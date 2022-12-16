ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, NY

SU basketball star Louis Orr has died

By Dave Longley
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ync1p_0jlN9U7G00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Louis Orr, former Siena College Men’s basketball coach, died at the age of 64. He also coached at Syracuse University, where he was a player from 1976 to 1980.

Orr’s lone season at Siena was during 2000 to 2001 season. At SU, he was an assistant under Jim Boeheim from 1996-2000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08H2dp_0jlN9U7G00
LOUISVILLE, KY – DECEMBER 10: Louis Orr, head coach of Seton Hall, talks to his team during the game against Louisville December10, 2003 at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OLL65_0jlN9U7G00
RALEIGH, NC – MARCH 20: Head coach Louis Orr and Andre Barrett #12 of the Seton Hall Pirates reacts to their 90-62 loss during the second round game of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament against the Duke Blue Devils on March 20, 2004 at RBC Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xY0Wb_0jlN9U7G00
RALEIGH, NC – MARCH 18: Head coach Louis Orr of the Seton Hall Pirates leans over during the first round game of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament against the Arizona Wildcats at the RBC Center on March 18, 2004 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Pirates won 80-76. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g6aSs_0jlN9U7G00
PISCATAWAY, NJ – FEBRUARY 8: Louis Orr of the Seton Hall Pirates coaches his team as they play the Rutgers University Scarlet Knights on February 8, 2005 at the Louis Brown Athletic Center in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1asKoN_0jlN9U7G00
(Original Caption) Chicago Bulls’ star Michael Jordan leaps above New York Knickerbockers’ Louis Orr and Pat Cummings as he goes up to sink an overhead layup during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden 11/8.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lXbkd_0jlN9U7G00
(Original Caption) Bulls’ Michael Jordan ducks before going up for a shot in front of Louis Orr of the New York Knicks (left) in the first half at Chicago Stadium 1/11. In rear is Bulls’ Jawann Oldham and Knicks’ Pat Cummings. Jordan missed the shot, but Bulls won, 113-97.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fggTY_0jlN9U7G00
(Original Caption) Celtics’ Larry Bird (center) has trouble getting rid of the ball as he is guarded closely by Knicks’ Louis Orr (left) and Marvin Webster (right) in 2nd quarter action at Boston Garden, 11/18.

Orr’s death was announced on Twitter Friday by Georgetown University Basketball, where Orr had been an assistant coach since 2017. Read a statement from the family.

