Similar to Iris and Amanda in The Holiday, you may be looking to get away this time of year. Instead of doing a home swap like they do in the film, you can now stay at The Holiday cottage through Airbnb. Even though it’s a holiday classic many people revisit in the winter, there has been more hype than ever around The Holiday after rumors circulated that there was a sequel in the works. Unfortunately for anyone hoping for the return of Jude Law and Mr. Napkin Head, Nancy Meyers debunked those rumors almost immediately. While there may not be a The Holiday sequel in your future, this cottage on Airbnb is the actual home that inspired The Holiday. So, you can sort of have your very own The Holiday 2, and immerse yourself in Rosehill Cottage once again.

8 HOURS AGO