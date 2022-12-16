Read full article on original website
McKinney, Texas Provides New Homes To Three Local Families
Three McKinney families have a new home for the holidays thanks to the city’s housing rehab program. Two families received the keys to their newly built homes at ribbon-cutting ceremonies held on Dec. 20. The houses are provided as part of the city of McKinney’s Housing Rehabilitation and Reconstruction...
Plano Public Library Receives $100k From Local Nonprofit
For the past 57 years, the Friends of Plano Public Library has provided monetary support to the area’s five public libraries. Recently, Friends of Plano Public Library presented a check for $103,000 to the library. During a Dec. 12 city council meeting the $103,000 gift was presented to the...
DART Prepares For Cold Weather
Extreme cold weather is slated to hit North Texas on December 22, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is trying to keep passengers safe. According to DART, the dangerous weather will likely last through Dec. 23. But the transit company is doing what it can to ensure passengers and employees remain safe despite the freezing temperatures. The National Weather Service predicted that cold wind chills as low as -15 degrees are possible.
$43M Office Building Construct Planned for Plano, Texas
As reported by the Dallas Business Journal on Dec. 21, a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation shows plans to construct a $43 million five-story office building along the Dallas Parkway in Plano. The five-story building will include a three-level open parking garage. The project, entitled Steeplechase,...
Plano ISD Students Help Each Other Succeed
Before the COVID-19 pandemic started, the state of Texas assigned an A accountability rating to Plano ISD, but like many other districts, the challenges brought by the pandemic caused a drop in test scores. While stuck at home during one of the lockdowns, Plano ISD student Gautam Penna came up with an idea to help with this issue.
Nonprofits Partner To Advocate For Patients Coping with Medical Debt
Americans with medical bills from a nonprofit hospital now have a new venue to access financial assistance that can help crush their debt. “A medical crisis shouldn’t mean a financial crisis,” said Jared Walker, founder of Dollar For in a press release. Dollar For is a nonprofit organization that helps reduce or eliminate medical bills and debt from nonprofit hospitals.
Little Elm ISD Considers 4-Day School Week Amid Teacher Shortage
School Boards across North Texas have begun announcing calendars for the upcoming school year. But a nationwide teacher shortage has Little Elm ISD considering a four-day week. According to NBCDFW, school districts often ask for parent input and this year Little Elm requested parents vote on a calendar for the...
Plano Public Library Helping To Provide Free Holiday Movies To View Online
In time for the holiday season, the Plano Public Library has announced that numerous holiday movies are available for residents to view for free via a streaming service called Kanopy. According to The Dallas Morning News, the library says that the collection of festive films can be accessed through Kanopy...
McKinney Residents Rescue Owl
A barred owl was stranded, hanging on a fishing line from a tree. But McKinney locals came to the animal’s rescue. According to The Dallas Morning News (via Outsider), McKinney resident Mandy West saw a barred over a pond. The owl was hanging by its wing from a fishing line in a tree. After making several calls, McKinney animal services arrived to help the animal.
Boingo Wireless To Establish Headquarters in Frisco
A global provider of wireless solutions will soon bring 247 new jobs and the possibility of generating approximately $1.48 million in capital investment to Frisco. “Expanding our presence in Texas is a strategic move for Boingo,” said Boingo Wireless CEO Mike Finley in a press release. Boingo Wireless is...
Final Steel Beam Placed At Hall Park’s Three-Building Construction
The largest mixed-use development under construction in Frisco, a trio of buildings in the Hall Park project, placed the final steel beam for the buildings. A tree was also placed on top of the building for good luck. The three-tower development is a $500 million high-rise complex, but total the...
Grapevine Police Warn Of Scams After Recent Tornado
In the aftermath of the severe storm that hit North Texas on Tuesday, scammers started taking advantage of residents’ cleaning efforts. On Thursday the Grapevine Police Department warned residents about possible fraud. North Texas city public safety crews and police and fire Departments in North Texas are working together...
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
Are your stockings full? Cookies and milk ready for Santa and Christmas tree glowing? If dinner is solved, then all there’s left to do is join the holiday spirit and gather with friends and family for a wonderful weekend in Collin County. Come right in, because here’s the only...
No Cases Of Voter Fraud In 2020 Election, Texas State Audit Shows
The State of Texas released the audit for the 2020 general election. Looking at districts across North Texas, the state found no voter fraud, but did see cases of “phantom voters.”. A full forensic audit of the November 2020 General Election in Collin, Dallas, Harris and Tarrant counties found...
$10,000 Offered For Information On Denton Bank Robbery
The Wells Fargo Bank of Denton is offering an award of up to $10,000 for information that will help identify the suspect from the Nov. 10 bank robbery. The FBI is currently investigating the bank robbery. On Nov. 10, a man parked a red Dodge Challenger in front of the...
World-Class Golf Facility Coming to Allen
With 240 locations worldwide, Golftec is a world leader in golf lessons and club fittings. On Dec. 14, Golftec announced plans to expand, creating a new world-class facility in Allen, Texas. Golftec plans on constructing a 2,743-square-foot instruction and club fitting facility. The facility will feature a number of indoor...
City Of Dallas Sued Over Ordinance Prohibiting Panhandling
In October 2022, the city of Dallas passed an ordinance prohibiting pedestrians from standing or walking on medians, the violation of which could lead to a $500 fine. On Wednesday two homeless people along with two other plaintiffs from advocate groups for the unhoused filed a lawsuit against the city, interim Dallas City Marshal David Pughes and Dallas police Chief Eddie Garcia for Frist Amendment rights violations.
Toyota And Oncor To Collaborate On EV Ecosystem Research
Plano-based Toyota Motor North America partnered with Oncor Electric Delivery to launch a pilot project to allow vehicles to flow energy from their battery packs to the grid. This collaboration is Toyota’s first utility agreement for electric vehicle (EV) charging. The research will be led by Toyota’s Electric Vehicle...
Frisco Students Develop Self-Harm Prevention AI
After the COVID-19 pandemic put school attendance on hold, Centennial High School seniors Lavik Jain and Shivansh Nikhra from Frisco developed an AI that detects suicidal and self-harm posts on social media. Now the Denton County MHMR Center adopted the system to contact and guide people who expressed self-harm thoughts online.
Animal Cruelty Has Risen Post-Pandemic
During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a spike in cases of abuse. As we approach a post-pandemic world, animal cruelty is still on-the-rise. According to Plano Animal Director Jamey Cantrell, most cruelty cases involve the owner neglecting their own pets, and since the pandemic numbers have risen. “The number of...
