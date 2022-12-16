ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Arizona agrees to remove shipping containers from parts of the U.S.-Mexico border, court documents state

PHOENIX - Federal court documents that we obtained show Arizona officials have agreed to remove shipping containers from parts of the U.S. border with Mexico. According to the document, an agreement made between the U.S. Government and Doug Ducey, in his capacity as Arizona governor, will require the state to stop putting up shipping borders along the border within the Coronado National Forest.
Virginia rapper who posed on SWAT truck during Capitol riot sentenced to 5 months in prison

WASHINGTON - A former rapper from Virginia who used a photo of himself on a SWAT truck at the Capitol riot on an album cover was sentenced to five months in prison on Monday. Antionne DeShaun Brodnax, who also goes by "Bugzie the Don," pleaded guilty in October 2021 to four misdemeanor counts in connection to the Jan. 6 riots. He was also ordered to pay a $70 special assessment and $500 in restitution, according to the DOJ.
Local landscaping company surprises employees with 'appreciation bonuses'

Local landscape company surprises employees with bonuses. A local landscaping company recently surprised their 1,200+ employees with a holiday bonus. After inking a partnership with investment firm Knox Lane, the bosses at Ruppert Landscape decided to surprise their employees with "appreciation bonuses" that ranged from $7,000 to just over $200,000.
Karon Hylton-Brown death: 2 Former DC police officers found guilty

WASHINGTON - The verdict is in. The two former Metropolitan Police Department officers charged in connection to the death of Karon Hylton-Brown have been found guilty. Officer Terrance Sutton, 38, and lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky,54, chased Hylton-Brown in October 2020 while driving a moped on a sidewalk in the Brightwood Park area of Northwest D.C.
DC correctional officer charged with embezzlement after lavish trip to NYC

WASHINGTON - A D.C. correctional officer is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the labor union and spending some of it on a lavish New York trip. The Department of Justice charged Andra Parker Monday with wire fraud after an FBI investigation revealed Mr. Parker embezzled the funds while serving as chairman of the D.C. Department of Corrections Labor Committee between June 2018 and May 2019.
VDOT urges drivers not to travel Thursday as winter storm looms

MCLEAN, Va. - This Christmas, Santa may not be the only one who needs a sleigh to get around. With winter weather moving in, officials are urging holiday travelers to take caution. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) sent out a press release early Wednesday afternoon, saying, "Travelers are advised...
R.A. Heim

A $500 payment from the state is coming to eligible taxpayers

rolling up moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Is your wallet is a bit lighter right now as the holidays get closer? Here's some good news! The state of New Mexico wants to offer you some economic relief during this time through paying you an income tax rebate. Here are the details about this money that you will be getting (or it even might even already be there in your bank account).
DC students show off Latin dance moves!

DC students in Mr. Sorto's class recently went viral for their amazing dance moves, thanks to their teacher. They join Good Day DC to show off their Latin dancing!
Maryland man raises money for 82-year-old veteran to retire

A random act of kindness can go a long way, especially during the holiday season, so Rory McCarty of Western Maryland setup a GoFundMe page to help 82-year-old Navy veteran Butch Marion retire early from a Cumberland Walmart. FOX 5's David Kaplan shares the heartwarming story.
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio could be without power during Christmas

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A complex weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation into the Ohio Valley Thursday into Friday. Along with rain, brief freezing rain, and light snow, we also need to account for the Arctic air and wind chill values approaching below zero. As the center of low […]
98.7 Jack FM

Here Are a Few Tips – Just in Case Your Pipes Freeze

Yes, we are actually getting cold weather for Christmas, very cold! Currently the lowest temperature forecasted for the Crossroads is hovering around 20 degrees with three or possibly four days of below freezing nights. With the current forecast, the scenario of your pipes freezing is much less than last February....
