SEATTLE, WA
KEPR

Car impaled by utility pole after crashing on icy roadway in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A busy street in Bellevue was the scene of several spinouts and collisions Tuesday morning. The Bellevue Police Department tweeted at one point, "Highland drive is a mess!" Several cars collided near 137th Place Southeast and Highland Drive before noon Tuesday. One vehicle was impaled by...
BELLEVUE, WA

