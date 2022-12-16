Read full article on original website
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory this Friday evening into the morning of Tuesday, Dec 27. The code blue will then take effect again from Tuesday evening to the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 28.
108 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County Wednesday
The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 65 cases, 10 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
State officials warn residents to take precautions as respiratory illnesses surge
Flu season is in full swing as the New Jersey Department of Health reports that the state is seeing high levels of the viral infection statewide. The trifecta of a flu surge, respiratory syncytial virus [RSV] and COVID-19 is taking place all across New Jersey and the country. State officials...
Spread the word: Trenton is now down to 1 hospital
St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, N.J. is now under the auspices of Capital Health. As of 12:01 Wednesday morning, the merger between the regional health provider and the 150-year-old hospital became official. Also, St. Francis Hospital is no more — It’s now a standalone emergency department with several outpatient...
N.J. school district reinstates mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
One of New Jersey’s largest public school districts is requiring masks starting Wednesday due to rising COVID-19 cases. Passaic Public Schools has 17 schools, including Passaic High School, and enrolls approximately 14,000 students. The city of Passaic is located around 15 miles northwest of New York City. Superintendent Sandra...
Pair of smaller South Jersey hospitals merge with larger health care systems
Two small hospitals in South Jersey have announced plans to merge with larger health care networks, remaining open for the foreseeable future.
Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
Firefighters Battle Blaze At Elementary School In Burlington County
Firefighters and police responded to a fire at a school in Mount Laurel, authorities said.The fire was reported at about 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 at Parkway Elementary School on Ramblewood Parkway, according to Mount Laurel police.The school was evacuated and police reported there were no inj…
N.J. reports 18 COVID deaths, 1,249 cases. 10 counties now have ‘high’ community levels.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,249 COVID-19 cases and 18 confirmed deaths on Monday as positive tests continue to increase heading into a busy holiday week. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,930, up 3% from a week ago and up 38% from a month ago. There were 2,041 confirmed cases reported Saturday and 1,749 on Sunday. The state has stopped reporting daily numbers on weekends.
NJ Department Of Human Services Expands SNAP Navigator Program
SOUTH JERSEY — The NJ Department of Human Services has made more Navigators available in more counties to help individuals who want to apply or already participate in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced recently. SNAP Navigators can help answer questions...
New Jersey's Cannabis Training Apprenticeship
NJ develops first in nation cannabis training program.Photo byMorristown Minute. New Jersey is developing one of the first apprenticeship programs in the nation dedicated to training workers in the cannabis industry.
South Jersey Man Sold Drug-Laced Cookies, Vape Pens From Gas Station Near A School: Prosecutor
A 31-year-old Cherry Hill man has been arrested for selling THC products including cookies and chocolate bars from a gas station near a school,, authorities said.Jagwinder Singh, 31, of Cherry Hill, was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and with intent to distribute m…
Man 35, Shot Dead in Cumberland County
A 35-year-old man from Gloucester County was shot to death in Cumberland County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 10:21 p.m., Vineland police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue for reported gunshots. Arriving Officers found the victim, Russell Workman, last known of Sewell, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
Oaklyn Woman Missing; Last Seen at Marlton Pike & Baird Blvd. in Camden
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Oaklyn. Lena Wilson, 59, has been reported missing in Camden after last being seen at Marlton Pike and Baird Boulevard. Lena is described as a black female, 5’6”, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was...
Crane truck overturns after car crash in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- A crane overturned when it collided with a car in Camden County Tuesday afternoon.The crash happened on Little Gloucester Road near Golfview Drive in Gloucester Township.The crane blocked the entire road.There is no word on injuries or what led up to the crash.Little Gloucester Road was closed between Chews Landing and Coles Roads as authorities cleaned up the mess.
Man Fatally Shot in Vineland, NJ, Tuesday Night
Authorities in Vineland say a man was fatally shot in the city Tuesday night. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report. Arriving officers located 35-year-old Russell Workman, who was...
Can You Help Feed The Notorious Brown Cow Of Upper Township, NJ?
It may be a hard story to believe, but it happens to be 100% true. In case you haven't heard, there's a brown cow on the loose in Upper Township. It all started a few months ago when a brown cow was spotted in the woods just minding its own business. Obviously, a cow in the woods is a bit out of place, wouldn't you say? After someone was able to take a picture of this thing out in the wilderness, the story of the brown cow out there on its own became the number one story in the township. Everybody was obsessed with the fate of this brown cow.
One-time payments of $1,000 for eligible individuals in Camden county
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils. How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County have indroduced Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.
Update: Potential Witness in Fatal Accident Has Been Identified
Potential witness has been identified in fatal motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office would like to thank the public for their assistance in identifying the potential witness to the fatal motor vehicle accident, involving a pedestrian, that occurred on December 8, 2022, announced Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. This investigation is active and ongoing.
Rutgers Frat Pledge From Somers Point, NJ, Sues After Hazing Brain Injury
A 19-year-old Rutgers student from Somers Point is suing the university and the Theta Chi fraternity after he fell down a flight of stairs and fractured his skull in March. Armand Runte said he was pressured into drinking large amounts of alcohol at the fraternity house during a pledge week event called "Big Brother Night."
