Related
WCTV
GCSO: Man arrested in Chattahoochee murder
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Chattahoochee and confirms a suspect has been arrested. GCSO says it happened on Rosedale Tower Road and neighbors tell us the scene was flooded with patrol cars and flashing lights overnight. “It’s a shock....
WALB 10
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting, sheriff’s office gives update
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a Colquitt County man who was shot to death on Saturday says they are praying for the family of the woman arrested as a suspect in his death. WALB spoke with Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigator Lieutenant Ronald Jordan. He says they...
Chase of stolen car from Terrell County ends in Albany
ALBANY — A Wednesday-morning chase of a suspect in a stolen car that started in Terrell County ended in Albany when a state trooper forced the car off the roadway and pinned it against a tree. The driver of the stolen Nissan Kick caused an accident at Dawson Road...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police make arrest of a stolen vehicle from New Orleans
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man Tuesday morning during a traffic stop after learning the car was stolen from New Orleans. A police officer conducted a traffic stop around 4 a.m. after observing a car make an illegal U-Turn at the intersection of North Monroe Street and I-10.
WCTV
Operation Relentless targets “large scale drug dealers” in Big Bend
CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nine people have been arrested in what authorities are calling “Operation Relentless.”. The Wakulla County Sheriff announcing the investigation and arrests on his Facebook page Thursday. Sheriff Jared Miller said the months-long undercover operation “was designed to target large-scale drug dealers in the Big Bend...
wfxl.com
Man sentenced to life for the 2020 murder of Sheddrick Hardy in Grady County
A man has been sentenced following a guilty plea for 2020 murder in Grady County. Tyreke Dresean Adams, charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, home invasion, burglary in the first degree, robbery, and possession of firearm during commission of a felony pled guilty on December 12 in Grady County Superior Court.
WCTV
Wakulla man found guilty of first-degree murder in 2020 shooting
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Wakulla man was found guilty Wednesday of murdering the mother of his two children on July 18, 2020. According to court documents, 33-year-old Edward McNeil Harris was convicted Wednesday after a two-day trial. Authorities said the victim went to Harris’s house to pick up their two children, and he shot her. A witness told the court they saw Harris shoot in the direction where the victim’s body was found.
WCTV
Explosion in Jefferson County sends two to hospital
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An explosion near a work area on East Washington Street in Jefferson County has sent two people to the hospital, according to the Jefferson County Fire Rescue. In a post on Facebook, the Jefferson County Fire Rescue says: “Responded to an explosion on East Washington...
Valdosta Police Department: Man allegedly connected to homicides in custody
The search has ended for 31 year old Dontavius Dennis; the man wanted for involvement in the fatal shooting inside an apartment building in Valdosta. ABC 27 first alerted you about last night.
WCTV
Woman found dead after a shooting in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that left one woman dead. Madison Police Chief Reggie Alexander said it started with an altercation at Hilltop apartments, which led to the shooting about a quarter mile away at SW Pete Mobley Ave around 2:30 p.m.
valdostatoday.com
Underage DUI and drug arrest in Valdosta
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta Patrol Officer makes a traffic stop that leads to charges for underage D.U.I. and possession of methamphetamine. Offender: Acevedo, Anthony Y, Hispanic male, age 20, resident of Valdosta. On December 18, 2022, at approximately 1:37 am., a Patrol Officer with Valdosta Police Department made a...
YAHOO!
Investigators in Tallahassee, Gadsden grapple with crime across county lines
For the past two years, homicide investigators in Tallahassee have been faced with what they say is a growing problem: crime coming across county lines as out-of-town suspects and groups settle disagreements with gunfire in the capital city. Investigators say an October shooting on Pensacola Street, which left one man...
mycbs4.com
Investigators believe they found body of missing Suwannee County woman Deborah Lanham
Suwannee County — The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office says investigators found a body Tuesday of an adult female in Hamilton County. They believe it is the body of missing 59-year-old Deborah Lanham. The Sheriff's Office says Lanham was reported missing on December 14th. They believe a crime may have...
WALB 10
Child ‘badly burned’ in Colquitt County house fire
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - A child is currently recovering from burns after being in a house fire in Doerun, according to the city manager. The fire happened on Wednesday morning. A person passing by noticed smoke coming from the home and then helped get the family from inside. The home...
wfxl.com
16-year-old charged as an adult for Thomas County murder, arson
Sixteen-year-old murderer Tyler Griner, charged as an adult, was sentenced to life plus 10 years in Thomas County on Friday, December 16, by Chief Superior Court Judge Richard M. Cowart, of the Southern Judicial Circuit for the March 2021 murder of 20-year-old Evan Williamson. In March of 2021, 14-year-old Griner...
wfxl.com
Police: Identity sought for 2 men wanted for shoplifting at Bainbridge Walmart
Bainbridge Public Safety would like your help in identifying these two individuals pictured here in reference to a felony shoplifting that occurred at Walmart in Bainbridge on the evening on Monday, December 19, 2022. The two were last seen leaving Walmart in a burgundy 2002-2007 year model Jeep Liberty. The...
WCTV
Drug traffickers nabbed in Leon County sent to prison
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Florida Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution announced prison sentences for a man and a woman accused of running a pill press operation in Leon County. Jeffrey Williams was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and accomplice Charice Williams was sentenced to five years...
wfxl.com
Multi-hour standoff ends peacefully in Valdosta
Valdosta police say that a multi-hour standoff has ended peacefully in Valdosta. On December 18, at approximately 2:49 am., Valdosta police responded to an apartment at Spring Chase Apartments, located in the 1600 block of Norman Drive, after a citizen called E911 to report that her grandson was threatening to commit suicide. As officers began to talk to the 27-year-old grandson, they noticed him holding a handgun down by his side. The male then made comments about wanting to hurt law enforcement. The officers then backed out of the residence and secured the area.
wfxl.com
Woman in custody for the shooting death of Colquitt County man
A shooting in Colquitt County claimed the life of a man Saturday afternoon. Colquitt County 911 received a call for service at a home in the 100 block of B. Allman Road, in southeastern Colquitt County just before 12:45 p.m. Saturday. Units from the Berlin Police Department, Colquitt County Sheriff's...
WALB 10
Arrest altercation between man, GSP draws social media ire
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A traffic stop that turned into an arrest altercation between the man charged and a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) trooper is drawing fire on social media. The incident happened on Dec. 14. The GSP trooper pulled over a man, later identified as Zachary Williams, on Court...
