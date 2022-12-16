Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco Giants Interested In Star Free AgentOnlyHomers
New York Mets Shock Everyone With Superstar SigningOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
San Francisco will remove residential parking spaces obstructing Muni bus stops very soonJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, CaliforniaElizabeth FequiereSan Francisco, CA
The Mill Keeper – Multi-Vintage Affordable Napa WinesSyrah QueenNapa, CA
Related
RPAL’s annual Shop-With-A-Cop treats 57 kids at Walmart
Fifty-seven local kids participated in Richmond Police Activities League’s 15th Annual Shop-With-A-Cop at the Richmond Walmart on Wednesday. The RPAL raised $11,000 from the community to fund the special day. Kids participating in the event received $100 to shop at Walmart. They were paired up with shopping chaperons that...
Volunteers needed on the Greenway for MLK Day of Service
Urban Tilth welcomes the community to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by improving the Richmond Greenway Trail Mon., Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the 16th Annual MLK Jr. National Day of Service. Projects that day will include making many improvements along the...
Pinole seeks ideas for vacant property in heart of city
The City of Pinole is asking for ideas from residents on how to best use the “Community Corner” at Tennet and San Pablo avenues. The former gas station property at 2301 San Pablo Ave. was remediated and has been vacant and owned by the city since the 1990s. “Past ideas for use of the property have included mixed-use development with ground floor retail, as well as a community park or gathering center,” according to the city.
Over 250 kids get toys, meet Santa at Richmond Metro By T-Mobile
Over 250 kids stopped by the Richmond Metro By T-Mobile on Sunday for the family-owned business’ annual holiday event. All kids received toys and a free photo with Santa Claus. “It was priceless to see the joy on kids faces while receiving the gifts,” owner Ian Taha said.
RFD battles three fires at long-vacant structures in five days
Richmond firefighters responded to three fires in long-abandoned and vacant structures over five days, according to Richmond Firefighters Local 188, the union representing city firefighters. The latest incident occurred at about 9 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Market Avenue in North Richmond, where a building that has burned...
Richmond Fire & Police Holiday Program spreads cheer to 500 families
The Richmond Fire & Police Holiday Food and Toy Program spread cheer to 500 families over the weekend at DeJean Middle School. Families who pre-registered in November received toys, bikes, food and frozen poultry from the annual community collaboration. City officials gave a special thanks to the hard-working volunteers who...
Richmond native Rico Rincon promoted to RFD battalion chief
Growing up in Richmond, Rico Rincon says a lot of his peers aimed for the NBA or NFL. “When I received my pin making me a Battalion Chief, that was my version of being in the NBA or NFL,” Rincon said. “When you follow your dream, the reward is giving back and servicing the people.”
Con Fire to assume full operations of Pinole fire services on March 1
On March 1, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) will officially assume full operations of fire services in Pinole, and will reopen the long-shuttered Fire Station 74, as expected. The contract to merge the Pinole Fire Department into Con Fire was unanimously approved by the Pinole City...
Groundwork Richmond requests donations after vehicles vandalized
Groundwork Richmond reported Friday that several of its vehicles were vandalized last weekend while in a locked area. The theft of catalytic converters has rendered the vehicles inoperable. Groundwork Richmond is a nonprofit organization that trains local youth in urban forestry via projects that increase quality of life in their...
Richmond police patrol activity report Dec. 12-15
Below is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to 786 calls for service during this period. Please note that activities shared in these segments are provided only as an overview and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
Water board finds Caltrans lagging in trash capture efforts
Caltrans hasn’t made enough progress to prevent trash pollution from accessing the bay, the San Francisco Regional Water Quality Control Board found at its meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The result has prompted Save the Bay, an environmental nonprofit, and community partners to call upon the water board to...
Downtown Holiday Festival to feature ‘A Richmond Nutracker’
UPDATE: The event is sold out. The 2022 East Bay Center for the Performing Arts Downtown Holiday Festival will feature two showings of “A Richmond Nutracker” at Iron Triangle Theater (proof of vaccination required). The festival, which runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14,...
North Richmond Tool Library grand opening set for January
A grand opening will be held for the North Richmond Mobile Tool Library on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Mobile Tool Library is a free service that lends tools to local residents who lack access to them, enabling them to beautify and revitalize their neighborhoods. The program launched with the Richmond Tool Library. Now, a new Tool Library will service residents of North Richmond.
Phila Burger Station’s Sam Lee spreads awareness on toy giveaways
Sam Lee, owner of the popular Phila Burger Station in Richmond, is spreading awareness on a number of upcoming toy giveaway opportunities. He reached out to the Standard to ensure his neighbors know about these upcoming events:. Richmond Tire at 1608 Market St. will host its 9th Annual Toy Drive...
Winter Wonderland fundraiser coming to Family Market in Richmond
The Fundraisers will host a very merry Winter Wonderland, with the main attraction being a Toy, Coat and Blanket Drive for people in need this holiday season. The event will take place at the Family Market and Deli, 700 Pennsylvania Ave. in Richmond Sun., Dec. 18, from 12-4 p.m. Make...
Footwear chain WSS coming to San Pablo
WSS, formerly known as Warehouse Shoe Sale, plans to locate in a building that will be constructed in the parking lot of a strip mall in San Pablo, according to city documents. The WCC will move into a one-story, 10,000 square foot commercial building that will be built at the...
One person suffers moderate injuries in 3-car wreck on San Pablo Dam Rd.
Richmond firefighters are thankful that a 3-car crash on San Pablo Dam Road Wednesday resulted in only one patient with moderate injuries. The crash occurred about 4 p.m. near the Tri Lane, which is located near the Lakeridge Athletic Club, according to Richmond Firefighters Local 188, the union representing firefighters.
Antojitos Guatemaltecos celebrates grand opening in El Cerrito
Yury Aguilar, owner of Antojitos Guatemaltecos, reached out to the Standard this week to inform us that the popular business has moved to 11252 San Pablo Ave. The grand opening occurred this week at the new location, which was formerly occupied by Taqueria El Salva Mex and is nearest to Potrero Avenue.
Richmond Fire Training Center to be upgraded into regional training center
The Richmond Fire Department (RFD) and Berkeley Fire Department (BFD) are partnering to upgrade the Richmond Fire Training Center at 3506 Cutting Blvd. into a regional training center for both agencies. In January, the Richmond City Council is expected to hear an in-depth presentation on the plans that will include...
San Pablo Cowboys holding toy drive, invites donations
Community members are encouraged to stop by Davis Park in San Pablo on Saturday to donate toys or $20 gift cards for the San Pablo Cowboys’ Toy Drive. The event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at the park at 1667 Folsom Ave. Free hot dogs and chiips will be served.
The Richmond Standard
Richmond, CA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Stay Richmond Smart. The Richmond Standard is the number one source for local, community-driven news about Richmond. We feature breaking news, community stories and events, crime, business, transportation, prep sports, job openings and much more. From where’s where, to what’s what, we’ve got Richmond and West Contra Costa County covered – 24/7 and 365 days a year. This news website is brought to you by Chevron Richmond. We aim to provide Richmond residents with important information about what’s going on in the community, and to provide a voice for Chevron Richmond on civic issues.https://richmondstandard.com/
Comments / 0