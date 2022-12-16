Read full article on original website
Digital Music News
Duetti Reportedly Raises $7 Million to Fuel Single-Song Acquisition Strategy
Duetti, an IP-focused startup founded by former Tidal COO Lior Tibon, has reportedly raised $7 million as it prepares to begin acquiring the rights to single tracks that have made a splash on streaming platforms. The multimillion-dollar raise from Duetti (not to be confused with Duetto) just recently came to...
Digital Music News
Morgan Stanley Once Again Reduces Spotify Stock (SPOT) Target Price, This Time to $105 Per Share
Morgan Stanley has once again sliced its Spotify stock (NYSE: SPOT) target price, this time to $105 per share. New York City-headquartered Morgan Stanley recently disclosed its updated Spotify stock target price (which decreased from $115) in a note to investors. For reference, the firm in April reduced the same target from $300 to $225, before SPOT (amid a valuation falloff that affected a number of entertainment and tech stocks) plummeted to a record low of $69.28 in November.
