ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perinton, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Two Rochester Men Sentenced in Kidnapping, Beating Death

Two Rochester men have received lengthy prison sentences in a beating and kidnapping death. 50-year-old Raymond Dukes was sentenced to 20 years to life, while 50-year-old William Crenshaw will serve 15 years to life. Prosecutors say Dukes beat 59-year-old Tim Lewis with a baseball bat at a Smith Street home...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man hospitalized after being shot on Weyl Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is undergoing treatment at Strong Hospital for a gunshot wound. Rochester Police say he was shot on Weyl Street off of Joseph Avenue just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived they found the 40-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Woman arrested after police chase in Geneva

Geneva, N.Y. — A woman faces several charges following a police chase in Geneva last week. Police said Erika Riley, 28, sped off during a traffic stop Dec. 14, attempting to flee officers through downtown and residential streets in an unregistered car. Officers caught Riley on Brooke Street and...
GENEVA, NY
13 WHAM

Police attempted to identify man in connection with Rochester shooting

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they believe may have information about a shooting that seriously injured a man earlier this month. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Dec. 3 on Monroe Avenue at Amherst Street. Police said the 27-year-old victim...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Macedon police chief is on unpaid leave

MACEDON, N.Y. — We are working on new information about what happened with the police chief in Macedon. The chief, a former Rochester Police Department commander, is on unpaid leave and there is an investigation by the town. Wayne County sheriff’s deputies wear body cameras. We foiled the sheriff’s...
MACEDON, NY
13 WHAM

Parolee accused of making terroristic threat toward Unity Hospital

Greece, N.Y. — A man accused of making a terroristic threat Monday toward Unity Hospital has a previous conviction for the same charge. Rochester Regional Health said a contracted worker who was fired Friday called and threatened a leader in his previous department Monday morning. The threat prompted a...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

17-Year-Old Charged in Rogers Ave. Shooting

A 17-year-old girl has been charged in a weekend shooting on Rochester's northwest side. Police say she shot a 50-year-old male relative in the chest with a shotgun at a home on Rogers Avenue, just off Lyell, early Saturday morning. The teen faces assault and weapons possession. The victim is...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Bullets hit home of 80-year-old on Weldon Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday night at about 11:30 p.m. Rochester Police responded to the 100 block of Weldon Street for a report of gunshots into a house. When officers got there, they found evidence that gunshots were fired in the area, and a house was struck several times. Several bullets entered the room of a woman in her 80s. She was not hit, and was not injured.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Person dies after crashing vehicle into tree on Norton Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say the driver of a vehicle died after crashing into a tree on Wednesday morning on Norton Street near Kilmar Street. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. and found a vehicle engulfed in flames. They say the driver died inside the vehicle and was the only person inside.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy