Morgan Stanley has once again sliced its Spotify stock (NYSE: SPOT) target price, this time to $105 per share. New York City-headquartered Morgan Stanley recently disclosed its updated Spotify stock target price (which decreased from $115) in a note to investors. For reference, the firm in April reduced the same target from $300 to $225, before SPOT (amid a valuation falloff that affected a number of entertainment and tech stocks) plummeted to a record low of $69.28 in November.

2 DAYS AGO