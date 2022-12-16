SU basketball star Louis Orr has died

Catholic Central rolled into Tuesday night's matchup with Lansingburgh with a record of 5-0. But the Knights have found success themselves, touting a record of 5-1 on the young season. Only one team would walk away from this rivalry matchup. with their sixth win.
Christian Brothers Academy was the site Tuesday night for a Section II, Class AA boys basketball crosstown rivalry between the Brothers and Colonie Central. And it was the Raiders marching into CBA's house, and snatching a 51-47 win behind an 18-point effort from junior guard Cameron Joseph Trimarchi.
Junior guard Cloey Dopp has been the driving force behind a Mayfield girls basketball team that has gotten out to a great start this season. The Panthers had an opportunity to move to 8-1 with a win Wednesday night against Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville. But there was also a personal milestone at stake in the matchup with the Wolves - Dopp needed just five points to reach the exclusive 1,000-point club.
A dominant 2021-'22 campaign for the Tamarac boys basketball team ended in disappointing fashion. After securing the No. 1 seed in the Section II, Class B playoff tournament following an 18-2 regular season, the Eagles fell in the semi-finals to four seed Catholic Central.
After seven years at the helm of a revitalized Union College football program, Jeff Behrman has stepped down as head coach to take the head coaching position at his alma mater, John Carroll University, it was announced on Monday.
Last month, the New York State Education Department issued new guidance on the use of Native American imagery and symbols in mascots, logos, and other parts of school districts around the state. A court decision established that public schools will be prohibited from using Native American mascots, and dismissed arguments that any depiction can be respectful as it is.
The Albany JCC will be offering a swim class for children with autism (ages three to 18), which will begin on Sunday, January 8, 2023, and run for the next three consecutive Sundays. There will be two classes, one from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., and another from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Younger kids are encouraged to sign up for the 1-1:30 p.m. class, with children 12 and over for the 1:30-2 p.m. class.
Following a year of planning for the transition, James K. Reed, M.D., president and chief executive officer of St. Peter's Health Partners and St. Joseph's Health in Syracuse will be retiring from his position at the end of the year.
The University at Albany (UAlbany) and Albany City Hall both received over $1M in funding. UAlbany received $1.87M, and City Hall received $1.5M in funding through the omnibus funding package for the Fiscal Year 2023.
Cheers, craft beer lovers. The eighth annual New York State Craft Brewers Festival will be coming to Albany on January 28, 2023 at the Desmond Hotel at Crowne Plaza. Tickets for the event are available online.
Two teachers in a Lansingburgh Elementary School recreated "Elf" in the spirit of the holidays. And in Johnstown, a man has been charged with planning a bank robbery. The details, and more, top today's five things to know.
Christmas is just around the corner, and many may need a helping hand with gifts. Thankfully, the sidewalk warriors of Troy are spreading their generosity by offering some extra gifts they've received this year to the community.
