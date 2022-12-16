Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Indians battle top programs
In less than 24 hours, the East Coweta Indians battled one of the top teams from Georgia and then one from Alabama. While the Indians grew up a little in each and will be better for the games, they dropped both. They fell to the Langston Hughes Panthers (7-3) on...
Newnan Times-Herald
Battling grief as a child
In August 2013, Natalie Bacho created Abby’s Angels in honor of her 9-year-old daughter, Abby Bacho. Abby died on Christmas Day in 2012 from injuries sustained in a car accident. Abby’s Angels supplied school supplies to children who didn’t have them. It educated people about organ donation — Abby...
Newnan Times-Herald
Cougars fall to top-ranked Alexander
The Newnan Cougars closed out the 2022 school calendar with back-to-back games last Friday and Saturday night. On Friday, they have the unenviable task of playing the top-ranked Alexander Cougars in a region game. They followed that with a non-region contest against the McIntosh Chiefs. Against Alexander, Newnan got 12...
Newnan Times-Herald
Georgia prepares for freezing weather
The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is working with state partners and communicating with local officials in preparation for the inclement weather headed Georgia’s way this week. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for all 159 counties in Georgia effective Wednesday. The declaration makes state...
Newnan Times-Herald
Pet of the Week: Ghost
Ghost is a 6-year-old black-and-tan German shepherd mix who weighs about 50 pounds. A long-term resident of the Coweta County Animal Services Shelter, he has already been neutered, is heartworm negative and has been vaccinated. Ghost is extremely sweet, loving and good with children, and he gets along well with...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan and Coweta: No TikTok ban coming
There is no change as to TikTok’s status on devices owned and operated by either the Newnan City Council or the Coweta County Board of Commissioners any time soon. Recently, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a memo requiring all executive agencies and branches within the Georgia state government to immediately ban the use of TikTok, as well as messaging apps Telegram and WeChat, on government-owned devices.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta objects to proposed Senoia annexation
The Coweta County Board of Commissioners has objected to a possible annexation of land into the city of Senoia to construct a new residential neighborhood. The objection followed numerous comments from members of the public that live around the area, demanding that the county stop the annexation and the rezoning.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta County abuser sentenced to 10 years plus probation
A Coweta County man was sentenced to 10 years in jail plus 10 years probation in connection with three separate incidents of domestic abuse. Justin Delane Davis, 42, pleaded guilty in Coweta County Superior Court on Tuesday to charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, aggravated stalking, invasion of privacy and obstruction of an officer stemming from incidents on July 21 and July 26, 2021, with a third arrest on Nov. 19, 2021.
Newnan Times-Herald
Deep freeze this weekend may cause severe pipe damage
With some of the coldest temperatures in years expected over the next several days, Newnan Utilities urges customers to prepare their homes now to prevent major damage from burst pipes. Newnan Utilities recommends customers do the following before the deep freeze:. • Let cold water drip from your faucets. •...
Newnan Times-Herald
Suspected gang member arrested after threats to kill police
A suspected gang member was arrested after reportedly threatening to kill police who were searching for a missing child. Courtney Nashay Tinsley, 19, is charged with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, obstruction of officers and marijuana possession, according to jail documents. The incident occurred on Dec. 16, when investigators with the...
Newnan Times-Herald
SPD: HIV positive suspect spit on officer
A Senoia woman is facing several charges after reportedly spitting on a police officer, according to police reports. Christina Elaine Lee, 51, is charged with drug-related objects, reckless conduct of an HIV-infected person and purchase/possession/manufacturing/distribution/sale of controlled substance-multiple counts. The incident occurred on Dec. 19, when a Senoia police officer...
