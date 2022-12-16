Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Local drug unit, Albany Rescue Mission addressing homelessness amid cold weather
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s gearing up to be a pretty cold end to the holiday season. That means many of the less fortunate will be out on the streets in the cold weather. The Albany Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) and the Albany Rescue Mission are pitching in to help alleviate this problem.
WALB 10
Sylvester testing new internet service
Sylvester official speaks about test run of new internet provider. Valdosta’s Second Harvest food distribution feeds thousands ahead of Christmas. Second Harvest of South Georgia says each year, they distribute close to 20 million pounds of food. They say they’re hoping for the same next year also. Local...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. EMS gets Narcan grant extension amid spike in Albany fentanyl cases
Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Family mourns after man is killed...
WALB 10
Downtown Moultrie continues the Canopy of Lights for over 90 years
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Few would argue that the town of Moultrie has one of the prettiest downtowns in Georgia. But its beauty and charm go to a whole other level during the holiday season. The Canopy of Lights of a tradition here in Moultrie that dates back to 1930....
WJCL
Mattie's Call issued following disappearance of 7-month-old baby in Georgia
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call following the disappearance of a 7-month-old baby. According to the Clayton County Police Department, the mother of Jonha Harrison gave the child to the man she believed was the child's father for about 2 weeks.
WALB 10
Santa Sense: FBI agent gives tips on how to avoid holiday money scams
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As the holiday season has arrived and people are buying last-minute gifts for coworkers, friends and family, scammers are constantly on the lookout for how they can get average people’s money. That’s why WALB’s Jim Wallace sat down with an FBI agent who gave tips on how to avoid being scammed out of your money as you stock up on this year’s final holiday goods.
Florida school janitor arrested after allegedly trying to meet up with 13-year-old girl
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A school janitor in Escambia County is behind bars after allegedly attempting to meet a 13-year-old and give her marijuana, alcohol and electronic cigarettes, and exchanging explicit videos with a juvenile in Georgia, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Eric William Poston, 24, was charged with obscene communication, […]
fox5atlanta.com
Ex-Georgia officer indicted for $1.4M COVID-19 relief fraud scheme
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer is facing charges for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. Authorities say ex-Clayton County police officer Andre Jackson is among the four people indicted in the operation. Prosecutors accuse the...
WALB 10
No tax increase for Tifton residents, LOST tax dollars negotiations finalized
When police arrived at the home, they say they found a victim sitting in a car giving pressure to a wound on her chest. WALB News 10 was given copies of video showing the altercation before and after when the trooper pulled out the taser. Radiation treatment helping some patients...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. declares state of emergency ahead of artic blast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County and Albany leaders have declared a state of emergency ahead of plummeting cold temperatures set to hit South Georgia on Friday. The executive order declaring the state of emergency allows the county to activate its emergency operations plan. This also allows the county to open its emergency operations center to open.
WALB 10
Child ‘badly burned’ in Colquitt County house fire
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - A child is currently recovering from burns after being in a house fire in Doerun, according to the city manager. The fire happened on Wednesday morning. A person passing by noticed smoke coming from the home and then helped get the family from inside. The home...
wfxl.com
Police: Identity sought for 2 men wanted for shoplifting at Bainbridge Walmart
Bainbridge Public Safety would like your help in identifying these two individuals pictured here in reference to a felony shoplifting that occurred at Walmart in Bainbridge on the evening on Monday, December 19, 2022. The two were last seen leaving Walmart in a burgundy 2002-2007 year model Jeep Liberty. The...
WALB 10
Arrest altercation between man, GSP draws social media ire
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A traffic stop that turned into an arrest altercation between the man charged and a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) trooper is drawing fire on social media. The incident happened on Dec. 14. The GSP trooper pulled over a man, later identified as Zachary Williams, on Court...
WALB 10
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. Public library on wheels: Mobile...
WALB 10
South Georgia fire chief covers fire risks ahead of arctic blast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With an arctic blast set to cover much of the country on or before Christmas, are there fire risks that come with using appliances to heat your home? WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke to a local fire chief who gave advice on how you can stay safe and warm during frigid days.
WALB 10
Some South Ga. hardware stores low on winter appliances
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - With temperatures hitting the teens in the coming days in South Georgia, several stores are seeing those winter essentials fly off the shelves. Employees at the Tifton Lowes said space heaters and firewood are moving off the shelves quickly. Assistant Store Manager Wayne Thompson said since...
Chase of stolen car from Terrell County ends in Albany
ALBANY — A Wednesday-morning chase of a suspect in a stolen car that started in Terrell County ended in Albany when a state trooper forced the car off the roadway and pinned it against a tree. The driver of the stolen Nissan Kick caused an accident at Dawson Road...
Dollar General hit with OSHA violations at Thomasville store
THOMASVILLE — Federal workplace safety and health inspectors continue to find workplace hazards, despite levies of more than $15 million in fines since 2017, at Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC facilities exposing their workers to unsafe conditions, this time at a Thomasville retail store. On June 14, 2022,...
southgatv.com
Hayes Named Colquitt Regional Humanitarian of the Year
MOULTRIE, GA – Debra Hayes, RN, was recently named the 2022 recipient of the Walter E. Harrison, Jr., MD, Humanitarian Award. Hayes received the award at the 28th Annual Colquitt Regional Medical Foundation Love Light ceremony held in the Kate Jeter Serenity Garden. This award, named in honor of...
Alabama steel company withdraws man’s job offer over prescription anxiety medicine
A stainless steel manufacturer offered a man a job before refusing to hire him after learning he takes prescription anxiety medication, federal officials said. By pulling his job offer, Outokumpu Stainless USA, LLC, headquartered in Alabama, discriminated against the man because of his mental health condition, according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The agency sued the company, accusing it of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Comments / 6