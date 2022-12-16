Read full article on original website
East Elementary Students Welcomed By Favorite Super Heroes Wednesday Morning
Sheldon, Iowa — Wednesday, (December 21st) as students arrived at Sheldon’s East Elementary, they were welcomed by some of their favorite superheroes. East Elementary Secretary Amber Beukelman told KIWA that this tradition began years ago as a dare from the principal, Mr. Groendyke. The students really enjoyed it, according to Beukelman, so they kept it as a yearly tradition to spread holiday cheer and wish the students a merry Christmas.
Area Organizations Receive Iowa Tourism Grants
Northwest Iowa — Two organizations in our area and two not too far away have each received $10,000 Iowa Tourism Grants. The Iowa Tourism Office announced $299,200 in Iowa Tourism Grants to 33 organizations around the state. The program funds tourism-related marketing initiatives, meetings, and events that benefit both local economies and the state’s economy with awards ranging from $2,500-10,000 with a 25% cash match.
An Iowa Mechanic Has to Pay $7.2 Million After Allegedly Scamming Repairs on Classic Cars
Looks like you can’t trust all mechanics. Especially when you’re the millionaire owner of a rare car collection. The Des Moines Register reports that an Iowa mechanic has been ordered to pay over $7 million after he scammed the former CEO of Angie’s List on both repairs and classic car purchases.
Large Shop Building And 12 Semi Tractors Inside All Destroyed In Sibley Fire
Sibley, Iowa– A 200 by 100-foot metal building, the office inside, and 12 semi-tractors were all destroyed in a fire early on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 2:50 a.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a truck on fire in the shop at Bosma Poultry trucking company, just south of Jackrabbit Junction.
Holly Berries And Mistletoe May Appear Festive, But They’re Also Toxic
Sioux City, Iowa — While poinsettias have an undeserved reputation for being poisonous, as you’d have to eat a few hundred poinsettia leaves to get sick, an expert says two other traditional holiday plants are toxic. Registered nurse Tammy Noble, at the Iowa Poison Control Center, says mistletoe...
Sheldon’s Chinese Chef Is Open For Drive-Thru In Their New Location
Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon’s Chinese restaurant is open in their new location, across Highway 18 from their old one. Andy Lee is the owner of Chinese Chef. He tells us about the new building, just west of the Highway 60 expressway on 18. He says there are some...
Sports Postponements For Thursday December 22nd
Weather will wipe out a limited schedule for Thursday.
Winerva Hulstein
Winerva Hulstein, age 92, of George, formerly of Sioux Center, died on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in George. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Jurrens Funeral Home in George, Iowa with Reverend Duane Tinklenberg officiating. Interment will follow a time of fellowship at the Carmel Cemetery of rural Rock Valley.
Clerk assaulted during robbery, Sioux City PD seeking information
The Sioux City Police Department is asking for help from the public with information regarding a robbery of a business on Monday Morning.
Rural Akron man charged for interference
ORANGE CITY—A 20-year-old rural Akron man was arrested about 3:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, in Orange City on a charge of interference with official acts. The arrest of Levi Small stemmed from a report of him threatening to harm himself at Orange City Plaza Apartments, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Aletha Oldenkamp
Aletha Oldenkamp, age 98, of Sheldon passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Sanford Senior Care in Sheldon, Iowa. Her funeral service will be at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the First Reformed Church in Sheldon with Rev. Paul Van Maaren officiating. Burial will be the...
Man drives into snowbank, jailed for OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 77-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, near Orange City on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of David Raymond Ruden stemmed from him driving a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado pickup into a snowbank on Ironwood Avenue, south of 420th Street about two miles northwest of Orange City, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Remsen Woman Taken To Hospital After Alton Accident
Alton, Iowa– A Remsen woman was taken to the hospital after an accident at Alton on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 11:00 a.m., 18-year-old John Van Wyk of Alton was driving a 1996 Pontiac eastbound on Highway 10, at the northeast corner of Alton, where Highway 10 eastbound turns south. They tell us that 68-year-old Debra Niehus-Schuetz of Remsen was northbound, turning westbound on 10 in a 2019 Dodge minivan.
John Huls, Jr.
John Huls Jr. age 81, of Sibley, Iowa died Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Osceola Regional Hospital in Sibley. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 27th at the St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Sibley, with Father Siby Punnoose as celebrant. Burial will be...
KIWA Streams
Due to technical difficulties, we are unable to provide audio stream for tonight’s games. You can listen to Boyden-Hull Varsity Basketball over the air on KIWA FM-105.3. You can listen to the Sheldon Orab from the O’Rena on KIWA AM 1550, / FM 100.7. You can watch the...
Zach Lutmer Has Committed To The University of Iowa Football Program
Rock Rapids, Iowa — It is official, Central Lyon quarterback Zach Lutmer will be signing a letter of intent to play football with University of Iowa this Wednesday (December 21st) at 2:15 p.m. Lutmer is a three-year starter for the Central Lyon Lions, a three time First-Team All District...
Accused of being drunk at work, county’s top prosecutor resigns
Dickinson County’s top criminal prosecutor, charged with public intoxication and accused of being “passed out” on more than one occasion while at work, has submitted her resignation to the county board. According to the Dickinson County website, the board of supervisors voted earlier this week to accept the resignation of County Attorney Amy Zenor. The […] The post Accused of being drunk at work, county’s top prosecutor resigns appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Human-trafficking lawsuits against Iowa school expected to be tried in 2024
A pair of federal lawsuits alleging that Western Iowa Tech Community College engaged in human trafficking are continuing to work their way through the court system. One lawsuit was filed entirely on behalf of 14 students from Chile, and the other was filed on behalf of 11 other students who mostly originate from Brazil. The […] The post Human-trafficking lawsuits against Iowa school expected to be tried in 2024 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
