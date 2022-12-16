Read full article on original website
Related
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
6 times celebrities spoke up about their mental health in 2022
Stars like Selena Gomez, Ryan Reynolds, and Megan Thee Stallion publicly spoke about their struggles with anxiety and depression this year.
SFGate
DaniLeigh on Motherhood, Cancel Culture and Running Social Media for Prince
Motherhood suits DaniLeigh. At the last stop of her “4 Velour” tour at the Novo in Los Angeles, which featured special guests Dreezy and Ty Dolla $ign, the singer radiated joy and positivity with her 1-year-old daughter, Velour, at her side in a matching Bape outfit. The Def...
Comments / 0