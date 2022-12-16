Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Hayden’s Joe Otting signs NLI with Notre Dame
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden football’s Joe Otting signed his National Letter of Intent with Notre Dame on Wednesday. The lineman has been committed to the Fighting Irish since June, and was finally able to make it official on Early Signing Day. Notre Dame has always been Otting’s dream school.
WIBW
K-State’s Johnson nabs weekly honor
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Keyontae Johnson’s efforts continue to get recognized. Johnson posted a double-double in the Wildcats big time win over Nebraska in the Wildcat Classic in Kansas City Saturday night. He led all players with 23 points and recorded 11 rebounds along with tying his career high with four steals.
WIBW
Emporia State’s Long named Athlete of the Week
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The junior transfer has really come along in his time as a Hornet. Long has scored at least 20 points in four straight games, including a career-high 29 in the win against No. 1 Northwest Missouri State. He also scored 23 points in the loss to...
WIBW
K-State men’s and women’s basketball close out nonconference play with wins
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State men’s and women’s basketball both closed out their nonconference schedules on Wednesday in a doubleheader at Bramlage Coliseum. First, the women blew past Morgan State 77-46. Gabby Gregory led the Cats with 20 points, and it was her birthday. They’ve won 11 games before the beginning of Big 12 play for the first time since 2008-09 season. The Wildcats have now extended its win streak in home nonconference games to 19 straight.
WIBW
Seaman cancels early release day to end semester
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Schools will end their semester a day earlier than planned. USD 345 told parents Monday that the early release day scheduled for December 22 is cancelled due to inclement weather forecasted for that day. All activities have been cancelled as well. The district says the...
WIBW
Brewster Place to welcome new President and CEO
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Brewster Place will welcome a new President and CEO in March. Brewster Place says on Tuesday, Dec. 20, that Tim Wetzel will begin his tenure as the new President and CEO of the organization on March 6. “As a not-for-profit, faith-based senior living community founded by...
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Aunt B’s a popular Burlingame gathering spot
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Every small town needs a gathering place. In Burlingame, that place is Aunt B’s restaurant. Megan McKanna is the owner of Aunt B’s. McKanna’s just 28 years of age, but she’s no stranger to the restaurant business. She formerly worked at eateries...
WIBW
Kansas-based flour company to hit KC metro supermarket shelves
NEW CAMBRIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shoppers at select Price Chopper and Hen House Market locations in the KC metro will soon have a new choice for flour on the shelves. Officials with Farmers Direct Foods - a Kansas-based regenerative flour brand - says on Monday, Dec. 19, that its products will now be given shelf space in Balls Food Stores which include select Hen House Market and Price Chopper locations across the Kansas City metro area.
WIBW
Criminal complaint filed against man behind Academy Sports attack
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has obtained the criminal complaint on the man charged in the assault at Academy Sports on December 13th. The complaint indicates Zunzella McBride grabbed a pool stick inside Academy Sports and beat a 73-year-old woman, severely injuring her. The document charges McBride with aggravated...
WIBW
Local leaders prepare for the cold temperatures
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At an early morning meeting, the City of Topeka says it is working with numerous community partners to prepare for this week’s dangerous temperatures. Local leaders offered updates on Tuesday listing what the governing body will do to help keep the community safe. The leaders paid particular attention to the city’s homeless population with the Topeka Rescue Mission and Valeo Behavioral Health taking the lead on the matter.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. authorities find body near previous sites in Cari Allen search
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A body has been discovered near previous sites in the search for missing Omaha woman Cari Allen. Late Wednesday afternoon, on a news tip, 13 NEWS found Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies searching property just off South Highway 75 on 57th street. The Douglas Co., Nebraska, Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday evening that a body was discovered at 2249 SW 57th St. The body has not been identified.
WIBW
Topeka Zoo to close Zoo Lights, modifies schedule ahead of winter storm
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain, sleet, snow or 20 below, Kansas weather has a mind of its own and the Topeka Zoo has announced modified hours to prepare. With a major winter storm on the horizon and expected to impact the area, the Zoo said it has updated its Zoo lights hours. On Thursday, Dec. 22, it said it will be closed due to anticipated travel conditions and freezing temperatures. Friday and Saturday, it will remain open but the weather may change that.
WIBW
Sole Reason hands out sneakers to Boys and Girls Club
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka non-profit brightened the holidays for one group of kids. Sole Reason handed out brand new sneakers at the Topeka Boys and Girls Club Tuesday afternoon. The group also welcomed Kansas Heavyweight Champion John “Iron Man” Cantrell to take some pictures with kids, while Topeka Chamber President Curtis Sneden performed some magic for them.
WIBW
Travelers prepare for blizzard like conditions in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many with travel plans are getting ready for snow and possible blizzard-like conditions Wednesday night through Thursday early afternoon. “Well it’s definitely going to affect our plans because it’ll slow down traffic, slow down travel and it’s going to be a lot colder than it normally is when we’re back and forth from here to Topeka,” says traveler, Anthony Highfill. Weather experts say traveling Wednesday night through Friday night is not recommended at this time, as wind chills could reach as low as negative 40 degrees in some spots. However, if you absolutely have to travel make sure you’re prepared.
WIBW
Topeka Police implement Walk-in accident reporting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are implementing walk-in accident reporting. While implemented they will only respond to or investigate accidents that fall under the following parameters:. Injury, possible injury or death. Possible impairment of a driver by drugs or alcohol. Hit-and run-incidents. Disturbance between any involved parties. Involvement of...
WIBW
RCPD enters Emergency Accident Reporting Phase
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Dept. has entered its Emergency Accident Reporting Phase. RCPD says the inclement weather has prompted a spike in traffic accidents. They ask motorists to delay reporting any crashes or accidents they are in if there is no need for immediate response, like injuries or illicit activity.
WIBW
City of Manhattan commits to advancement of Black entrepreneurship
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan has committed to the advancement of Black entrepreneurship in the area through a new partnership program. On Monday, Dec. 19, the City of Manhattan says it partnered with the Black Entrepreneurs of the Flint Hills to announce it has committed to the Ownership and Optionality program.
WIBW
Man who performed illegal autopsies to serve a year in jail following prison
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man who has been convicted of performing illegal autopsies in Kansas will now face one year in the county jail after he is released from prison for convictions on similar charges. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that Shawn Parcells, 43, has been sentenced to...
WIBW
Winter Weather Resources
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A major winter storm is forecasted to hit Northeast Kansas and bring potentially fatal freezing temperatures - here is a list of resources to help you stay warm. Warming Centers:. NameLocationTime. Geary County Public Health Department1212 W. Ash St., Junction City8 a.m. Dec. 21 - 8...
WIBW
Topeka man sentenced to more than 7 years in connection to the shooting of teen brothers
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been sentenced to about seven and a half years behind bars for his connection to a shooting of two teen brothers in 2019. Benson J. Edwards Jr., 20, of Topeka, was sentenced to 89 months for aggravated robbery, 36 months (about three years) post-release supervision, and was ordered to register as a violent offender for 15 years.
Comments / 0