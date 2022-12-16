Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Suspect wanted for road rage incident in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police are trying to find the person who attacked and stole from another motorist. According to Police, 33-year-old Dimario Barry was involved in a traffic accident on Dec. 15 in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue North. Police claim he got out of his vehicle...
wcbi.com
Three members of Pontotoc County family killed when train hits minivan
SHERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – Three members of a family have died, and one is fighting for her life after their minivan was hit by a train in Sherman. The town of Sherman was holding its regularly scheduled court Monday evening when the call came in from 911. “We got...
WLBT
Starkville woman steals from liquor store, hits employee, kicks officer
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville woman is accused of hitting someone with a bottle of booze. Crystle Taylor is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault on a law enforcement officer. Starkville police said Taylor was allegedly trying to take an item from...
wcbi.com
Former Starkville city employee charged with misusing city’s gas card
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville city employee is accused of helping himself to some extra gasoline at the city’s expense. Marcus Smith was charged with felony embezzlement, meaning the amount was over $1,000. He worked in the sanitation department. Mayor Lynn Spruill said some irregularities were...
wcbi.com
Columbus residents express concerns about use of inactive fire station
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Columbus residents have been raising concerns about the use of a decommissioned fire station. People have been contacting Mayor Keith Gaskin and Columbus council members about activity around and possibly in the former Fire Station Number 4 at the corner of Airline and McCrary Roads.
wcbi.com
Starkville police arrest Clay County man in connection to Friday shooting
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man was charged in connection with a Starkville shooting. Daquavis Quinn was charged with one count of aggravated assault and domestic violence and two counts of aggravated assault. Starkville police said the shooting happened this past Friday in an apartment complex parking...
wcbi.com
Bond set for suspect in fatal shooting in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been set for the man charged in a Tuesday night fatal shooting in Lowndes County. Bobby Childs, 21, is charged with murder for the shooting death of Julius L. Wilson, 55. Childs’ bond is set at $500,000. Childs turned himself in Wednesday...
wtva.com
Tupelo trailer company regains property from United Furniture plants
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Former employees and other companies have been trying to regain personal belongings and property, respectively, from United Furniture facilities. Larry Michael, the owner of Trailer Transport in Tupelo, said his company has been working to get back approximately 330 trailers from United facilities across north Mississippi.
tippahnews.com
Multiple MDOT road projects going on in North Mississippi awarded to Ripley company
TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi. Multiple projects were awarded to WG Construction in Ripley. “I always look forward to the construction season and drier weather returning so we can get more done,” said Northern District...
County leaders: Mississippi drug addiction center letting residents leave without supervision, posing risk to neighborhood
The leaders of one Mississippi county have filed a temporary restraining order against a drug addiction and recovery center claiming it has not done enough to control its residents and that is poses a risk to local residents. The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors filed a motion for a temporary...
Man killed in shooting at Holly Springs store, coroner says
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead after a shooting in Holly Springs. The shooting happened Dec. 15 at the Holly Market on N. Memphis Street, according to the Marshall County Coroner. One suspect has been taken into custody. FOX13 is working to gather more details about the...
wtva.com
Argument at Columbus shopping center sent one person to the hospital and another behind bars
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An argument turned violent at a shopping center in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened Monday at the Gateway Shopping Center. According to police, Ladarius Smith, 18, hit a car with a baseball bat and Alvin Jones Jr., 44, struck Smith with...
wtva.com
Columbus Police identify car possibly involved in fatal hit and run
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police have identified a car that may have been involved in a fatal hit and run in late November. Police released surveillance footage of the car they’re seeking information about. The car is a silver Chevrolet Impala or Cadillac with damage to its front...
Mississippi man charged with rape of juvenile
A Mississippi man has been charged with the rape of a juvenile. The Oxford Police Department arrested Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26, of Water Valley, on Thursday after police were notified by a local hospital on Dec. 11 that they treated a juvenile who reported that they had been sexually assaulted.
wcbi.com
Two Aberdeen officials found guilty of disturbing peace at meeting
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen alderwoman and a former Aberdeen alderman have both been found guilty of disturbing the peace during a meeting in September. Alderwoman Lady “B” Garth was found guilty of disturbing the peace by Justice Court Judge Sarah Stevens. Judge Stevens also found former Alderman Nicholas Holliday guilty of the same charge.
Snow surprise today, cold rain in much of state
A few locations in northern Mississippi are seeing a few snow flurries this morning! According to social media posts, flurries and a wintry mix were seen near Batesville, Tupelo, Grenada, Vaiden, and Louisville. Today will be a gloomy start to our week as thick clouds help keep our temperatures in...
Alabama man wins extra Christmas cash, wins $55,000 jackpot in Mississippi Lottery
An Alabama man has some extra Christmas cash with the $55,000 dollar prize he won in the Mississippi Lottery. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the man won the prize in Dec. 10 drawing of the Mississippi Match 5 game. The player, from Carrollton, Alabama, matched all five numbers with one...
Commercial Dispatch
Longtime city board attorney steps down, says goodbye
STARKVILLE — When Jeffrey Rupp was news director at WCBI in Columbus, a fresh out of college Chris Latimer joined the staff as a sports intern. Latimer recalled Rupp’s impressions of the cub reporter: He could “still eat free at Shoney’s” because he “looked 12.”
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
wcbi.com
UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday. The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.
