Albany, GA

Sylvester testing new internet service

Sylvester official speaks about test run of new internet provider. Valdosta’s Second Harvest food distribution feeds thousands ahead of Christmas. Second Harvest of South Georgia says each year, they distribute close to 20 million pounds of food. They say they’re hoping for the same next year also. Local...
SYLVESTER, GA
Santa Sense: FBI agent gives tips on how to avoid holiday money scams

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As the holiday season has arrived and people are buying last-minute gifts for coworkers, friends and family, scammers are constantly on the lookout for how they can get average people’s money. That’s why WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with an FBI agent who gave tips on how to avoid being scammed out of your money as you stock up on this year’s final holiday goods.
ALBANY, GA
Florida school janitor arrested after allegedly trying to meet up with 13-year-old girl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A school janitor in Escambia County is behind bars after allegedly attempting to meet a 13-year-old and give her marijuana, alcohol and electronic cigarettes, and exchanging explicit videos with a juvenile in Georgia, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.   Eric William Poston, 24, was charged with obscene communication, […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Ex-Georgia officer indicted for $1.4M COVID-19 relief fraud scheme

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer is facing charges for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. Authorities say ex-Clayton County police officer Andre Jackson is among the four people indicted in the operation. Prosecutors accuse the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Dougherty Co. declares state of emergency ahead of artic blast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County and Albany leaders have declared a state of emergency ahead of plummeting cold temperatures set to hit South Georgia on Friday. The executive order declaring the state of emergency allows the county to activate its emergency operations plan. This also allows the county to open its emergency operations center to open.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
Child ‘badly burned’ in Colquitt County house fire

DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - A child is currently recovering from burns after being in a house fire in Doerun, according to the city manager. The fire happened on Wednesday morning. A person passing by noticed smoke coming from the home and then helped get the family from inside. The home...
DOERUN, GA
Police: Identity sought for 2 men wanted for shoplifting at Bainbridge Walmart

Bainbridge Public Safety would like your help in identifying these two individuals pictured here in reference to a felony shoplifting that occurred at Walmart in Bainbridge on the evening on Monday, December 19, 2022. The two were last seen leaving Walmart in a burgundy 2002-2007 year model Jeep Liberty. The...
Arrest altercation between man, GSP draws social media ire

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A traffic stop that turned into an arrest altercation between the man charged and a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) trooper is drawing fire on social media. The incident happened on Dec. 14. The GSP trooper pulled over a man, later identified as Zachary Williams, on Court...
BLAKELY, GA
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting

Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. Public library on wheels: Mobile...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
South Georgia fire chief covers fire risks ahead of arctic blast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With an arctic blast set to cover much of the country on or before Christmas, are there fire risks that come with using appliances to heat your home? WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke to a local fire chief who gave advice on how you can stay safe and warm during frigid days.
GEORGIA STATE
Some South Ga. hardware stores low on winter appliances

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - With temperatures hitting the teens in the coming days in South Georgia, several stores are seeing those winter essentials fly off the shelves. Employees at the Tifton Lowes said space heaters and firewood are moving off the shelves quickly. Assistant Store Manager Wayne Thompson said since...
TIFTON, GA
Hayes Named Colquitt Regional Humanitarian of the Year

MOULTRIE, GA – Debra Hayes, RN, was recently named the 2022 recipient of the Walter E. Harrison, Jr., MD, Humanitarian Award. Hayes received the award at the 28th Annual Colquitt Regional Medical Foundation Love Light ceremony held in the Kate Jeter Serenity Garden. This award, named in honor of...
MOULTRIE, GA
Alabama steel company withdraws man’s job offer over prescription anxiety medicine

A stainless steel manufacturer offered a man a job before refusing to hire him after learning he takes prescription anxiety medication, federal officials said. By pulling his job offer, Outokumpu Stainless USA, LLC, headquartered in Alabama, discriminated against the man because of his mental health condition, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The agency sued the company, accusing it of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.
ALABAMA STATE

