Extreme cold weather is slated to hit North Texas on December 22, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is trying to keep passengers safe. According to DART, the dangerous weather will likely last through Dec. 23. But the transit company is doing what it can to ensure passengers and employees remain safe despite the freezing temperatures. The National Weather Service predicted that cold wind chills as low as -15 degrees are possible.

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO