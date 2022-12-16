Teen ‘felt good’ about going on shooting spree in Florida, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 19-year-old from Dallas, Georgia was arrested in Orange County Wednesday following a shooting spree that spanned the Orlando area, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 911 calls began flooding in around 10:40 p.m. when Jailen Rasheed Houston, 19, walked into the lobby of the West Gate resort on Turkey Lane Road and opened fire. Deputies said one woman in her 20s was struck by gunfire before Houston fled in a vehicle.

Eleven minutes later, 911 calls reported a man at the Marriott Cypress Harbour Villas opening fire on a security guard who authorities noted was also in her 20s. According to WKMG , the woman was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where she underwent surgery. Her condition is unknown.

Around the same time, residents at a resort across the street reported a man pointing a rifle at people and firing at buildings. There were no injuries reported in that shooting.

Four minutes later, 911 calls reported a man opening fire at Central Florida Parkway and Westwood Boulevard. The man was reportedly firing a rifle into cars and a Mears bus, the sheriff’s office added. Nobody was struck by gunfire but several people were injured as a result of broken glass.

“We can’t be certain of the exact chronology as of yet because we’re very early in the investigation,” Undersheriff Mark Canty said. “But we know these events happened very, very quickly. And he had enough time to do these events and then drive at very high speeds about 10 miles to the Osceola county line.”

There, deputies said Houston crashed before deputies found him sitting outside his vehicle. A rifle was found inside the vehicle.

During an interview with Hudson, deputies asked how he felt after the shooting.

Hudson told authorities he “felt good,” adding that it “relieved some of the frustration he felt.”

When asked if he would do it again, he said he would.

According to Canty, Houston went on the shooting spree after he “felt that he had been scammed at the hotel.”

“This all took place within about 20 minutes… It sounds like a long time but it’s really not,” Canty said. “We’re glad we got him off the streets.”

Houston was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, but authorities said more charges are pending.

