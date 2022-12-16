How to watch the Browns-Ravens game on Saturday

The Cleveland Browns are squaring off for a late-season AFC North matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on their home field Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., and there will be a lot of build-up heading into the game, which you can watch on News 5 Cleveland.

Cleveland enters the game after a hard loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, the first tough opponent quarterback Deshaun Watson faced following his suspension.

As for the Ravens, they hold the top of the standings of the division at 9-4 overall.

The last time these two teams played, Baltimore prevailed 23-20 after a late second-half comeback from Cleveland made it a close game. It marked the Browns' fourth straight loss with missed field goals, and running back Nick Chubb rushed for under 100 yards, with an 18-minute stretch of not handling the ball.

News 5 will have pregame coverage before the 4:30 p.m. game time on News 5.

At 10:30 a.m., start off your morning with Browns Countdown. Jon Doss, Hanford Dixon, Je'Rod Cherry and Nathan Zegura will break down everything you need to know before the game.

At 3:30 p.m., the News 5 Pregame Show begins leading to kickoff at FirstEnergy Stadium with Doss, Camryn Justice and Carly Mascitti.

Browns Town Live will still air after News 5 at 11 on Sunday night.

You can also listen to the game live on FM radio stations 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX, or on ESPN 850 on the AM dial. The radio broadcasts are also available on the Browns website and app.

