KCRG.com
5th adult charged following incident at Dubuque High School
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another adult has been arrested for their involvement in an incident at Dubuque Hempstead High School that occurred on December 13th. Blake Lee Adams was arrested after willingly joining in part of an unlawful assembly on school grounds. The group illegally entered the school and searched for and made violent threats to a student inside.
superhits106.com
5th adult arrested for coming to Dubuque school following student fight
A fifth adult has been arrested for allegedly entering Dubuque Hempstead High School following a fight between two students last week. 36 year old Blake Adams was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging second-degree burglary and unlawful assembly. Reports say that Adams was among a group of people who entered Hempstead High School on Dec. 13 following an altercation between two 15-year-old students.
superhits106.com
Housing Assistance Program Coming To An End
Dubuque is ending a housing assistance program that originally was repealed by the federal government in the early 1990s. The federally funded Moderate Housing Rehabilitation Program, which provided housing assistance for 14 units in the city, is set to end in March 2023. Dubuque Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger said residents occupying the units supported through the program will continue receiving assistance through the Housing Choice Voucher program, though some will move to different housing units. The more than 1,000 people on the waiting list for the Moderate Housing Rehabilitation Program will be removed from the list.
Iowa man arrested in Belvidere for guns, drugs
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Iowa man was arrested in Belvidere on Saturday after guns and drugs were found in his car during a traffic stop. The Belvidere Police Department IMPACT unit conducted the stop on Bypass Rte. 20 at Farmington Way around 1:20 p.m. for multiple traffic violations, according to the department. Officers smelled […]
KCRG.com
Two arrested in March gunfire incident that damaged Manchester home
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they arrested two people in connection to a March incident in which one person fired gunshots that damaged a Manchester home and the other person allegedly helped him. Police said the months-long investigation started with a report of gunshots on South 3rd Street in...
hbsdealer.com
'Above and Beyond' at Spahn & Rose
The Iowa prodealer recognizes employees who have been problem solvers while putting forth their best effort for the company and customers. Iowa-based prodealer Spahn & Rose shines the spotlight on employees who demonstrate dedication. Lynn Lueken, an inside sales representative at the dealer’s Edgewood, Iowa location, and Dave Roche, accounting...
superhits106.com
Clarke University names interim president
An interim president has been selected to lead Clarke University in Dubuque as the current leader prepares to depart at the end of the year. Fletcher Lamkin will begin his duties on Jan. 3 and will serve for 12 to 18 months or until the search for Clarke’s 17th president is completed and the president assumes office. Lamkin will succeed Thom Chesney, who announced in November that he would step down at the end of 2022 after serving as president since July 2019.
Dubuque Police Need Your Help in Identifying Theft Suspect
Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a theft in Dubuque. Police did not say where the alleged theft took place, only that the incident occurred on 12/04/22. If you have information, please submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD. LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving...
KCRG.com
Cedar County home damaged in Sunday night fire
LOWDEN, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders took one person to the hospital for precautionary reasons after a house fire in Cedar County Sunday night. In a press release, officials said 14 different agencies responded to the fire in Lowden just after 10 p.m. When firefighters arrived at 404 Washington Avenue,...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Fire Destroys Large Machine Shed Near Farley
Fire destroyed a machine shed in rural Farley on Tuesday night. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says area fire departments and emergency personnel responded to 25348 Old Highway Road east of town for a structure fire around 6:30 pm. The large machine shed was fully engulfed in flames when...
KWQC
One injured after crash in Jo Daviess County
JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sherrif’s Office reports one person is injured after a single-vehicle accident Saturday. Officials say they received a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries at 2:52 p.m. on W Stagecoach Trail near N Ford Road. Deputies on scene found the driver, Risalyn Vant Lent with injuries and transported Van Lent to a nearby hospital.
Dubuque Assault with Pool Cue Results in Two Arrests
A large disturbance Saturday night at a Dubuque Bar involving a pool cue results in two arrests...so far. According to the Dubuque Telegraph Herald, police arrested 28-year-old Ariana J. Cole, of 3235 Getty Terrace, around 11:30 p.m.Saturday at the Backpocket Dubuque Taproom, 330 E. 10th Street. Cole is accused of assaulting people with a pool stick. The charges against Cole include assault with a dangerous weapon, assault, and interference with official acts.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Woman Injured in Accident Near Dundee
A Manchester woman was injured in an accident west of Dundee on Friday night. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year old Kayla Leppert was driving southbound on 145th Street around 8:30 pm when she lost traction on the snow and ice covered roadway. Her SUV hit the west shoulder of the road and slid through the 120th Avenue T-intersection before going into the ditch and rolling on the driver’s side.
superhits106.com
Progressive Processing To Donate $10,000 To Fight Hunger
Progressive Processing, a local manufacturing facility owned by Hormel Foods, has announced it has donated $10,000 to help support hunger-relief efforts. The donation will be made to nonprofit Convivium Urban Farmstead as part of the company’s Hunger Action Month efforts. According to a report, this is the 12th consecutive year Hormel has given funds to its locations to share with nonprofits in their respective communities to fight hunger.
KCRG.com
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. when a utility truck heading westbound collided head-on with an SUV heading eastbound, turning north.
KCRG.com
Dubuque shooting investigation led to two unrelated arrests
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque police responded to a shooting and made two arrests unrelated to it. This happened Thursday night. That’s according to the Telegraph Herald. Police arrested 27-year-old Xavier Deleon on possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. He also had warrants for third degree sexual abuse and a probation violation.
KCJJ
Lisbon man accused of inappropriate contact with a child in Solon restaurant
A Lisbon man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged indecent contact with a child in a Solon restaurant last month. According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred the afternoon of November 30th at the Frida Kahlo Mexican restaurant on Wildflower Lane. It’s alleged that 41-year-old Juan Reyes of Eby Street inappropriately touched a juvenile girl by hugging her from behind, rubbing her stomach and fondling her chest. The incident reportedly lasted until the victim could distract Reyes and get away from him.
Victim Identified in Fatal Wednesday Crash at Highway 13 & Mt. Vernon Road
A rush hour accident in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning has left one person dead. A two vehicle accident on the east side of Cedar Rapids was reported to authorities just after 7:45 Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff's Department says they were called to the corner of Highway 13 and...
biztimes.biz
Cascade native named to Forbes 30 under 30 list
CASCADE, Iowa — A Cascade native was named to the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Food and Drink list for her work to support family farmers and ranchers and sustainable agriculture. Elle Gadient, 27, a farmer advocate for Niman Ranch, was featured on the list of young leaders who...
