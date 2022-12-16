Read full article on original website
'Please come in' : M&D Supply employees urging Southeast Texans to prepare for arctic cold front
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans are in preparation mode as an arctic cold front is expected to make its way to the area Thursday afternoon and plummet temperatures into the lows teens. The cold front is also expected to bring wind chills into the single digits Friday, with cold...
Mardi Gras Southeast Texas announces 2023 musical lineup heavy on Houston rappers
BEAUMONT, Texas — Mardi Gras Southeast Texas' third year in Beaumont will be an homage to H-Town hip hop with rapper Paul Wall headlining a night of four Houston rappers in February. The 2023 musical lineup was released on Friday and features several different genres including cumbia, zydeco, rap...
Beaumont's Bird scooters appear to have flown the coop, city says they'll be back
BEAUMONT, Texas — It seems that the Bird scooters once seen all over Beaumont may have flown the coop but the city says they'll be returning,. The disappearance of the electric rental scooters has not gone unnoticed by Southeast Texans. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first sired on May...
Thieves swipe 3 golf carts from Jefferson County golf course
BEAUMONT, Texas — Someone made off with several golf carts this week from a west Jefferson County golf course. Three golf carts were stolen from the Bayou Din Golf Course according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The carts were stolen on Tuesday night according to a post made...
Beaumont Animal Care facility seeks help in keeping animals warm during the arctic blast
BEAUMONT, Texas — As the arctic blast works its way through southeast Texas, Beaumont Animal Care is seeking help. The facility is pleading with the community to lend a helping hand, or in this case a warm home. BAC is currently at capacity with over 90 dogs in cages...
Disturbance at home in Orange leaves man shot multiple times early Thursday morning
ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at a home on the west side of the city early Thursday. Officers were sent to a home in the 3700 block of Hemlock Ln just before 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning to deal with a disturbance according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.
Here’s who to contact if you see a pet left out in the cold
BEAUMONT, Texas — Temperatures in Southeast Texas will turn dangerously low this week as an arctic blast moves through the region starting on Thursday afternoon. The freezing cold temperatures are a good reminder for pet owners to bring pets inside and to be on the lookout for pets left outside by others.
Some Other Place, Salvation Army working together to provide shelter during arctic cold front
BEAUMONT, Texas — With the arctic chill expected to cross through Southeast Texas, many people are looking for a place to keep warm. For some, a non-profit organization called, Some Other Place, will be just that. The organization will be extending their day shelter into an overnight shelter for...
Funeral arrangements set for two Vidor teenagers killed in wreck
VIDOR, Texas — Funeral arrangements have been set for two Vidor teenagers who were killed in an early Sunday morning wreck. 15-year-old Blake Post and 14-year-old John Castilaw III died when their 2012 Dodge Journey lost control and traveled off a roadway, hitting a utility pole and then an RV, that later caught fire.
Newton Santa Clause battling cancer spreads Christmas joy at Kirbyville nursing home
KIRBYVILLE, Texas — Santa Clause is making his way through town!. With it just being days before Christmas, residents at Avalon Nursing Home in Kirbyville got to enjoy some time the big man himself. Santa, who is also known as Newton Firefighter Shancey Bowman, brought all the comforts of...
Orange County community set to gather in remembrance of two Vidor teenagers killed in Sunday morning wreck
VIDOR, Texas — Members of the Orange County community are set to gather to hold a prayer service for two Vidor teenagers who were killed in an early Sunday morning wreck. (Editor's Note: The above video is from a December 19 newscast regarding Vidor ISD's statement about the deadly crash.)
Hundreds of Southeast Texas children got gifts before Christmas thanks to Port Arthur Police
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — He's usually dressed in red, but recently, a blue-clad holiday figure helped give gifts to hundreds of children in Southeast Texas. The Port Arthur Police Blue Santa program held its 31st annual Christmas party Thursday, December 15, 2022. Those who went enjoyed music and snacks and took pictures with Santa and his helpers.
Missing 83-year-old Beaumont man found cold, but safe
BEAUMONT, Texas — A missing 83-year-old Beaumont man who police had been searching for since Sunday afternoon is safe. Beaumont Police had asked help in locating the missing man who was reported to be "in the early stages of dementia." Landry Duriso was found late Sunday night and other...
One man injured after shooting at home in Orange Tuesday evening
ORANGE, Texas — A man was injured after being shot at a home in Orange Tuesday evening. The call came in at 5:30 p.m. to the 2300 block of Pacific Street in Orange. Orange Police Officer Jonathan Baggett tells 12News the victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambualnce.
Three years later, federal agency releases final report on 2019 TPC plant explosions in Port Neches
PORT NECHES, Texas — More than three years after an explosion rocked the city of Port Neches, the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) released its final report on the 2019 explosions and fires at the TPC Group Port Neches Operations facility Chemical Plant. Officials with the...
Missing Stiles Unit inmate found inside fence after search of prison Tuesday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — The missing inmate who triggered the search of a Texas prison and its grounds just south of Beaumont Tuesday morning has been located. Texas Department of Justice inmate, Zachary Myrick, 42, who was discovered missing during a routine count at the prison, was found inside the perimeter fence of the according to the release.
Devastating house fire leaves Jefferson County family homeless, heartbroken days before Christmas
CHINA, Texas — Nora Delafuente was in Alabama visiting family when she got a call that she will never forget. Her oldest daughter, Roxanne Villanueva, called and told her the house she, her husband and her other teenage daughter called home was on fire. "I was surprised and scared...
15-year-old, 14-year-old dead after vehicle crashes into RV early Sunday morning near Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after an early Sunday morning wreck claimed the lives of two teenage boys from Vidor. The deadly wreck happened shortly before 2 a.m. A 2012 Dodge Journey was driving north on Concord Street just south of Vidor, when the driver lost control and traveled off the roadway, Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
'I loved him': Vidor family says Christmas will be quieter after 14-year-old dies in early Sunday morning wreck
VIDOR, Texas — A heartbroken Vidor family is mourning the loss of an enthusiastic 14-year-old boy who they said could put a smile on anyone's face. John Castilaw Jr. spoke to his son, John Castilaw III, Saturday. The teenager was spending the weekend at his friend's house. "I messaged...
Beaumont man killed in early Friday morning wreck on Dowlen overpass
BEAUMONT, Texas — At 40-year-old Beaumont man was killed early Friday morning in a wreck on the Dowlen Rd overpass in Beaumont. Beaumont Police confirmed that at least one person was killed in the wreck that happened on the Dowlen Rd overpass near College St early Friday. Ivan Castaneda,...
