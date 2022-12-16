ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Donald Glover to Play Obscure ‘Spider-Man’ Villain Hypno-Hustler in Sony Film

By Wilson Chapman
IndieWire
IndieWire
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44jGYJ_0jlNEM1800

Donald Glover is digging deep in the Spider-Man comics. The actor and writer will star in and produce a new Sony Pictures film about one of the web-slinger’s lesser-known villains, Hypno-Hustler, a source confirmed to IndieWire.

The movie is being written by Myles Murphy, the son of famed comedian Eddie Murphy. The film will be produced by Sony and set in their universe of Spider-Man-affiliated characters, the one that also includes the two “Venom” films,” “Morbius,” and the upcoming “Kraven the Hunter” and “Madame Web” movies.

Hypno-Hustler, created by writer Bill Mantlo and artist Frank Springer in a 1978 issue of “Peter Parker, the Spectacular Spider-Man,” is a relatively obscure part of the Spider-Man mythos — and a dated product of the ’70s disco craze. The character, whose real name is Antoine Delsoin, led a band called the Mercy Killers and used hypnosis technology in his instruments to commit crimes.

Sony has not shied away from plucking little-remembered comic-book characters for projects led by big stars. In 2024, we’ll get “El Muerto,” a film based on a character that appeared in just two issues of “Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” back in 2006. The main draw for that film isn’t the super-powered wrestler himself — it’s who will be under the luchador mask. Bad Bunny, one of the biggest music stars in the world, is graduating from a supporting role in “Bullet Train” into leading-man material for “El Muerto.” Bad Bunny has also done some wrestling in WWE, which will further prepare him for the role.

Glover has an interesting history with the Spider-Man franchise. The “Atlanta” creator, star, writer, director, etc. was a popular fancast for the character back when he was still on NBC’s “Community.” Glover eventually got a chance to play the Miles Morales version of the character, albeit in animated form, on the Disney XD series “Ultimate Spider-Man” in 2015. In 2017, Glover had a small role in Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” as a character implied to be Miles Morales’ uncle. (Shameik Moore ended up voicing Miles in the 2018 movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and its upcoming sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”)

Glover is repped by WME and Johnson Shapiro. Murphy is also repped by WME.

News of the Hypno-Hustler film was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter .

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Mark Hamill Has Changed His Mind ‘a Little’ About ‘The Last Jedi,’ but Still Has Regrets

Rian Johnson’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is almost as famous for Mark Hamill’s controversial press tour as it is for the film itself. Hamill famously objected to certain creative decisions in the film, namely the revelation that Luke Skywalker essentially quit the rebellion after a painful failure and had spent years living a hermit-like existence by himself. “I said to Rian, ‘Jedis don’t give up.’ I mean, even if [Luke] had a problem, he would maybe take a year to try and regroup, but if he made a mistake, he would try to right that wrong, so right there, we...
IndieWire

Rian Johnson Stands by ‘Last Jedi’ Comedy Scenes: ‘Slightly Goofy Humor’ Is Part of ‘Star Wars’

Since “The Last Jedi” came out in 2017, director Rian Johnson has defended his acclaimed entry into the “Star Wars” franchise from fans who felt that it went against the tone of the universe. In a recent interview with GQ looking back at his career, the “Glass Onion” director addressed criticism of the film’s comedy scenes, which some saw as overly silly for the franchise. “For me, everything in the movie is ‘Star Wars,’ and everything in the movie I can trace back to deeply, in a deep way, what ‘Star Wars’ is for me,” Johnson told GQ. “Everyone has a...
IndieWire

James Gray Thinks Box Office-Obsessed Movie Fans Are Capitalist ‘Lemmings’

James Gray’s autobiographical coming-of-age drama “Armageddon Time” earned the filmmaker some of the strongest reviews of his career. But while the Cannes and New York Film Festival crowds loved the movie, it brought in a meager $5.5 million at the box office. It’s an experience that Gray must be familiar with, as his career has been full of critical successes that never translated to mainstream popularity. But that hasn’t stopped him yet. In a new interview with GQ, Gray opened up about his latest film’s disappointing box office numbers and why it doesn’t deter him as an artist. “Commercially the movie was...
IndieWire

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: How James Cameron Built His Ambitious Epic to Please an Eager Audience

[Editor’s note: The following story contains some spoilers for “Avatar: The Way of Water.”] James Cameron is a consistent over-achiever. He works overtime to create movies that make audiences happy. He tries to stimulate their pleasure center. And he wants to lure them back for repeat viewings. Released 13 years after the original, Cameron’s “Avatar” sequel, “The Way of Water,” cost so much ($350-400 million) that the filmmaker estimates it has to gross $2 billion to make a profit. (It’s among the most expensive films ever made.) But that’s why Cameron cares so much about crafting a four-quadrant movie that plays to the...
IndieWire

Jerry Bruckheimer Would ‘Love’ to Have Johnny Depp Return as Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Johnny Depp may be telling another tale in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise soon. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has addressed the possibility of Depp reprising his role of Jack Sparrow. While Bruckheimer noted “you’d have to ask” Disney whether Depp could lead the film, he noted that he would “love” to have Depp in a “Pirates” movie soon. “You’d have to ask them. I can’t answer that question. I really don’t know,” Bruckheimer told The Hollywood Reporter of Disney. “I would love to have him in the movie. He’s a friend, a terrific actor, and it’s unfortunate that personal lives creep into...
IndieWire

Ron Howard Says He Would ‘Probably’ Return to Acting If His Daughter Bryce Dallas Howard Cast Him

Before he won an Oscar for “A Beautiful Mind” and directed classic films like “Apollo 13” and “Cocoon,” Ron Howard was one of America’s most popular screen actors. Beginning his career as a child star on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he went on to become a household name in the 1970s for his roles in “Happy Days” and “American Graffiti.” But in the years since he has primarily spent his time working behind the camera (save for his memorable stint as the narrator on “Arrested Development”). And in a new interview with Variety, Howard revealed that he would only return to...
IndieWire

Kate Winslet Says Criticism of Rose on the Door in ‘Titanic’ Involved Body Shaming: ‘Borderline Abusive’

Kate Winslet wishes she can “turn back the clock” and clap back at the media criticism around the ending of “Titanic.” Twenty-five years after the Oscar-winning film premiered, Winslet is revisiting the “borderline abusive” body-shaming comments she endured in the press. The 1997 film ends with Winslet as Rose surviving the sinking of the historic ship, but the long-running meme was that there was room for her beloved Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) on the floating door she was using as a raft. “Apparently I was too fat,” Winslet said during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast as to why she was the sole survivor...
IndieWire

Amber Heard Settles Defamation Claim Against Johnny Depp: ‘I Never Chose This’

Amber Heard announced she has settled her defamation claim against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard took to Instagram to share the legal update on the case six months following Depp’s win in the $15 million judgment against Heard, with a jury finding that Heard defamed Depp with her claims of domestic abuse in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that did not name Depp specifically. The “Aquaman” actress wrote, “After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia. It’s important for me to say that I never chose...
VIRGINIA STATE
IndieWire

‘Wednesday’ Star Gwendoline Christie Made Tim Burton ‘Want to Hide Under a Table’ During Their First Meeting

Gwendoline Christie has starred in some of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, including “Game of Thrones” and “Star Wars,” before being cast in “Wednesday.” But even she wasn’t immune to being intimidated by Tim Burton. In a new interview with WWD, Christie recalled being starstruck when she was asked to participate in Burton’s Netflix series. “‘Tim Burton would like to speak to you about his latest project. It’s the Addams family,’” Christie recalled her agent telling her in a text. “And truly, I stopped and went silent. I’m fairly certain I atomized. And then by some mysterious force I came back together into something...
IndieWire

Netflix Cancels ‘Blockbuster,’ Much Like How Netflix Canceled Blockbuster

When Netflix announced it was making a sitcom about Blockbuster employees, the irony was lost on absolutely no one. The Vanessa Ramos-created workplace sitcom was about the last Blockbuster video store in America, and Netflix was the primary reason that most of those stores shuttered. Netflix’s original business model of sending DVDs through the mail was a major obstacle for the iconic video store chain, but its eventual pivot to streaming proved to be an insurmountable death blow to Blockbuster. To many, the sitcom was a declaration of victory, one corporation asserting its dominance by dancing on the grave of a competitor....
IndieWire

Oscars 2023: Best Live Action Short Predictions

We keep updating these predictions through the awards season, so keep checking IndieWire for all our 2023 Oscar picks. Nominations voting is from January 12 to January 17, 2023, with official Oscar nominations announced on January 24, 2023. The final voting is March 2 through 7, 2023.  And finally, the 95th Oscars telecast will be broadcast on Sunday, March 12 and air live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. The State of the Race Interestingly enough, there have been a lot of eyes on the Best Live-Action Short category this year given the groundbreaking win for Riz Ahmed’s “The Long Goodbye,”...
IndieWire

James Gunn Promises He Worked ‘Twice as Hard’ on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Soundtrack

For many superhero fans, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is one of the most anticipated movie events of 2023. Not only will it give audiences a chance to see Star Lord, Gamora, Groot, and Rocket Raccoon together on the big screen one last time, but the film also marks James Gunn’s final time working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before he turns his attention to running DC Studios. Gunn became a Marvel legend after turning the once-obscure “Guardians” characters into one of the studio’s most popular film series. Much of the franchise’s success has been credited to Gunn’s unique writing...
IndieWire

The ‘Avatar’ Architect: A Conversation with the Performance Capture Guru Joe Letteri

Director James Cameron and Wētā FX’s senior visual effects supervisor Joe Letteri didn’t waste any time laying the groundwork for “The Way of Water.” After the game-changing “Avatar” revolutionized virtual production and performance capture in 2010, Cameron and Letteri got together at a retreat to assess what they could do better. Fortunately, Wētā was well underway in refining its performance capture and facial animation capabilities, along with writing the software for its physically based rendering engine, Manuka, and real-time pre-lighting tool, Gazebo, innovations that greatly benefited the “Planet of the Apes” and “Hobbit” franchises, as well as “Alita: Battle Angel”...
IndieWire

How to Watch ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Online

The biggest movie of the year finally hit streaming. “Top Gun: Maverick” is available just in time for some holiday viewing. “Maverick” can now be streamed on Paramount+, which offers a $4.99 per month subscription with ads and a $9.99 ad-free tier. In addition, the movie can be watched on Epix, which costs $5.99 per month. For those who don’t subscribe to either, rentals and purchases for the film are available on Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, Apple TV, and RedBox, at prices ranging from $2.99 to $19.99. A sequel to Tony Scott’s 1986 action film “Top Gun,” “Maverick” is directed by...
IndieWire

James Cameron Wants Matt Damon to Star in an ‘Avatar’ Installment, Even After He Turned Down the Original

James Cameron doesn’t want Matt Damon to look back in anger anymore. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” writer-director revealed that he is more than ready for Damon to finally appear in an “Avatar” film, over a decade since Damon turned down originally leading the 2009 feature. Sam Worthington was later cast. “We must do it,” Cameron told BBC 1. “We have to do it so that the world is in equilibrium again.” Damon infamously said no to 10 percent of the “Avatar” profits in exchange for leading the film. Ultimately that would have been roughly $270 million as “Avatar” made box office...
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage: ‘Renfield’ Turns Dracula Into a ‘Warhol’-Esque Figure

For his next career transformation, Nicolas Cage is looking to become the Andy Warhol of the undead. Academy Award winner Cage teased upcoming dark comedy “Renfield” in a new cover story for Empire magazine. Cage stars as a modern day Dracula, whose servant Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) dreams of breaking free from his eternal tutelage under the undead bloodsucker. Renfield crosses paths with a traffic cop (Awkwafina) and mobsters, played by Ben Schwartz and Shohreh Aghdashloo. Chris McKay helms the Universal Pictures film, which is set to premiere April 14, 2023. “When I got a sense of where McKay wanted to go, I...
IndieWire

Edie Falco Filmed Her ‘Avatar 2’ Role 4 Years Ago and Thought Movie Already Came Out and Flopped

Edie Falco finds the long-awaited premiere of “Avatar: The Way of Water” to be a puzzle. The “Sopranos” alum revealed that she filmed her cameo for the “Avatar” sequel four years ago and lost track of the film’s release, assuming it hit theaters already. “The second ‘Avatar,’ the one that’s coming out, I think I shot four years ago,” Falco said on “The View” panel. “And then I’ve been busy, and doing stuff, and somebody mentioned ‘Avatar,’ and I thought, ‘Oh, I guess it came out and didn’t do very well,’ because I didn’t hear anything.” Falco added, “And then somebody recently said,...
IndieWire

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Will Be ‘Epic’ in Mold of ‘Big Avengers Movie,’ Says Director

“Ant-Man” is done being overlooked, according to “Quantumania” director Peyton Reed. Following the 2018 sequel “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” the upcoming Marvel installment ushers in Phase 5 of the MCU, firmly giving Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) the biggest impact on the franchise. “People felt like, ‘Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic “Avengers” movie,'” Reed told Entertainment Weekly of the prior two “Ant-Man” films. “For this third one, I said, ‘I don’t want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big “Avengers” movie.’ We wanted to go in a different direction, and create an epic movie...
IndieWire

Cate Blanchett Was Ready to ‘Play a Pencil’ for Guillermo del Toro in ‘Pinocchio’

Cate Blanchett was willing to play any character in “Pinocchio” just to work with Guillermo del Toro again. After collaborating on “Nightmare Alley,” Blanchett begged del Toro for a role in his Netflix stop-motion “Pinocchio” adaptation. “We were shooting ‘Nightmare Alley.’ Cate Blanchett and I were having such a good time that she said, ‘You’ve got to give me a part on “Pinocchio”,'” del Toro said in a behind-the-scenes video for the feature (via The Independent). “I go, ‘The only part left is a monkey.'” Blanchett added, “And I went, ‘I would do anything. I would play a pencil in a movie for you.'” Turns...
IndieWire

How Adult Swim Made Insane Horror Movie ‘Yule Log’ Without Warner Bros. Discovery Finding Out

Editor’s note: This article includes mild spoilers for “Adult Swim Yule Log.” All due respect to James Cameron and his underwater actors in “Avatar: The Way of Water,” but you can’t beat the filmmaking gamble of Casper Kelly’s “Adult Swim Yule Log.” Adult Swim’s first feature-length live action endeavor dropped without warning December 11 after the season finale of “Ricky and Morty”: A cozy two-minute yule log video morphs into a disturbing home invasion horror movie that becomes a supernatural cabin-in-the-woods thriller with a young couple (Justin Miles and Andrea Laing) who may be at the mercy of a haunted fireplace. And...
GEORGIA STATE
IndieWire

IndieWire

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy