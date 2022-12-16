Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Why freezing weather is unlikely to close Louisiana roads, bridges for holiday travel
Roads and bridges in the Baton Rouge area are unlikely to close for holiday travel because of Thursday night's intense cold front, thanks to fortunate timing of the wind and rain that will accompany the blast of freezing air, forecasters say. The cold front is expected to arrive in the...
theadvocate.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
cenlanow.com
State Police: Case on crash killing 3 Southern band members going to DA
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPOUD) — The investigation into a crash killing three Southern University band members will be presented to the district attorney in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana State Police (LSP) say. After the investigation wraps up and the case is presented to the district attorney, then a decision will...
Lafayette Christmas drive-thru light show gets shut down
As first reported last month, Acadiana's first drive-thru Christmas light show at Bridge Point Farms opened for business on Thanksgiving Day, but it is closing a week before Christmas.
wbrz.com
18-wheeler crash on I-10 Monday night leaves driver dead
MARINGOUIN - An 18-wheeler crashed and overturned on I-10 Monday evening, leaving its driver dead. Louisiana State Police said Robert Wilson, 47, was driving on I-10 around 8 p.m. Monday when, for unknown reasons, he veered off the road and into the woods, overturning the vehicle. Wilson was not restrained...
brproud.com
Driver dies after 18-wheeler overturns on I-10 East
MARINGOUIN, La. (BRPROUD) – Robert Wilson, 47, of Gloster, Miss. was killed while driving an 18-wheeler on I-10 East. The deadly accident took place around 8 p.m. in Iberville Parish. The 2009 International Prostar 113 was the only vehicle involved in this accident near milepost 136. LSP said that...
Crowley police unit totaled in crash
A Crowley police unit was involved in an crash Tuesday morning in Rayne that left the vehicle totaled.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 17, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 17, 2022. Phillip Anthony Marron, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery of a pregnant victim. Kolbey Ray Williams, 27, Baton Rouge: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; in park after hours; instate detainer. Jacoby...
Pineville man sentenced to over 22 years in prison for theft
A Pineville man has been sentenced for the burglary of two firearms stores in Benton and Youngsville, Louisiana, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced.
theadvocate.com
PHOTOS: New Iberia Tornado Cleanup
Volunteers from Catholic Charities of Acadiana and Love Acadiana along with student volunteers from Kansas help clean up debris from the tornados on Bayou Blvd. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in New Iberia, La..
brproud.com
BRPD searching for name of suspect in armed robbery at Circle K
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Can you help the Baton Rouge Police Department pinpoint the identity of a reported armed robber?. The suspect seen in the attached picture is accused of using a dangerous weapon while attempting to steal from a Circle K located in the 7900 Block of Plank Road.
BRPD responding to deadly shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting Monday morning, Dec. 19. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Dougherty Drive. Emergency officials said a person has died. This is a developing story. Check back for more...
New Iberia homeowner recounts his family’s tornado experience
News 10 spoke with a homeowner who said it happened just like everyone who has experienced a tornado. It started with a sound.
wbrz.com
Sheriff's deputies searching for man accused of breaking into home, stealing several items
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man accused of breaking into a home and stealing almost $2,000 worth of items. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to Spring Cove Drive off Burbank Drive on Dec. 12. The victim told deputies someone broke into their home and stole multiple items worth $1800. A man could be seen on surveillance footage carrying a TV away from the home.
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
EBRSO lieutenant arrested in relation to ‘domestic incident’
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office lieutenant has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested. According to a spokeswoman for EBRSO, Lieutenant Kim Williams was arrested outside of the parish in relation to a “domestic incident.”. The arrest took place...
4-Year-Old Toddler Covered in Feces, Found Wandering Around Lafayette Hotel
Lafayette Police say they arrested a 28-year-old woman after her toddler was found wandering alone at a local hotel.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police identify man killed in shooting on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities responded to a deadly shooting in the 10500 block of Florida Boulevard on Monday, December 19. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that 21-year-old Timothy Chapman was killed at approximately 7:15 p.m. Detectives think this deadly shooting is a case of an armed...
10-year-old alone and trapped inside mobile home, wrapped around tree during tornado
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) Stephanie Suire and her 10-year-old son Conner Darby live toward the end of their mobile home community on Bradley Lane in New Iberia. Suire left their home just before the tornado hit Wednesday to check on her father who lives nearby. “I get down the road and I see the tornado […]
theadvocate.com
Judge tells East Baton Rouge sheriff to stop using BREC taxes for state pensions, for now
A Baton Rouge judge has told East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux III to not deposit nearly $2 million in BREC property tax revenue into the state’s retirement fund for public employees while he considers whether the practice violates the Louisiana constitution. District Judge Ronald Johnson sided with...
