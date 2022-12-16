ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Shreveport women led Texarkana police on high-speed chase after alleged Ulta heist

By Marlo Lacen
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oXdju_0jlND6wY00

TEXARKANA, Ark. ( KTAL/KMSS) – An Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana was robbed Wednesday evening, and five Shreveport women were arrested after a high-speed chase with police.

According to police, the robbery was reported at 7:41 p.m. Central dispatch informed patrol officers that the stolen items had tracking devices on them.

As the officer was receiving the tracking information, he came in contact with a white Chevrolet Malibu in the 1700 block of East 47 Street in Texarkana near the location where the items were tracking.

The vehicle fled from the officer and led him on a pursuit up to 133 mph.

While in pursuit, the officer saw the suspects throwing items out of the window. The chase ended at Tall Oaks Street and Water Oak Street intersection, and all suspects in the vehicle were arrested.

Officers found products taken from Ulta Beauty valued at around $6,000 and a gun while searching the suspect’s vehicle.

The following women were arrested and booked into the Miller County Jail, awaiting their court appearance.

  • 21-year-old Deja Hunter
  • 21-year-old Kayla Jones
  • 21-year-old Romekia Robinson
  • 23-year-old Kyshawn Winston
  • 23-year-old Marquina Capers

The five suspects are charged with fleeing by vehicle, theft by receiving with a value exceeding $5,000, tampering with evidence, obstructing government operations, and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

2 people, vehicles hit by gunfire on S. Lakeshore Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigate a shooting early Tuesday morning in which two people and several vehicles were hit by gunfire at Cross Lake Apartment Homes in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive. According to police, while four people were sitting in a parked car, several other...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Continuing trend: attempted vehicle theft in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the most recent attempt in a string of local car thefts, suspects attempted to take vehicles from a local rail yard Sunday morning. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted Union Pacific after someone targeted vehicles in the rail yard on Jewella Ave. around 5:30 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
foxsportstexarkana.com

Five Shreveport Women arrested and charged with theft at Ulta store in Texarkana

On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified of a robbery at the Ulta Beauty Supply in Texarkana, Texas, the Texarkana, Arkansas Police said. Police said that Central Dispatch gave out information that the items stolen from the store had tracking devices...
TEXARKANA, AR
txktoday.com

$100,000 Bond Set for Woman Arrested for Abandoning/Endangering a Child

The Texarkana Texas Police Department reports that around 2:30 a.m. yesterday morning, Officer Jonathan Price was flagged down by a lady who said that she’d just found a little girl walking down College Drive. She was barefoot and had on only her pajamas – even though it was cold and wet outside. The four-year-old told them that she woke up and couldn’t find her mother, so she decided to go run down the road and find her. She was able to show them where she lived, but they found the front door of the apartment standing wide open and nobody was there.
KTBS

Intruder faces prison time for break-ins

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who broke into a home in April 2020 and tried to break in again a few weeks later was convicted Thursday in Caddo District Court. Damarcus Jones, 29, was charged with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling on April 25, 2020, and attempted unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling on May 8, 2020.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Police investigating after body found in Bossier home

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating after a body was found inside a house in Bossier City Friday morning. According to The Bossier City Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Kelly Street in reference to a dead person found inside the home.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Tiller vet clinic fire under investigation

WASKOM, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Tiller Vet Clinic in Waskom suffered extensive damage from a fire Friday afternoon. Officials with the Waskom Fire Department say they are unsure what caused the fire at this time. One employee was not present at the time of the fire but said she believed it was an electrical fire.
WASKOM, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Titus County arrested 24-year-old Clara A. Taylor of Pittsburg for Possession of a Controlled Substance and three misdemeanor warrants. She remains in jail without a bond.. Deputies arrested 36-year-old Alfredo Alvarez Martinez of Mt. Pleasant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He is in jail without bond.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
K945

First Look at Bossier City’s New Casino

It's a done deal. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has approved the transfer of ownership of the Diamond Jacks Casino in Bossier City to Foundation Gaming based in Mississippi. The company plans to spend $190 million dollars to completely renovate and rebuild the current property in Bossier City. The riverboat...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

66K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy