Brendan Fraser will receive the Spotlight Award, Actor for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” at the Palm Springs International Film Awards. Based on the play by Samuel D. Hunter, “The Whale” follows Charlie (Fraser), an obese and reclusive English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink). So far, Fraser has scored the TIFF Tribute Award for performance, along with Golden Globe, Gotham and Critics Choice Awards nominations for his role in the A24 drama.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO