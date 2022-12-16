ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Neches, TX

Comments / 0

Related
12NewsNow

Here’s who to contact if you see a pet left out in the cold

BEAUMONT, Texas — Temperatures in Southeast Texas will turn dangerously low this week as an arctic blast moves through the region starting on Thursday afternoon. The freezing cold temperatures are a good reminder for pet owners to bring pets inside and to be on the lookout for pets left outside by others.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Funeral arrangements set for two Vidor teenagers killed in wreck

VIDOR, Texas — Funeral arrangements have been set for two Vidor teenagers who were killed in an early Sunday morning wreck. 15-year-old Blake Post and 14-year-old John Castilaw III died when their 2012 Dodge Journey lost control and traveled off a roadway, hitting a utility pole and then an RV, that later caught fire.
VIDOR, TX
12NewsNow

Missing 83-year-old Beaumont man found cold, but safe

BEAUMONT, Texas — A missing 83-year-old Beaumont man who police had been searching for since Sunday afternoon is safe. Beaumont Police had asked help in locating the missing man who was reported to be "in the early stages of dementia." Landry Duriso was found late Sunday night and other...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

15-year-old, 14-year-old dead after vehicle crashes into RV early Sunday morning near Vidor

VIDOR, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after an early Sunday morning wreck claimed the lives of two teenage boys from Vidor. The deadly wreck happened shortly before 2 a.m. A 2012 Dodge Journey was driving north on Concord Street just south of Vidor, when the driver lost control and traveled off the roadway, Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
VIDOR, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont local news

 https://www.12newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy