Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sodus man arrested for allegedly injuring child, fighting deputies
As deputies were trying to arrest Stevenson, police say he attempted to fight the deputies and kicked one of them.
Man charged after allegedly sending terroristic threat to Unity Hospital
The hospital went into lockdown after the threat was made and police located and arrested Bowens.
WHEC TV-10
Former employee arrested after Unity Hospital went into lockdown on Tuesday
GREECE, N.Y. — A former employee caused a lockdown on Tuesday at Unity Hospital in Greece. Authorities say Quentin Bowens, 31 of Rochester, threatened his former boss while already on parole for making a terroristic threat. He was a contract worker and had just been fired on Friday. The...
WHEC TV-10
Second Monroe County Children’s Detention Center employee arrested this month
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For the second time this month, another employee of the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center has been arrested. Gregory Bodine, 49, was charged with second-degree harassment and criminal obstruction of breathing on Dec. 13, according to Brighton Police. Chief David Catholdi says Bodine, of Rochester,...
Two Rochester men sentenced to prison for kidnapping, murder
The victim died from his injuries two months after he was rescued.
iheart.com
Two Rochester Men Sentenced in Kidnapping, Beating Death
Two Rochester men have received lengthy prison sentences in a beating and kidnapping death. 50-year-old Raymond Dukes was sentenced to 20 years to life, while 50-year-old William Crenshaw will serve 15 years to life. Prosecutors say Dukes beat 59-year-old Tim Lewis with a baseball bat at a Smith Street home...
Two employees arraigned after allegedly robbing victim inside Amherst store
Erie County DA John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a Kenmore man was arraigned on two counts of robbery in the second degree and one count of unlawful imprisonment in the second degree.
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after being shot on Weyl Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is undergoing treatment at Strong Hospital for a gunshot wound. Rochester Police say he was shot on Weyl Street off of Joseph Avenue just after 9 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived they found the 40-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Irondequoit resident falls victim to porch pirate theft
When you order packages to your house for the holidays, you expect them to arrive.
13 WHAM
Woman arrested after police chase in Geneva
Geneva, N.Y. — A woman faces several charges following a police chase in Geneva last week. Police said Erika Riley, 28, sped off during a traffic stop Dec. 14, attempting to flee officers through downtown and residential streets in an unregistered car. Officers caught Riley on Brooke Street and...
13 WHAM
Police attempted to identify man in connection with Rochester shooting
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who they believe may have information about a shooting that seriously injured a man earlier this month. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Dec. 3 on Monroe Avenue at Amherst Street. Police said the 27-year-old victim...
WHEC TV-10
Three-day memorial will honor firefighters killed in 2012 West Webster shooting
WEBSTER, N.Y. — The West Webster Fire Department is holding a memorial starting Thursday in remembrance of two firefighters who died in the 2012 shooting on Christmas Eve morning. It’s been ten years since a man set fire to his home and car on Lake Road in Webster, then...
Driver dies in overnight car crash on Norton St.
When they arrived, police saw the crashed car fully engulfed in flames. The driver was found dead inside the car.
WHEC TV-10
Macedon police chief is on unpaid leave
MACEDON, N.Y. — We are working on new information about what happened with the police chief in Macedon. The chief, a former Rochester Police Department commander, is on unpaid leave and there is an investigation by the town. Wayne County sheriff’s deputies wear body cameras. We foiled the sheriff’s...
13 WHAM
Parolee accused of making terroristic threat toward Unity Hospital
Greece, N.Y. — A man accused of making a terroristic threat Monday toward Unity Hospital has a previous conviction for the same charge. Rochester Regional Health said a contracted worker who was fired Friday called and threatened a leader in his previous department Monday morning. The threat prompted a...
WHEC TV-10
Man is hospitalized after being shot while sitting in his car on Bay Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is recovering after being shot on Wednesday night. This happened at the corner of Bay Street and 7th Street at around 9:15 p.m. Police say the 27-year-old man was sitting in a car when he was hit and then drove himself to 6th Street to wait for help to arrive.
iheart.com
17-Year-Old Charged in Rogers Ave. Shooting
A 17-year-old girl has been charged in a weekend shooting on Rochester's northwest side. Police say she shot a 50-year-old male relative in the chest with a shotgun at a home on Rogers Avenue, just off Lyell, early Saturday morning. The teen faces assault and weapons possession. The victim is...
WHEC TV-10
Woman arrested for DWI after car crashes into house on Earl Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman is in custody after Rochester Police say she crashed her car into a house on Earl Street off Genesee Street. It happened just after midnight on Wednesday. Police say the car hit the house and other cars on the street and the woman took...
WHEC TV-10
Bullets hit home of 80-year-old on Weldon Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday night at about 11:30 p.m. Rochester Police responded to the 100 block of Weldon Street for a report of gunshots into a house. When officers got there, they found evidence that gunshots were fired in the area, and a house was struck several times. Several bullets entered the room of a woman in her 80s. She was not hit, and was not injured.
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Person dies after crashing vehicle into tree on Norton Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say the driver of a vehicle died after crashing into a tree on Wednesday morning on Norton Street near Kilmar Street. Officers responded just before 2 a.m. and found a vehicle engulfed in flames. They say the driver died inside the vehicle and was the only person inside.
Comments / 3