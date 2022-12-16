ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Related
wtva.com

Suspect wanted for road rage incident in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police are trying to find the person who attacked and stole from another motorist. According to Police, 33-year-old Dimario Barry was involved in a traffic accident on Dec. 15 in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue North. Police claim he got out of his vehicle...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Former Starkville city employee charged with misusing city’s gas card

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville city employee is accused of helping himself to some extra gasoline at the city’s expense. Marcus Smith was charged with felony embezzlement, meaning the amount was over $1,000. He worked in the sanitation department. Mayor Lynn Spruill said some irregularities were...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus residents express concerns about use of inactive fire station

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Columbus residents have been raising concerns about the use of a decommissioned fire station. People have been contacting Mayor Keith Gaskin and Columbus council members about activity around and possibly in the former Fire Station Number 4 at the corner of Airline and McCrary Roads.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Starkville police arrest Clay County man in connection to Friday shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man was charged in connection with a Starkville shooting. Daquavis Quinn was charged with one count of aggravated assault and domestic violence and two counts of aggravated assault. Starkville police said the shooting happened this past Friday in an apartment complex parking...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Bond set for suspect in fatal shooting in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been set for the man charged in a Tuesday night fatal shooting in Lowndes County. Bobby Childs, 21, is charged with murder for the shooting death of Julius L. Wilson, 55. Childs’ bond is set at $500,000. Childs turned himself in Wednesday...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo trailer company regains property from United Furniture plants

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Former employees and other companies have been trying to regain personal belongings and property, respectively, from United Furniture facilities. Larry Michael, the owner of Trailer Transport in Tupelo, said his company has been working to get back approximately 330 trailers from United facilities across north Mississippi.
TUPELO, MS
tippahnews.com

Multiple MDOT road projects going on in North Mississippi awarded to Ripley company

TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi. Multiple projects were awarded to WG Construction in Ripley. “I always look forward to the construction season and drier weather returning so we can get more done,” said Northern District...
RIPLEY, MS
wtva.com

Columbus Police identify car possibly involved in fatal hit and run

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police have identified a car that may have been involved in a fatal hit and run in late November. Police released surveillance footage of the car they’re seeking information about. The car is a silver Chevrolet Impala or Cadillac with damage to its front...
COLUMBUS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged with rape of juvenile

A Mississippi man has been charged with the rape of a juvenile. The Oxford Police Department arrested Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26, of Water Valley, on Thursday after police were notified by a local hospital on Dec. 11 that they treated a juvenile who reported that they had been sexually assaulted.
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Two Aberdeen officials found guilty of disturbing peace at meeting

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen alderwoman and a former Aberdeen alderman have both been found guilty of disturbing the peace during a meeting in September. Alderwoman Lady “B” Garth was found guilty of disturbing the peace by Justice Court Judge Sarah Stevens. Judge Stevens also found former Alderman Nicholas Holliday guilty of the same charge.
ABERDEEN, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Longtime city board attorney steps down, says goodbye

STARKVILLE — When Jeffrey Rupp was news director at WCBI in Columbus, a fresh out of college Chris Latimer joined the staff as a sports intern. Latimer recalled Rupp’s impressions of the cub reporter: He could “still eat free at Shoney’s” because he “looked 12.”
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday. The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.
JACKSON, MS

