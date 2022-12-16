Read full article on original website
University of Florida
MREC Celebrates Three Doctoral Graduates
The Mid-Florida Research and Education Center is proud to recognize our three doctoral students who graduated on Friday, December 16 in Gainesville. Graduating were students Yuvraj Khamare, Hang Duong and Zhaoyuan “Frank” Lian. All three students earned their doctoral degree in environmental horticulture. During their time at MREC,...
University of Florida
The Gator Nation can have it all
To make University of Florida President Kent Fuchs’ final commencement weekend special, the School of Theatre and Dance put on a fun performance. Fuchs’ ended his speech at the Fall 2022 commencement by saying “I pray through faith, love and kindness you will have it all.”. On...
University of Florida
Soil Test Now to Get a Head Start on Spring Planting: Part 1
Want to get a head start on planting this spring? Then the time to soil test is now!. Soil testing is an easy way to determine the nutrient management needs ahead of time. This can allow for easier planning and budgeting of resources for farmers and homeowners alike. It is an easy enough procedure that you can complete the process on your own and send off for the results. If you would like help, your local extension agents are more than willing to help you complete your soil testing needs.
University of Florida
2022-2023 UF/IFAS Extension Master Gardener Citrus Picking
It is winter and the temperatures are dropping, the holiday season is upon us, and citrus across the state is ripening on the trees. In this season of giving, have you ever noticed your backyard orange trees produce just too much fruit for you to eat? If that’s the case, consider having the UF/IFAS Clay County Master Gardeners help by gleaning your extra fruit and giving it to charity.
