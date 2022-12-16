Dubuque is ending a housing assistance program that originally was repealed by the federal government in the early 1990s. The federally funded Moderate Housing Rehabilitation Program, which provided housing assistance for 14 units in the city, is set to end in March 2023. Dubuque Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger said residents occupying the units supported through the program will continue receiving assistance through the Housing Choice Voucher program, though some will move to different housing units. The more than 1,000 people on the waiting list for the Moderate Housing Rehabilitation Program will be removed from the list.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO