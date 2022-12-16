Want to get a head start on planting this spring? Then the time to soil test is now!. Soil testing is an easy way to determine the nutrient management needs ahead of time. This can allow for easier planning and budgeting of resources for farmers and homeowners alike. It is an easy enough procedure that you can complete the process on your own and send off for the results. If you would like help, your local extension agents are more than willing to help you complete your soil testing needs.

SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO