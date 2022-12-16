The City of Pinole is asking for ideas from residents on how to best use the “Community Corner” at Tennet and San Pablo avenues. The former gas station property at 2301 San Pablo Ave. was remediated and has been vacant and owned by the city since the 1990s. “Past ideas for use of the property have included mixed-use development with ground floor retail, as well as a community park or gathering center,” according to the city.

PINOLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO