Elite Daily
Surprise! BTS’ Latest Concert Film Drops So Soon
Even during their hiatus, BTS is still giving ARMY what it wants. In October, the K-pop group announced they’re taking a break from group music and shows so that each member can complete their mandatory South Korean military service. That same month, the boy band held their final group performance (for now) during Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid in South Korea. Turns out the event was more than just a live sendoff. The concert was recorded, and now ARMY has the chance to tide itself over during the band’s extended break with a forthcoming concert film.
Elite Daily
The Holiday
Similar to Iris and Amanda in The Holiday, you may be looking to get away this time of year. Instead of doing a home swap like they do in the film, you can now stay at The Holiday cottage through Airbnb. Even though it’s a holiday classic many people revisit in the winter, there has been more hype than ever around The Holiday after rumors circulated that there was a sequel in the works. Unfortunately for anyone hoping for the return of Jude Law and Mr. Napkin Head, Nancy Meyers debunked those rumors almost immediately. While there may not be a The Holiday sequel in your future, this cottage on Airbnb is the actual home that inspired The Holiday. So, you can sort of have your very own The Holiday 2, and immerse yourself in Rosehill Cottage once again.
Elite Daily
Paris Hilton's Home Collection On Amazon Is A Barbiecore Dream
Paris Hilton will forever reign as the queen of pink and sparkly accessories, and she just dropped a houseware and kitchen line with Amazon that is so her. Besides the expected pink theme, the collection has so many bedazzled yet functional gadgets that join her signature aesthetic with cooking and entertaining. Imagine heart-shaped charcuterie boards, pink and gold knives, and an iconic teapot that says “That’s Hot.” The line totally plays into the #Barbiecore trend, but we know Hilton’s always been in her own special category of pinkalicious. Here’s what’s in the new Paris Hilton Housewares Collection that you can shop on Amazon right now.
Elite Daily
Taylor Swift's "Lavender Haze"-Inspired Birthday Cake Is A Must-Order
Eleven years ago, Taylor Swift was feeling 22. Now, the singer-songwriter just celebrated her 33rd birthday on Dec. 13 with a casual celebration in New Orleans this year. While the birthday festivities were more low-key, there was still some dessert, and you can get Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze”-inspired birthday cake for yourself at the same popular bakery.
Elite Daily
Hailey Bieber’s Kitchen Is Full Of Decor Inspo For Home Chefs
Hailey Bieber is known for her easy home recipes that go viral on TikTok, like the pizza toast or Strawberry Glaze Smoothie. On Dec. 14, she launched a “What’s In My Kitchen?” foodie series on her YouTube channel, and of course, her kitchen looks straight out of a Pinterest board. Her signature chic, clean aesthetic transfers to her cooking space with white marble accents and shiny brass touches. Cop these decor dupes inspired by Hailey Bieber’s kitchen, from the most eye-catching design elements in her kitchen.
Elite Daily
Freeform's Christmas Day Schedule Is The Ultimate Gift
When it comes to new Christmas movies, fans know that most of the big debuts are found on Netflix, Disney+, Hallmark, and Lifetime. But for those seeking holiday classics, Freeform is often the best place to find them. And Freeform’s 2022 Christmas Day schedule is packed with the cream of the crop.
