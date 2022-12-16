An Oelwein woman has pleaded guilty to Vehicular Homicide after she crashed her vehicle in 2020, killing her nine year old son, according to KWWL. Robyn Reaves took a plea deal on Tuesday. She wrecked her Dodge Charger in July of 2020 outside Jesup killing her son, Ace. Her other child, Ryker, was also injured in the crash and had to be flown to the University of Iowa Health Center in Iowa City for treatment of his injuries. Reaves had methamphetamine in her system at the time of the crash. Remnants of marijuana were also found in the vehicle. Reaves faces up to 30 years in prison when she is sentenced at a later date.

OELWEIN, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO