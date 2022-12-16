ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
camdencounty.com

Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory this Friday evening into the morning of Tuesday, Dec 27. The code blue will then take effect again from Tuesday evening to the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 28.
CAMDEN, NJ
camdencounty.com

108 New COVID-19 Cases Identified in Camden County Wednesday

The outcomes from these antigen tests, unlike the results from the polymerase chain reaction, (PCR) are probable positive cases. These daily numbers are added into our aggregated lab tested PCR metrics. Of the 65 cases, 10 are among patients under 18 years old. The average age of the newly infected...
CAMDEN, NJ
WHYY

Spread the word: Trenton is now down to 1 hospital

St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, N.J. is now under the auspices of Capital Health. As of 12:01 Wednesday morning, the merger between the regional health provider and the 150-year-old hospital became official. Also, St. Francis Hospital is no more — It’s now a standalone emergency department with several outpatient...
TRENTON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Police Investigating Early Thursday Morning Stabbing

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Trenton emergency medical services responded to the area of Hamilton Ave and Anderson Street just before 3:00 Am for a report of a male stabbed in the stomach. Trenton emergency medical services and Capital Health paramedics rushed the male to Capital Health trauma center. The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. reports 18 COVID deaths, 1,249 cases. 10 counties now have ‘high’ community levels.

New Jersey health officials reported another 1,249 COVID-19 cases and 18 confirmed deaths on Monday as positive tests continue to increase heading into a busy holiday week. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,930, up 3% from a week ago and up 38% from a month ago. There were 2,041 confirmed cases reported Saturday and 1,749 on Sunday. The state has stopped reporting daily numbers on weekends.
NEW JERSEY STATE
followsouthjersey.com

NJ Department Of Human Services Expands SNAP Navigator Program

SOUTH JERSEY — The NJ Department of Human Services has made more Navigators available in more counties to help individuals who want to apply or already participate in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman announced recently. SNAP Navigators can help answer questions...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Daily Voice

Man 35, Shot Dead in Cumberland County

A 35-year-old man from Gloucester County was shot to death in Cumberland County, authorities said. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 10:21 p.m., Vineland police responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue for reported gunshots. Arriving Officers found the victim, Russell Workman, last known of Sewell, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Oaklyn Woman Missing; Last Seen at Marlton Pike & Baird Blvd. in Camden

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Oaklyn. Lena Wilson, 59, has been reported missing in Camden after last being seen at Marlton Pike and Baird Boulevard. Lena is described as a black female, 5’6”, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Crane truck overturns after car crash in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- A crane overturned when it collided with a car in Camden County Tuesday afternoon.The crash happened on Little Gloucester Road near Golfview Drive in Gloucester Township.The crane blocked the entire road.There is no word on injuries or what led up to the crash.Little Gloucester Road was closed between Chews Landing and Coles Roads as authorities cleaned up the mess. 
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Man Fatally Shot in Vineland, NJ, Tuesday Night

Authorities in Vineland say a man was fatally shot in the city Tuesday night. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the 400 block of Landis Avenue around 10:20 PM for a shots-fired report. Arriving officers located 35-year-old Russell Workman, who was...
VINELAND, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Can You Help Feed The Notorious Brown Cow Of Upper Township, NJ?

It may be a hard story to believe, but it happens to be 100% true. In case you haven't heard, there's a brown cow on the loose in Upper Township. It all started a few months ago when a brown cow was spotted in the woods just minding its own business. Obviously, a cow in the woods is a bit out of place, wouldn't you say? After someone was able to take a picture of this thing out in the wilderness, the story of the brown cow out there on its own became the number one story in the township. Everybody was obsessed with the fate of this brown cow.
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ
R.A. Heim

One-time payments of $1,000 for eligible individuals in Camden county

holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils. How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County have indroduced Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Update: Potential Witness in Fatal Accident Has Been Identified

Potential witness has been identified in fatal motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office would like to thank the public for their assistance in identifying the potential witness to the fatal motor vehicle accident, involving a pedestrian, that occurred on December 8, 2022, announced Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. This investigation is active and ongoing.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy