Cape or Not, Henry Cavill's Net Worth In 2022 Is Super Indeed

Henry Cavill's net worth is super with or without Kal-El's cape.

The British actor recently confirmed that he would no longer play Superman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) just weeks after announcing he'd rock the cape and tights again following his cameo in Black Adam.

Newly minted DC Studios co-head James Gunn tweeted in December 2022, “Peter [Safran] & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year. Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

How did Henry Cavill become famous?

Henry Cavill knew he wanted to be an actor from a young age. In 2000, when Cavill was 16 years old, he met Russell Crowe on the set of Proof of Life. Cavill asked Crowe for acting advice, and Crowe offered him some and sent a package to Cavill at his boarding school. Crowe later would play Cavill's biological father in Man of Steel.

A year after meeting Crowe, Cavill got his first film role in the movie Laguna, followed by The Count of Monte Cristo in 2002, in which he played Albert Mondego. He worked steadily for several years, with roles in movies like Tristan & Isolde, Hellraiser: Hellworld, Red Riding Hood and Stardust and British TV series.

His breakout role came in 2007, when he starred in Showtime's The Tudors as Charles Brandon. However, it was his casting as Superman in Man of Steel in 2011, a year after The Tudors ended, that put him on the map in a huge way. His first turn as Clark Kent premiered in 2013.

What is Henry Cavill's net worth in 2022?

Henry Cavill's net worth in 2022 is estimated at a cool $50 million. That's largely thanks to his erstwhile work as Superman and Geralt in The Witcher, as well as memorable turns in Mission: Impossible - Fallout, The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Enola Holmes and Black Adam.

Is Henry Cavill returning as Superman?

Henry Cavill as Superman Warner Bros.

Nope, Cavill won't rock the red cape any longer, per Gunn and Co. Cavill wrote on Instagram in December 2022, “It’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that.”

How much did Henry Cavill make for Man of Steel?

Henry Cavill as Superman in "Man of Steel" Warner Bros.

Cavill was reportedly paid $300,000 upfront for Man of Steel, plus likely back-end bonuses for box office profits—putting him on par with the likes of Chris Evans' first movie for Marvel, Captain America: The First Avenger. Man of Steel made $668 million worldwide. While other outlets reported that he made as much as $14 million for his inaugural jaunt as Clark Kent, those claims were widely denied by sources and experts in the field and were never substantiated.

How much did Henry Cavill make for The Witcher?

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in "The Witcher" on Netflix Netflix

According to Variety, Cavill made $400,000 per episode to play Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Season 1, which was upped to a whopping $1 million per episode for Season 2. At eight episodes per season, Cavill took home $3.2 million for Season 1 and $8 million for Season 2 for a total of $11.2 million from the Netflix series. He also stars in Season 3, his final for the streamer, though his salary for the third installment hasn't been reported. If it's the same as Season 2, he'll look at another $8 million for a total of $19.2 million from the franchise.

Payday aside, Cavill previously revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that The Witcher was a labor of love in many ways, as he is a huge fan of the video games on which the series is based.

"I pursued, pursued, pursued. A couple months after they had gone through their casting process, my agent called and said, 'They've asked you do an audition —you don't have to do this,'" he recalled. "I'm like, 'I'll do it.' They said, 'Really? Are you sure?' I said, 'Of course. It's The Witcher!'"

Why isn't Henry Cavill returning to The Witcher?

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in "The Witcher" on Netflix Netflix

It's been speculated that Cavill left The Witcher to dedicate more time to playing Superman in the DCEU. However, now that he is no longer playing Clark Kent for the DCEU, he is still not returning to The Witcher, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia for Season 4.

How much did Henry Cavill make for Black Adam?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in "Black Adam" Warner Bros.

Cavill makes a brief cameo in a post-credit scene with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in Black Adam, setting up a potential match-up between the anti-hero and Kal-El in the future. Even just the short moment earned him a mint, as he reportedly took home $250,000 for the cameo.

How much did Henry Cavill make for Batman v Superman?

Henry Cavill as Superman in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" Warner Bros.

Cavill's specific salary for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice isn't publicly reported. However, it's likely that he got a substantial raise from the $300,000 he made up front for Man of Steel, probably getting him into the seven-figure range.

How much did Henry Cavill make for Enola Holmes?

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes in "Enola Holmes" on Netflix Netflix

As Cavill was an established star, albeit in a supporting role, he likely made in the low seven-figure range to play Sherlock Holmes in the first outing of Enola Holmes. That said, his specific salary hasn't been reported for this project, and Netflix releases don't offer options like box office bonuses, leading many stars to get paid extra upfront.

How much did Henry Cavill make for Justice League?

Henry Cavill as Superman in "Justice League" Warner Bros.

Cavill reportedly negotiated his DCEU contract to make less money for earlier films with substantial raises for subsequent appearances. As such, it's quite possible he earned the $14 million that was misreported as his Man of Steel salary was actually for Justice League and possibly Batman V Superman as well.

How much did Henry Cavill make for Mission Impossible?

Henry Cavill in "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" Paramount Pictures

Cavill's salary for Mission: Impossible - Fallout isn't publicly known. His role was one of the most memorable of the series, if small, so he likely made somewhere in the high-six to low-seven figure range to take on Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt.

How much did Henry Cavill make for Enola Holmes 2?

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes in "Enola Holmes 2" on Netflix Netflix

Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown reportedly made history with her paychecks for Netflix's cute kids' detective franchise, getting $10 million for the sequel. As such, Cavill likely also got a raise, but is probably still in the seven-figure salary range for Sherlock.

