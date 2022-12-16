ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Drunk Elephant’s A Night To Remember Night Kit Is the Step-By-Step Skin Care Edit That Everyone Deserves This Holiday Season

By Nikki Chwatt
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bqBG_0jlNEAQQ00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s safe to say that for many, like myself, finding a streamlined and effective nighttime skincare routine can be a struggle. For one, you want to ensure that your adequate routine doesn’t require an overwhelming amount of products but also that the price points fit your budget and the formulations work to restore and hydrate rather than protect — your barrier has different needs at different times of the day. That’s why when I heard about Drunk Elephant’s Drunk Break: A Night to Remember Night Kit , it seemed tailor-made for me. This step-by-step nighttime skincare edit makes taking care of your skin straightforward, plus it has an aesthetically pleasing appeal with giant colorful bottles and clean ingredients that are safe for all skin types. Additionally, it promises to make the most of your time asleep by encouraging healthier and happier skin come the morning.

More from WWD

Thus, I was on a mission to test out the kit and see if it could help my skin hit the reset button and give me some added TLC. Additionally, with the holiday season in full swing, I knew there was no better time than now to see if it’s worth purchasing for beauty lovers or any women on my gifting list and if any of the products could stand alone as a great stocking stuffer .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TakaN_0jlNEAQQ00
WWD Shop editors testing the Drunk Elephant Drunk Break: A Night to Remember Kit

Drunk Elephant Drunk Break A Night to Remember Night Kit $98 Buy Now at sephora

Drunk Elephant Drunk Break A Night to Remember Night Kit $98 Buy Now at amazon

  • Product Tested : Drunk Elephant Drunk Break A Night to Remember Night Kit
  • Key Ingredients:
    • F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial: ceramides, niacinamide, fatty acids linoleic and linolenic acid, ferulic acid, squalane, cholesterol, electrolytes, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and plant oils
    • Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer: African-Oil Blend, Ceramides AP, EOP, NP, and Phytosphingosine
    • T.L.C Framboos Glycolic Resurfacing Night Serum:  Salicylic Acid (BHA) and Raspberry Fruit Extract
    • Beste No.9 Jelly Cleanser: Mild Surfactant Blend, Glycerin, and Cantaloupe Fruit Extract
  • Period of Testing : One month
  • Price of Product : $98
  • Pros:
    • Good for most skin types
    • Clean formulas
    • Valued at $150, it’s a good deal for $98
    • Travel-friendly products
    • Delivers a dewy finish
    • No added fragrances
  • Cons :
    • Doesn’t treat most skin conditions
    • Not dermatologist tested
    • Waterfacial is not pregnancy-safe
    • If you are acne-prone, it may cause breakouts
  • Testing Verdict : If you’re looking to nourish your skin’s barrier or are looking for an introduction to skincare without spending hundreds of dollars on pricey products, Drunk Elephant’s A Night To Remember Night Kit is an ideal choice. Not only is it easy to incorporate into your nighttime routine, but it also caters directly to your skin’s health.

About Drunk Elephant

Since 2013, Drunk Elephant has been one of the fastest-growing names in the beauty industry, with celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Khloe Kardashian, and Vanessa Hudgens singing in its praises. It’s known for its fun neon packaging, pop-up applicators, and witty product names. Not only that, but its commitment to creating effective and cruelty-free products has propelled it to become the recognized brand it is today. While it started as a skin care line, it has since branched out with an ever-evolving line that now consists of makeup and hair care, too.

Most importantly, while the brand uses natural and synthetic ingredients, every product remains free of essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, artificial fragrances and dyes, and SLS (sodium lauryl sulfates).

What is the Drunk Elephant’s A Night to Remember Night Kit?

Drunk Elephant’s A Night To Remember Night Kit includes everything needed for an evening skincare routine, helping to leave skin looking younger and healthier. The kit includes four products — F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial, Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer, T.L.C Framboos Glycolic Resurfacing Night Serum, and Beste No.9 Jelly Cleanser —  that consist of serums, cleansers, and moisturizers with superfood-rich ingredients that work to diminish the appearance of fine lines, improve skin texture, and minimize pores.

The Beste No.9 Jelly Cleanser cleanses the face well without stripping it. It has a unique blend of mild surfactants and makeup-dissolving emollients and is formulated at an ideal, non-stripping pH level of 5.5. As its name entails, it has a jelly-like formula but lathers up nicely to melt off makeup, sunscreen, dirt, and grime without much friction.

Drunk Elephant’s T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum was designed to target fine lines but also pores, dullness, and oil. It features Raspberry extract and a 12% AHA blend. It has a clear formulation with a thin consistency that easily spreads and sinks into your skin. Upon first application, users may notice a stinging sensation, but the feeling will diminish after regular usage and following it up with a facial oil .

The F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial promises to hydrate, soften, and smooth, dry skin — acting like a tall glass of water on a hot summer day. Other than electrolytes, it contains fatty acids that keep the skin soft and supple, ceramides to lock in moisture and keep the skin hydrated and protected, niacinamide to calm acne and rosacea, and squalane to reduce inflammation, hydrates and soothes while preventing skin damage and premature aging. The product has a thick texture that is ideal for the cold months and can be paired with your other nighttime skincare steps.

Lastly, the Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer is a no-nonsense face cream that keeps skin supple. It has a rich yet lightweight consistency and quality ingredients such as African Oil, ceramides, and Phytosphingosine to strengthen the barrier and impart the skin with a noticeable glow.
While these products can be paired with other face serums , moisturizers , retinols , and sunscreens , they are designed to work together. After washing off makeup, pollution, and grime with Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, mix a smoothie of T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum + Lala Retro Whipped Cream + F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial to resurface, visibly plump, and hydrate the skin while delivering intense moisture.

How to Use Drunk Elephant’s A Night to Remember Night Kit?

It’s really quite simple. At nighttime, start with the Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser. Squeeze a quarter size amount into your palm and gently massage over clean skin. Then, add water to lather, rinse well, and pat dry. Next, every other night, mix one pump of T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum and one pump of Lala Retro Whipped Cream in the palm of your hands and apply all at once. You might feel a slight tingle sensation for the first few applications, but this typically dissipates as your skin adjusts. Lastly, for gentle, chemical exfoliation while you sleep, top it off with four to five pumps of the F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial.

The Verdict

Drunk Elephant’s Drunk Break A Night to Remember Night Kit is perfect for those looking for an introduction to skin care, those wanting to try Drunk Elephant products, and those wishing to get their skin barrier back on track.

This kit keeps it simple and makes it easy for users to nail their nighttime routine in four seamless steps. The best part? The evening practice Drunk Elephant has put together can be modified — adding or taking away products — depending on your skincare needs while still experiencing similar benefits and results. While it’s hard to tell if the kit improved my complexion, I know it didn’t irritate my dry-combination skin — which is a win. If I were to pick one or two products from this kit to purchase the full sizes of, they would be the Babyfacial and Glycolic Night Serum. With the rest of the products, I can find equally good, if not better, products from other mid-ranged skin care brands.

Shop the Individual Drunk Elephant Products

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Resurfacing Night Serum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HIHzJ_0jlNEAQQ00

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Resurfacing Night Serum $90 Buy Now AT SEPHORA

Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Resurfacing Night Serum $90 Buy Now AT ULTA

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14vekS_0jlNEAQQ00

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides $60 Buy Now AT SEPHORA

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Moisturizer with Ceramides $60 Buy Now AT ULTA

Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WuqRW_0jlNEAQQ00

Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Mask $52 Buy Now AT SEPHORA

Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Mask $52 Buy Now AT ULTA

Drunk Elephant Mini Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cJlad_0jlNEAQQ00

Drunk Elephant Mini Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser $16 Buy Now AT SEPHORA

Drunk Elephant Mini Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser $16 Buy Now AT ULTA

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

New York City’s Holiday Shopping Scene: Inside Five Stores on the Rush to Christmas

Where are people shopping this holiday season in New York City? From WWD’s assessment after traversing Manhattan and Brooklyn’s main shopping neighborhoods, it’s a mix of the classic big department stores, lifestyle-centric concept shops — and online. While this past summer saw record lines of tourists outside SoHo’s luxury stores like Christian Dior and Gucci, that fanfare has since dissipated. The Friday and Saturday two weeks before Christmas, against the backdrop of sky-high inflation, those high-end stores were mostly quiet. The coffee shops and viennoiserie cafés along Madison Avenue were crowded with tourists, but the same could not be said for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Patou, Zadig & Voltaire Will Show the Day After January Couture

SHOW MORE: Haute couture week may end on Jan. 26 but the shows will go on, with Patou and Zadig & Voltaire holding off-calendar shows on Jan. 27 in undisclosed locations in Paris. Starting the day will be Patou, with a 10 a.m. show, the second under the tenure of artistic director Guillaume Henry.More from WWDPatou RTW Spring 2023Zadig & Voltaire RTW Fall 2022Zadig & Voltaire RTW Fall 2021 The brand’s chief executive officer Sophie Brocart said the date segued with a desire to create “an enjoyable event, a true ready-to-wear show the morning just after couture, a friendly moment with...
WWD

The Godfather of Denim, Adriano Goldschmied, Takes a Page From History to Launch His New Brand

Nearly 50 years ago, Adriano Goldschmied, a young and relatively inexperienced denim guy, decided to launch his first premium blue jeans brand called Daily Blue. His strategy was to take his new creation, launched in 1974, and sell it in the northern Italian ski resort of Cortina d’Ampezzo, known as one of the most fashionable and expensive ski stations in Italy where jet-setters and celebrities hung out. More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition Goldschmied, who had a small store in town,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Hunter Schafer Radiates With High-shine Finish in Sculpted Rick Owens Look at ‘Euphoria’ FYC Screening and Panel

Hunter Schafer arrived at The Paramount Theatre for the “Euphoria” FYC panel in Los Angeles on Dec. 18, wearing a sculpted look. For the event, which was a screening of the fifth episode of season two of “Euphoria,” Schafer wore an umber-orange Rick Owens asymmetrical one-shoulder top with a matching Vered wrap skirt with a thigh-high slit. The top and skirt had a high-shine finish. More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam Smith & More PhotosCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Cassie Stars in New Holiday Campaign for Jessica Rich Collaboration

Shoe designer Jessica Rich and singer Cassie have teamed up for a new collection featuring Cassie’s holiday favorites. The new collaboration features diamanté embellishments and luxurious satin on Rich’s signature wrap-up stiletto silhouettes, along with over-the-knee and ankle boots with snakeskin, and more. Some pieces in the collection include the Extra Rich stiletto available in various colors, which Cassie coordinates with leather hot pants and an orange leopard-print turtleneck shirt.More from WWDKate Middleton's 'Together at Christmas' 2022 Carols Concert With Queen Camilla, Prince William & MoreBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite...
WWD

Where to Shop Primark in the USA

Primark is continuing its U.S. retail expansion. The latest addition to their store fleet is a new Brooklyn, New York, store. The Fulton Street store at City Point is Primark’s 16th store in the United States and is part of the retailer’s U.S. growth plan to reach 60 stores by 2026.  Primark has brought two additional locations to New York this holiday season, bringing its total New York store count to five. In November and earlier December, Primark opened locations in Long Island and Queens. More from WWDInside Alison Lou's 10th Anniversary Party at Mr ChowInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New...
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection

Less than 24 hours after stating that it would continue to sell a collaborative collection with Justin Bieber — despite the musician publicly criticizing those designs and saying he did not approve them — H&M has reversed course and has stopped selling the pieces. On Monday, Bieber posted to Instagram Stories that he hadn’t approved any of the H&M collection, posting “All without my permission and approval [SMH] I wouldn’t buy it if I were you.”More from WWDHow "The Bachelor" Contestants Have Gone From Reality T.V. to Mega-InfluencersGoing Beyond Sociability, Retailers Get Serious About Business With InstagramSocial Studies: Weddings, Vacations, Drake...
WWD

Revlon Bankruptcy Proposal Would Remove Ronald Perelman From the Helm

Revlon, the troubled 90-year-old New York-based beauty company that owns the namesake Revlon, Elizabeth Arden and Almay brands, looks to be close to reaching a deal that would see creditors take over the cosmetics company that Ron Perelman has helmed for decades. According to legal filings, Revlon has entered into a Chapter 11 restructuring support agreement with two creditor groups that would involve ownership stakes being handed to secured lenders, while existing shareholders, including Perelman, who controlled around 85 percent of the company as of earlier this year, would be left with nothing. The two creditor groups are the Consenting BrandCo...
WWD

Alexandra Daddario Shakes Things Up in Fiery Red Midi Dress on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Alexandra Daddario wore a fiery red ensemble for a recent appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” For the pre-recorded appearance airing on Jan. 4, Daddario had on a sleeveless red midi dress with a low-cut neckline. More from WWDDua Lipa's Standout Outfits Through the YearsA First Look Inside the 'Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams' Exhibit in TokyoDior Pre-Fall 2023 Preview She coordinated with matching crisscross strap sandals and accessorized with small gold hoop earrings and gold bracelets. For makeup, Daddario went with a bold red lipstick to coordinate with her dress. She parted her hair to one side and pulled back into a...
WWD

Jill Biden Sparkles in Sequins to Celebrate Hannukah at the White House

First Lady Jill Biden joined her husband President Joe Biden for the White House Hannukah holiday reception on Dec. 19, wearing a festive ensemble. For the reception held in the White House’s Grand Foyer, Jill Biden wore a midnight blue long-sleeve sequin dress with a high-round neckline. She coordinated the dress with pearl earrings.
WWD

Zadig & Voltaire Sales Jump Amid Accelerated U.S. Push

PARIS — French contemporary brand Zadig & Voltaire’s U.S. sales skyrocketed in the third quarter, the brand reported in a trading update. The company reported sales in the U.S. were up 49 percent year-over-year in the three months from July 1 to Sept. 30. The sales numbers come as the company has made a play to expand its footprint there, opening splashy flagships on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills and Madison Avenue in New York in October. The Madison Avenue flagship is the brand’s second store on the famed shopping street.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With...
WWD

25 Wellness Launches to Kickstart 2023

While the hustle and bustle of the holiday season may be in full swing, over the past few months brands have released an array of wellness-focused launches in advance of the new year. From supplements and suppositories to non-alcoholic beverages for Dry January, this roundup tackles all of the top new wellness products to kickstart 2023.
WWD

British Designers Unite to Support ‘An Hour For Ukraine’ Initiative

LONDON — Fashion designers in the British capital are using their influence to promote the “An Hour For Ukraine” initiative ahead of Christmas. The event will see major British landmarks such as Trafalgar Square, Canterbury Cathedral, Lambeth Palace and the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, and several other key locations in Paris, New York and Sydney switching their festive lights off for an hour at 8 p.m. local time on Wednesday, the darkest day of 2022.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 Organized by the president of Ukraine...
WWD

Extreme Cashmere Weather: Amsterdam-based Cult Brand Adds Warmth to London’s Chiltern Street

LONDON — The world of cashmere. Extreme Cashmere, the Amsterdam-based cult brand, has taken over Ssōne’s store on London’s Chiltern Street, neighbors with Andre Balazs’ luxury hotel and restaurant, Chiltern Firehouse, fashion label Casely-Hayford, and newly opened lab-diamond brand Kimai.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 Ssōne is a contemporary women’s fashion apparel and lifestyle brand. The affluent street is the place for sustainable brands with a slow ethos. Extreme Cashmere has taken full rein of Ssōne for three months until February —  turning it into a colorful world...
WWD

Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Celebrates World Cup Victory in Louis Vuitton Sneakers and Messi Argentina Jersey

Antonela Roccuzzo arrived at the final match for the FIFA World Cup between Argentina and France in Lusail City, Qatar, on Sunday, dressed to celebrate her husband Lionel Messi’s victory with the Argentina national football team. To cheer on her husband and his team in the historic game and their eventual win, Roccuzzo wore a Messi “away” Adidas jersey with light-wash denim jeans from Bershka. More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam Smith & More PhotosCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Fashionkind Opens First Retail Location

Ethical e-tailer Fashionkind is headed to Mexico, celebrating its first physical retail location. Located about 10 miles north of Puerto Vallarta, the luxury retailer will showcase a smattering of artisan wares and locally sourced fashion designs — and for the first time men’s and children’s clothes are in the mix. The ethical retailer was formally cofounded by Nina Farran and Sophia Bush in 2019, though a blog of the same name existed years earlier.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootA Look Inside Destree's First Store In homage to more conscious...
WWD

Super Saturday Sees Traffic Surge but Below Past Years

Super Saturday was neither a blockbuster nor a blooper. Reports pouring in from trade organizations and tech companies show that traffic levels were flat or behind those of Super Saturdays in 2021 and 2019, though this year’s turnout was still huge, with steepening markdowns and favorable weather encouraging people to get out and shop for gifts.More from WWDKate Middleton's 'Together at Christmas' 2022 Carols Concert With Queen Camilla, Prince William & MoreBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House Christmas Decorations 2022: All the Details, Photos & Theme Placer.ai, a location analytics firm...
WWD

For SMB Owners, There Is No Holiday Break

There’s no rest for small businesses — especially over the holidays. For entrepreneurs, taking a relaxing holiday isn’t so simple, according to a recent survey of 500 small business owners conducted by FreshBooks. While more than 70 percent of respondents agreed with the statement “taking time off during the holidays is essential to my mental health,” half also said they’re not taking time off this year except for statutory holidays like Christmas Day.More from WWDPalmer Harding Pre-Fall 2023Dua Lipa's Standout Outfits Through the YearsJohanna Ortiz Pre-Fall 2023 Across all small business owners, those who do and do not take vacation time, half...
WWD

Sydney Sweeney Suits Up in Thom Browne for ‘Euphoria’ FYC Event

Sydney Sweeney attended the “Euphoria” FYC event on Sunday in Los Angeles taking on the schoolgirl style. For the occasion, Sweeney wore a full Thom Browne outfit. Sweeney wore a black blazer that had tri-color detail on the hem of her sleeves and a black dress underneath. She also wore a white collared shirt underneath her dress, which was adorned with a black bowtie in the middle. More from WWDThom Browne Men's Pre-Fall 2023Baby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More StarsWhite House Respect for Marriage Act Signing With Cyndi Lauper, Sam Smith &...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

WWD

43K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy