ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Richmond Standard

Pinole seeks ideas for vacant property in heart of city

The City of Pinole is asking for ideas from residents on how to best use the “Community Corner” at Tennet and San Pablo avenues. The former gas station property at 2301 San Pablo Ave. was remediated and has been vacant and owned by the city since the 1990s. “Past ideas for use of the property have included mixed-use development with ground floor retail, as well as a community park or gathering center,” according to the city.
PINOLE, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report Dec. 12-15

Below is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to 786 calls for service during this period. Please note that activities shared in these segments are provided only as an overview and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
RICHMOND, CA
The Richmond Standard

North Richmond Tool Library grand opening set for January

A grand opening will be held for the North Richmond Mobile Tool Library on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Mobile Tool Library is a free service that lends tools to local residents who lack access to them, enabling them to beautify and revitalize their neighborhoods. The program launched with the Richmond Tool Library. Now, a new Tool Library will service residents of North Richmond.
RICHMOND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Footwear chain WSS coming to San Pablo

WSS, formerly known as Warehouse Shoe Sale, plans to locate in a building that will be constructed in the parking lot of a strip mall in San Pablo, according to city documents. The WCC will move into a one-story, 10,000 square foot commercial building that will be built at the...
SAN PABLO, CA
The Richmond Standard

The Richmond Standard

Richmond, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.

 https://richmondstandard.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy