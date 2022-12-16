Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Arizona agrees to remove shipping containers from parts of the U.S.-Mexico border, court documents state
PHOENIX - Federal court documents that we obtained show Arizona officials have agreed to remove shipping containers from parts of the U.S. border with Mexico. According to the document, an agreement made between the U.S. Government and Doug Ducey, in his capacity as Arizona governor, will require the state to stop putting up shipping borders along the border within the Coronado National Forest.
fox5dc.com
Virginia rapper who posed on SWAT truck during Capitol riot sentenced to 5 months in prison
WASHINGTON - A former rapper from Virginia who used a photo of himself on a SWAT truck at the Capitol riot on an album cover was sentenced to five months in prison on Monday. Antionne DeShaun Brodnax, who also goes by "Bugzie the Don," pleaded guilty in October 2021 to four misdemeanor counts in connection to the Jan. 6 riots. He was also ordered to pay a $70 special assessment and $500 in restitution, according to the DOJ.
fox5dc.com
Here are the latest winter weather closings and delays for the pre-Christmas DMV storm
Here are the closings and delays for schools, government and business across DC, Maryland and Virginia reported to FOX 5 DC for the winter weather impacting the area between December 22 - 24th. This story may show up in search results in the future. The frame below will show the...
fox5dc.com
Local landscaping company surprises employees with 'appreciation bonuses'
Local landscape company surprises employees with bonuses. A local landscaping company recently surprised their 1,200+ employees with a holiday bonus. After inking a partnership with investment firm Knox Lane, the bosses at Ruppert Landscape decided to surprise their employees with "appreciation bonuses" that ranged from $7,000 to just over $200,000.
fox5dc.com
Karon Hylton-Brown death: 2 Former DC police officers found guilty
WASHINGTON - The verdict is in. The two former Metropolitan Police Department officers charged in connection to the death of Karon Hylton-Brown have been found guilty. Officer Terrance Sutton, 38, and lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky,54, chased Hylton-Brown in October 2020 while driving a moped on a sidewalk in the Brightwood Park area of Northwest D.C.
fox5dc.com
DC correctional officer charged with embezzlement after lavish trip to NYC
WASHINGTON - A D.C. correctional officer is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the labor union and spending some of it on a lavish New York trip. The Department of Justice charged Andra Parker Monday with wire fraud after an FBI investigation revealed Mr. Parker embezzled the funds while serving as chairman of the D.C. Department of Corrections Labor Committee between June 2018 and May 2019.
WXIA 11 Alive
Report: Stacey Abrams campaign more than $1 million in debt after failed governor's bid
ATLANTA — After raising more than $100 million in an unsuccessful bid to become Georgia's governor, the Stacey Abrams campaign owes more than $1 million to vendors, according to reports. Lauren Groh-Wargo, who served as Abrams' campaign manager during the 2018 and 2022 races, confirmed the debt to Axios....
This City in New Mexico Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of New Mexico was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
fox5dc.com
VDOT urges drivers not to travel Thursday as winter storm looms
MCLEAN, Va. - This Christmas, Santa may not be the only one who needs a sleigh to get around. With winter weather moving in, officials are urging holiday travelers to take caution. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) sent out a press release early Wednesday afternoon, saying, "Travelers are advised...
fox5dc.com
Buried in snow, semi truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop
VIVIAN, S.D. - Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow. Huge snow drifts made it impossible for drivers to see forcing dozens...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Maryland. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
A $500 payment from the state is coming to eligible taxpayers
rolling up moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Is your wallet is a bit lighter right now as the holidays get closer? Here's some good news! The state of New Mexico wants to offer you some economic relief during this time through paying you an income tax rebate. Here are the details about this money that you will be getting (or it even might even already be there in your bank account).
fox5dc.com
DC students show off Latin dance moves!
DC students in Mr. Sorto's class recently went viral for their amazing dance moves, thanks to their teacher. They join Good Day DC to show off their Latin dancing!
fox5dc.com
Maryland man raises money for 82-year-old veteran to retire
A random act of kindness can go a long way, especially during the holiday season, so Rory McCarty of Western Maryland setup a GoFundMe page to help 82-year-old Navy veteran Butch Marion retire early from a Cumberland Walmart. FOX 5's David Kaplan shares the heartwarming story.
fox5dc.com
Deputies shoot suspect in St. Mary's County stolen vehicle investigation: officials
CALIFORNIA, Md. - Deputies shot a person they say was involved in a stolen vehicle investigation Monday night in St. Mary's County. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 23400 block of Three Notch Road in California in the area of the Wildewood Shopping Center. Officials say they responded...
West Virginia and Ohio could be without power during Christmas
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A complex weather system is expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation into the Ohio Valley Thursday into Friday. Along with rain, brief freezing rain, and light snow, we also need to account for the Arctic air and wind chill values approaching below zero. As the center of low […]
Home Health Aide Who Forced Stuffed Animal Into Disabled Patient's Mouth Sentenced To Prison
A 36-year-old home health aide convicted of physically abusing a severely disabled girl was sentenced to 23 years in New Jersey State Prison, authorities said. Edmondo DiPaolo pleaded guilty earlier this year to aggravated assault and child endangerment, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. He worked as the...
Here Are a Few Tips – Just in Case Your Pipes Freeze
Yes, we are actually getting cold weather for Christmas, very cold! Currently the lowest temperature forecasted for the Crossroads is hovering around 20 degrees with three or possibly four days of below freezing nights. With the current forecast, the scenario of your pipes freezing is much less than last February....
Schools announce snow closures for Wednesday, Thursday
With heavy snow hitting Minnesota on Wednesday, followed by a blizzard and dangerously low temperatures Thursday and Friday, schools have started announcing closures. While some school districts – including Minneapolis and St. Paul – are already on their winter break, others are not starting until this Friday. In...
What parts of Colorado are on a wind chill watch?
A major temperature drop is on the way Wednesday night as an arctic cold front arrives in Colorado.
