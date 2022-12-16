ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Pizza delivery driver is killed after he’s sent to vacant apartment, Missouri cops say

By Kaitlyn Alanis
 5 days ago

A pizza delivery driver was about to complete his delivery to a Missouri apartment when he was shot multiple times, police said.

The driver called 911 at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, reporting that he was shot and not going to survive, according to a probable cause statement from the St. Louis County Police Department.

Responding officers found Hershel Perkins, 60, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds, police said. The St. Louis man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A homicide investigation found that Wayea Hallowanger, 20, ordered pizza to a vacant apartment in Black Jack , authorities said. Following his arrest, the Florissant man admitted to placing the order with a local pizza chain and being at the vacant apartment where the driver was killed.

Hallowanger also told police he changed the mobile number for the order after it was placed.

He was charged on Dec. 15 with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to a news release. He’s being held without bond.

An investigation is ongoing.

Abolish 2020!!
5d ago

😥 Not surprising nobody wants to work anymore. Seems like it's make a living or actually live. Doesn't matter what industry you're in either. Schools, fast food even churches. Absolutely disgusting world.

Mark Lyons
5d ago

"again", where is justice being done after all these years same kinda crimes going on PIZZA Driver's was being called to false addresses and being robbed and killed 40 years ago when I was in HIGH SCHOOL something should of been done About it, if anything they should have SECURITY GUARDS riding with these Pizza Delivery Guys ! (another senseless murder ) my heart goes out for the Fallen innocent people🕊️ RIHP🕊️

Diana Cross
5d ago

they need to stop the delivery to the dangerous places, if they want pizzas 🍕 let them go to the pizza place and get it. to many pizza delivery people getting killed in those dangerous places.

